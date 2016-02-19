Organized into 17 chapters, this book begins with an overview of cell evolution and thermodynamics. This text then examines the regulation of initiation of chromosome replication, and the coordination between this event and cell division, in Escherichia coli. Other chapters consider the operon model for the control of genetic expression in bacterial cells, which provides an understanding of the regulatory mechanisms of gene function. This book discusses as well the observations and experiments on the timing of events in the cell cycles of some bacteria and attempts to provide explanations in terms of established control systems. The final chapter deals with DNA markers, which serve as a convenient starting point for exploring the general principles of cell cycle markers.

Table of Contents



List Of Contributors

Preface

1. Thoughts on Cell Evolution and Thermodynamics

I. Introduction

II. Genome Evolution

III. Selection and Thermodynamics

References

2. Regulation of Chromosome Replication and Cell Division in Escherichia coli

I. Introduction

II. Coordination Between Chromosome Replication and Cell Division

III. Regulation of Chromosome Replication and Cell Division

IV. Cellular Response to Nutritional Alterations

V. Conclusions

References

3. Temporal Control of Gene Expression in Bacteria

I. Introduction

II. Rate of Induced Enzyme Synthesis in Synchronous Populations

III. Change in Rate of Induced Enzyme Synthesis and Sequential Gene Replication

IV. Synthesis of Enzymes in Synchronous Populations

V. Metabolic Oscillations and the Temporal Control of Enzyme Synthesis

VI. Unstable Enzymes and the Cell Cycle

VII. DNA Replication and the Integration of Cell Growth and Division

VIII. Summary and Conclusions

References

4. Synchrony and the Formation and Germination of Bacterial Spores

I. Introduction to Germination and Sporulation

II. Analysis of Synchrony During Sporulation

III. Germination Synchrony

IV. Microcycle Sporulation

V. Future Possibilities or Problems Possibly Solvable by a Synchronous System of Sporulation

References

5. Synthesis of Macromolecules During the Cell Cycle in Yeast

I. Introduction

II. Gene Position and Enzyme Timing

III. Syntheses of Ribosomal and Transfer RNA During the Cell Cycle

IV. The Number of Ribosomal RNA Cistrons in Nuclear DNA of Saccharomyces cerevisiae

V. Synthesis of Mitochondrial DNA During the Cell Cycle of Saccharomyces lactis

VI. Conclusions

References

6. Investigations During Phases of Synchronous Development and Differentiation in Neurospora crassa

I. Introduction

II. Phasing of the Asexual Cycle—Synchronization

III. Utilization of the Phased Asexual Cycle of Neurospora crassa

IV. Summary and Conclusions

References

7. Nuclear DNA Replication and Transcription During the Cell Cycle of Physarum

I. Introduction

II. DNA Replication

III. DNA Transcription

IV. Summary and Conclusions

References

8. Control of Enzyme Synthesis During the Cell Cycle of Chlorella

I. Introduction

II. Mass-Culture Technique for Synchronized Cells

III. Control of Enzyme Synthesis During the Cell Cycle

IV. Isozymes and Subcellular Organelles

V. Enzymatic Control of Biosynthetic Pathways

References

9. Light-Dependent Formation of Nucleic Acids and Its Relation to the Induction of Synchronous Cell Division in Chlorella

I. Introduction

II. Organism and Growth Conditions

III. Synchronization

IV. Induction of Cell Division

V. Nucleic Acid Formation in Synchronized Chlorella Cultures

VI. Discussion of the Linkage Between Nucleic Acid Formation and Induction of Cell Division

References

10. Effects of High Pressure on Macromolecular Synthesis in Synchronized Tetrahymena

I. Introduction

II. Effects of Pressure on Division

III. Ribosomal Studies

IV. Proteins Associated with Division

V. Pressure Effects on RNA and Protein Synthesis

VI. Discussion

References

11. The Role of Microtubules in the Cell Cycle

I. Introduction

II. Function and Distribution of Microtubules

III. Structure of Microtubules

IV. Microtubules in the Cell Cycle

V. Summary

References

Note Added in Proof

12. Biochemical Aspects of Morphogenesis in the Brine Shrimp, Artemia salina

I. Introduction

II. Nucleotides and Nucleic Acid Metabolism in Encysted Embryos and Nauplii

III. Studies on Protein Synthesis During Preemergence Development

IV. Concluding Remarks: Adaptation and the Development of Encysted Embryos

Addendum

References

13. The Program of Structural and Metabolic Changes Following Fertilization of Sea Urchin Eggs

I. Introduction

II. Structural Changes

III. Permeability Changes

IV. Cation and Coenzyme Changes

V. Respiratory Changes

VI. Changes in Synthesis of Macromolecules

VII. The Program of Fertilization Changes—1968

VIII. Interrelationships Between Fertilization Changes

IX. Concluding Remarks

References

14. Polysomes of Sea Urchins: Retention of Integrity

I. Introduction

II. Organism and Culture Conditions

III. Analytical Tools

IV. Polysome Studies

V. Concluding Remarks

References

15. Relation of Fine Structure to Biochemical Changes in Developing Sea Urchin Eggs and Zygotes

I. Introduction

II. Nuclear-Cytoplasmic Interaction in Early Sea Urchin Development

III. Characterization of Nucleus-Related Structures

IV. Timing of Developmental Stages and Biochemical Sampling

V. Discussion: A Morphologist's Point of View

VI. Conclusion

References

16. Essential Biosynthetic Activity in Synchronized Mammalian Cells

I. Introduction

II. Life-Cycle Analysis

III. Conditions Affecting Quality of Cell Synchrony

IV. Timing of Biosynthetic Events

V. Stability of mRNA Associated with Cell Division

VI. Suitability of Synchronized Cells for Marker Characterization

VII. Discussion

VIII. Summary and Conclusions

References

17. Markers in the Cell Cycle

I. Cycle History

II. Cycle Markers

References

Author Index

Subject Index