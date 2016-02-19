The Cell Cycle
1st Edition
Gene-Enzyme Interactions
Description
The Cell Cycle: Gene Enzyme Interactions presents the primary regulatory mechanisms of the cell cycle. This book provides theoretical and methodological discussions concerning cell cycles.
Organized into 17 chapters, this book begins with an overview of cell evolution and thermodynamics. This text then examines the regulation of initiation of chromosome replication, and the coordination between this event and cell division, in Escherichia coli. Other chapters consider the operon model for the control of genetic expression in bacterial cells, which provides an understanding of the regulatory mechanisms of gene function. This book discusses as well the observations and experiments on the timing of events in the cell cycles of some bacteria and attempts to provide explanations in terms of established control systems. The final chapter deals with DNA markers, which serve as a convenient starting point for exploring the general principles of cell cycle markers.
This book is a valuable resource for cell biologists.
Table of Contents
List Of Contributors
Preface
1. Thoughts on Cell Evolution and Thermodynamics
I. Introduction
II. Genome Evolution
III. Selection and Thermodynamics
References
2. Regulation of Chromosome Replication and Cell Division in Escherichia coli
I. Introduction
II. Coordination Between Chromosome Replication and Cell Division
III. Regulation of Chromosome Replication and Cell Division
IV. Cellular Response to Nutritional Alterations
V. Conclusions
References
3. Temporal Control of Gene Expression in Bacteria
I. Introduction
II. Rate of Induced Enzyme Synthesis in Synchronous Populations
III. Change in Rate of Induced Enzyme Synthesis and Sequential Gene Replication
IV. Synthesis of Enzymes in Synchronous Populations
V. Metabolic Oscillations and the Temporal Control of Enzyme Synthesis
VI. Unstable Enzymes and the Cell Cycle
VII. DNA Replication and the Integration of Cell Growth and Division
VIII. Summary and Conclusions
References
4. Synchrony and the Formation and Germination of Bacterial Spores
I. Introduction to Germination and Sporulation
II. Analysis of Synchrony During Sporulation
III. Germination Synchrony
IV. Microcycle Sporulation
V. Future Possibilities or Problems Possibly Solvable by a Synchronous System of Sporulation
References
5. Synthesis of Macromolecules During the Cell Cycle in Yeast
I. Introduction
II. Gene Position and Enzyme Timing
III. Syntheses of Ribosomal and Transfer RNA During the Cell Cycle
IV. The Number of Ribosomal RNA Cistrons in Nuclear DNA of Saccharomyces cerevisiae
V. Synthesis of Mitochondrial DNA During the Cell Cycle of Saccharomyces lactis
VI. Conclusions
References
6. Investigations During Phases of Synchronous Development and Differentiation in Neurospora crassa
I. Introduction
II. Phasing of the Asexual Cycle—Synchronization
III. Utilization of the Phased Asexual Cycle of Neurospora crassa
IV. Summary and Conclusions
References
7. Nuclear DNA Replication and Transcription During the Cell Cycle of Physarum
I. Introduction
II. DNA Replication
III. DNA Transcription
IV. Summary and Conclusions
References
8. Control of Enzyme Synthesis During the Cell Cycle of Chlorella
I. Introduction
II. Mass-Culture Technique for Synchronized Cells
III. Control of Enzyme Synthesis During the Cell Cycle
IV. Isozymes and Subcellular Organelles
V. Enzymatic Control of Biosynthetic Pathways
References
9. Light-Dependent Formation of Nucleic Acids and Its Relation to the Induction of Synchronous Cell Division in Chlorella
I. Introduction
II. Organism and Growth Conditions
III. Synchronization
IV. Induction of Cell Division
V. Nucleic Acid Formation in Synchronized Chlorella Cultures
VI. Discussion of the Linkage Between Nucleic Acid Formation and Induction of Cell Division
References
10. Effects of High Pressure on Macromolecular Synthesis in Synchronized Tetrahymena
I. Introduction
II. Effects of Pressure on Division
III. Ribosomal Studies
IV. Proteins Associated with Division
V. Pressure Effects on RNA and Protein Synthesis
VI. Discussion
References
11. The Role of Microtubules in the Cell Cycle
I. Introduction
II. Function and Distribution of Microtubules
III. Structure of Microtubules
IV. Microtubules in the Cell Cycle
V. Summary
References
Note Added in Proof
12. Biochemical Aspects of Morphogenesis in the Brine Shrimp, Artemia salina
I. Introduction
II. Nucleotides and Nucleic Acid Metabolism in Encysted Embryos and Nauplii
III. Studies on Protein Synthesis During Preemergence Development
IV. Concluding Remarks: Adaptation and the Development of Encysted Embryos
Addendum
References
13. The Program of Structural and Metabolic Changes Following Fertilization of Sea Urchin Eggs
I. Introduction
II. Structural Changes
III. Permeability Changes
IV. Cation and Coenzyme Changes
V. Respiratory Changes
VI. Changes in Synthesis of Macromolecules
VII. The Program of Fertilization Changes—1968
VIII. Interrelationships Between Fertilization Changes
IX. Concluding Remarks
References
14. Polysomes of Sea Urchins: Retention of Integrity
I. Introduction
II. Organism and Culture Conditions
III. Analytical Tools
IV. Polysome Studies
V. Concluding Remarks
References
15. Relation of Fine Structure to Biochemical Changes in Developing Sea Urchin Eggs and Zygotes
I. Introduction
II. Nuclear-Cytoplasmic Interaction in Early Sea Urchin Development
III. Characterization of Nucleus-Related Structures
IV. Timing of Developmental Stages and Biochemical Sampling
V. Discussion: A Morphologist's Point of View
VI. Conclusion
References
16. Essential Biosynthetic Activity in Synchronized Mammalian Cells
I. Introduction
II. Life-Cycle Analysis
III. Conditions Affecting Quality of Cell Synchrony
IV. Timing of Biosynthetic Events
V. Stability of mRNA Associated with Cell Division
VI. Suitability of Synchronized Cells for Marker Characterization
VII. Discussion
VIII. Summary and Conclusions
References
17. Markers in the Cell Cycle
I. Cycle History
II. Cycle Markers
References
Author Index
Subject Index
