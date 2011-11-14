The Cat
1st Edition
Clinical Medicine and Management
Description
Comprehensive in scope and exclusively devoted to feline medical care, Dr. Susan Little's The Cat: Clinical Medicine and Management is an essential resource for anyone who provides complete, state-of-the-art care to cats. In one convenient volume, you'll find authoritative, clinically-focused information enhanced by full-color illustrations, tables, boxes, algorithms, key points, and much more — all in a format designed for quick access. Dr. Little and her expert contributors address the unique concerns and challenges facing the feline practitioner, including the latest advances in feline medical diagnosis and management and their clinical applications to everyday practice. User-friendly and complete, The Cat is also available as an e-book, giving you easy access to the complete, fully-searchable contents online.
Key Features
- Covers the latest advances in feline medicine from a systemic and adjunctive care perspective. It's the most comprehensive feline medical reference available with a strong clinical focus.
- Helps you meet the increasing demand for state-of-the-art medical care by cat owners — including advanced diagnostic services and treatments designed to extend and improve quality of life for feline companions.
- Features a full-color design with hundreds of schematic drawings, tables, boxes, key points, algorithms, and photographs for quick and easy access to information.
- Addresses key topics unique to feline medicine and not currently covered in other books, including: insights and clinical advances attributable to the mapping of the feline genome; medical conditions associated with behavioral problems; managing the feline patient with co-existing and chronic disease; special medical problems and care considerations for the geriatric cat; environmental enrichment for the indoor cat; feline zoonotic agents and implications for human health; and shelter medicine and overpopulation solutions.
- Provides in-depth information on indoor cats and senior cats, including timely guidance on meeting owners' expectations for longer, healthier lives for their cats.
- Addresses the challenges of pet overpopulation, particularly the impact of millions of feral cats on public health and the environment.
- Presents information written in the manner of expanded conference proceedings, delivering the latest insights and most current approaches to management of feline medical disorders.
- Includes contributions from approximately 60 contributors, drawing on the valuable expertise of those most knowledgeable in the field of feline medical care.
- Bears the full endorsement of the Winn Feline Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports studies about cat health and funds feline research projects worldwide, and is internationally regarded as a major contributor to the health and wellbeing of all cats.
- The complete contents also are available online through Veterinary Consult.
Table of Contents
Part 1: Fundamentals of Feline Practice
Understanding the Cat and Feline-Friendly Handling The Cat-Friendly Practice Deciphering the Cat: The Medical History and Physical Examination Guidelines and Precautions for Drug Therapy in Cats
Fluid Therapy
Anaglesia
Anesthesia and Perioperative Care
Preventive Health Care for Cats
Part 2: Feline Behavior
Kitten Development Normal Behavior of Cats
Kitten Socialization and Training Classes
Behavioral History Taking
Behavior Problems
Behavioral Therapeutics
Part 3: Feline Nutrition The Unique Nutritional Requirements of the Cat: A Strict Carnivore Nutrition for the Normal Cat Nutritional Disorders Nutritional Management of Diseases Current Controversies in Feline Nutrition
Part 4: Feline Internal Medicine Cardiovascular Diseases Dental and Oral Diseases
Dermatology Digestive System, Liver, and Abdominal Cavity
Endocrinology
Hematology and Immune-Related Disorders Musculoskeletal Diseases Neurology Oncology Ophthalmology Respiratory and Thoracic Medicine Toxicology Urinary Tract Disorders
Part 5: Infectious Diseases and Zoonoses
Infectious Diseases Feline Zoonotic Diseases and Prevention of Transmission
Part 6: Managing the Cat with Concurrent and Chronic Diseases Concurrent Disease Management Chronic Disease Management
Part 7: Special Considerations for the Senior Cat
Managing the Senior Cat
Evaluation of the Senior Cat with Weight Loss
Part 8: Feline Reproduction and Pediatrics Male Reproduction Female Reproduction Pediatrics
Part 9: The Feline Genome and Clinical Genetics A Short Natural History of the Cat and Its Relationship with Humans The Feline Genome and Clinical Implications Genetics of Feline Diseases and Traits
Part 10: Population Medicine Care and Control of Community Cats Population Wellness: Keeping Cats Physically and Bahaviorally Healthy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1424
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 14th November 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437706604
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455754786
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437706611
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455757954
About the Editor
Susan Little
Susan Little, DVM, DABVP (Feline)
About the Author
