The Cat - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437706604, 9781455754786

The Cat

1st Edition

Clinical Medicine and Management

Editors: Susan Little
Authors: Susan Little
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437706604
eBook ISBN: 9781455754786
eBook ISBN: 9781437706611
eBook ISBN: 9781455757954
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 14th November 2011
Page Count: 1424
Description

Comprehensive in scope and exclusively devoted to feline medical care, Dr. Susan Little's The Cat: Clinical Medicine and Management is an essential resource for anyone who provides complete, state-of-the-art care to cats. In one convenient volume, you'll find authoritative, clinically-focused information enhanced by full-color illustrations, tables, boxes, algorithms, key points, and much more — all in a format designed for quick access. Dr. Little and her expert contributors address the unique concerns and challenges facing the feline practitioner, including the latest advances in feline medical diagnosis and management and their clinical applications to everyday practice. User-friendly and complete, The Cat is also available as an e-book, giving you easy access to the complete, fully-searchable contents online.

Key Features

  • Covers the latest advances in feline medicine from a systemic and adjunctive care perspective. It's the most comprehensive feline medical reference available with a strong clinical focus.

  • Helps you meet the increasing demand for state-of-the-art medical care by cat owners — including advanced diagnostic services and treatments designed to extend and improve quality of life for feline companions.

  • Features a full-color design with hundreds of schematic drawings, tables, boxes, key points, algorithms, and photographs for quick and easy access to information.

  • Addresses key topics unique to feline medicine and not currently covered in other books, including: insights and clinical advances attributable to the mapping of the feline genome; medical conditions associated with behavioral problems; managing the feline patient with co-existing and chronic disease; special medical problems and care considerations for the geriatric cat; environmental enrichment for the indoor cat; feline zoonotic agents and implications for human health; and shelter medicine and overpopulation solutions.

  • Provides in-depth information on indoor cats and senior cats, including timely guidance on meeting owners' expectations for longer, healthier lives for their cats.

  • Addresses the challenges of pet overpopulation, particularly the impact of millions of feral cats on public health and the environment.

  • Presents information written in the manner of expanded conference proceedings, delivering the latest insights and most current approaches to management of feline medical disorders.

  • Includes contributions from approximately 60 contributors, drawing on the valuable expertise of those most knowledgeable in the field of feline medical care.

  • Bears the full endorsement of the Winn Feline Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports studies about cat health and funds feline research projects worldwide, and is internationally regarded as a major contributor to the health and wellbeing of all cats.

  • The complete contents also are available online through Veterinary Consult.

Table of Contents

Part 1: Fundamentals of Feline Practice
Understanding the Cat and Feline-Friendly Handling                                                                                              The Cat-Friendly Practice                                                                                                                               Deciphering the Cat: The Medical History and Physical Examination                                                            Guidelines and Precautions for Drug Therapy in Cats
Fluid Therapy
Anaglesia
Anesthesia and Perioperative Care
Preventive Health Care for Cats

Part 2: Feline Behavior
Kitten Development                                                                                                                                        Normal Behavior of Cats
Kitten Socialization and Training Classes
Behavioral History Taking
Behavior Problems
Behavioral Therapeutics

Part 3: Feline Nutrition                                                                                                                                          The Unique Nutritional Requirements of the Cat: A Strict Carnivore                                                                    Nutrition for the Normal Cat                                                                                                                             Nutritional Disorders                                                                                                                                           Nutritional Management of Diseases                                                                                                                Current Controversies in Feline Nutrition

Part 4: Feline Internal Medicine                                                                                                                          Cardiovascular Diseases                                                                                                                                          Dental and Oral Diseases
Dermatology                                                                                                                                                                  Digestive System, Liver, and Abdominal Cavity
Endocrinology
Hematology and Immune-Related Disorders                                                                                                 Musculoskeletal Diseases                                                                                                                           Neurology                                                                                                                                                          Oncology                                                                                                                                                    Ophthalmology                                                                                                                                                    Respiratory and Thoracic Medicine                                                                                                                     Toxicology                                                                                                                                                            Urinary Tract Disorders

Part 5: Infectious Diseases and Zoonoses
Infectious Diseases                                                                                                                                              Feline Zoonotic Diseases and Prevention of Transmission

Part 6: Managing the Cat with Concurrent and Chronic Diseases                                                                        Concurrent Disease Management                                                                                                                            Chronic Disease Management                                                                            

Part 7: Special Considerations for the Senior Cat
Managing the Senior Cat                                                                                                                                      
Evaluation of the Senior Cat with Weight Loss 

Part 8: Feline Reproduction and Pediatrics                                                                                                          Male Reproduction                                                                                                                                         Female Reproduction                                                                                                                                        Pediatrics

Part 9: The Feline Genome and Clinical Genetics                                                                                                    A Short Natural History of the Cat and Its Relationship with Humans                                                                   The Feline Genome and Clinical Implications                                                                                                   Genetics of Feline Diseases and Traits

Part 10: Population Medicine                                                                                                                               Care and Control of Community Cats                                                                                                              Population Wellness: Keeping Cats Physically and Bahaviorally Healthy

About the Editor

Susan Little

Susan Little, DVM, DABVP (Feline)

About the Author

Susan Little

Susan Little, DVM, DABVP (Feline)

