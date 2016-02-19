The Care of Radiation Casualties - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483232881, 9781483282558

The Care of Radiation Casualties

1st Edition

Authors: John Blakely
eBook ISBN: 9781483282558
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 150
Description

The Care of Radiation Casualties provides information for medical staff confronted by casualties from a radiation accident, so that they can understand what has happened, recognize the early stages of the illness and treat the patients during the first few days. The doctor concerned may work in a hospital or industrial medical department, or he may merely be the nearest medical man available; but whichever it is, he will require knowledge which does not appear in standard textbooks. This book should help doctors in hospital and general practice, and nursing staff and others in the nuclear energy industry. Enough background information has also been included for it to act as a general introduction for anyone interested in the circumstances and management of acute radiation injury and radioactive contamination, and the possible late effects of such injury. This might apply to members of health physics teams and those who wish to know something of the medical issues involved in these accidents.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Chapter I Introduction

Chapter II Simple Physics, Units and Measurement

Chapter III Effects of Radiation on the Body and Radiation Protection

Chapter IV The Acute Radiation Syndrome

Chapter V Radiation and the Skin

Chapter VI Internally Deposited Radioactive Material (Internal Contamination)

Chapter VII The Late Effects of Irradiation

Chapter VIII Contamination and Decontamination

Chapter IX First Aid, Rescue and Transport

Chapter X Protective Clothing and Equipment

Chapter XI Public Relations

Bibliography

Index

About the Author

John Blakely

