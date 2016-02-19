The Care of Radiation Casualties provides information for medical staff confronted by casualties from a radiation accident, so that they can understand what has happened, recognize the early stages of the illness and treat the patients during the first few days. The doctor concerned may work in a hospital or industrial medical department, or he may merely be the nearest medical man available; but whichever it is, he will require knowledge which does not appear in standard textbooks. This book should help doctors in hospital and general practice, and nursing staff and others in the nuclear energy industry. Enough background information has also been included for it to act as a general introduction for anyone interested in the circumstances and management of acute radiation injury and radioactive contamination, and the possible late effects of such injury. This might apply to members of health physics teams and those who wish to know something of the medical issues involved in these accidents.