The Cardiovascular System - 1st Edition

The Cardiovascular System, Volume 12A

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: William Hoar David Randall Anthony Farrell
eBook ISBN: 9780080585352
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th September 1992
Page Count: 340
Table of Contents

Contents of Part B. List of Contributors. Preface. Contents of Other Volumes. The Heart, A.P. Farrell and D.R. Jones. The Arterial System, P.G. Bushnell, D.R. Jones and A.P. Farrell. The Venous System, G.H. Satchell. The Secondary Vascular System, J.F. Steffensen and J.P. Lomholt. Cardiac Energy Metabolism, W.R. Driedzic. Excitation-Contraction Coupling in the Teleost Heart, G.F. Tibbits, C.D. Moyes and L. Hove-Madsen. Author Index. Systematic Index. Subject Index.

Description

This book and its companion, Fish Physiology, Volume 12, Part B, are the first major syntheses of recent advances, general concepts, and species diversity of fish in almost 25 years. It provides broad coverage of the major aspects of cardiovascular physiology and is a definitive sourcebook for the field. This book discusses the special design of the venous system in aquatic vertebrates, reviews the nature of the secondary circulation in fish, and discusses the probable absence of the lymphatic system. It is of value to teachers in comparative physiology as well as to the researcher.

Readership

AUDIENCE: Fish and wildlife biologists, physiologists, developmental biologists, zoologists, animal husbandry researchers, fishery biologists, and aquaculturists.

About the Serial Volume Editors

William Hoar Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada

David Randall Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Zoology Department, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, BC, Canada and Department of Biology and Chemistry, City University of Hong Kong, China

Anthony Farrell Serial Volume Editor

Tony Farrell is a graduate of Bath University, where he was fortunate to study with Peter Lutz. His fortunes grew further when he moved in 1974 to Canada and the Zoology Department at the University of British Columbia to complete his Ph.D. degree under the superb tutelage of Dave Randall. In 2004, Tony returned to UBC when he accepted an endowed research chair in Sustainable Aquaculture.

In between these positions at UBC, Tony was employed at the University of Southern California (PDF), the University of New Brunswick (sessional lecturer), Mount Allison University (first real job) and Simon Fraser University (moving through the ranks to a full professor). In addition to highly controlled laboratory experiments on fish cardiorespiratory physiology, Tony is committed to working on animals in their own environment. Therefore, his research on fish physiology has taken him on an Alpha Helix expedition to the Amazon, the University of Gothenburg and the Kristineberg Marine Research Station in Sweden, the Portobello Marine Biological Station in New Zealand, the University of Christchurch and Massey University in New Zealand, the Bamfield Marine Science Station and the Huntsman Marine Station in Canada, the University of Aarhus in Denmark, the University of Adelaide Charles and Darwin University in Australia, and to the Danish Arctic Marine Station on Disco Island in Greenland. These travels have allowed him to work and with many superb collaborators word-wide, as well as study the physiology of over 70 different species of fish. Tony has received a number of awards for his scientific contributions: an honorary degree from the University of Gothenburg in Sweden; Awards of Excellence from the American Fisheries Society for Fish Physiology, Conservation and Management; the Fry Medal from the Canadian Society of Zoologists; and the Beverton Medal from the Fisheries Society of the British Isles.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Zoology, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada

