The third edition of The Business Response to Misconduct Allegations is a step-by-step guide for what to do—and what not to do—in performing an investigation into claims of employee policy violations. It has been created for corporate professionals who are often the first to be contacted during a suspected employee-related claim, and who may not have investigative training.

This revised edition has been expanded to include background information for audit, facilities and building management, human resources, IT security, and other non-security business functions. Sections of this book address the decision whether to investigate, the naming of investigators, investigation planning, interview techniques and issues, the importance of taking notes and written statements, investigations in union settings, and much more. Also included are a series of checklists and templates to aid the investigative team before, during, and after an investigation. This playbook is an excellent risk management resource for audit professionals, human resources managers, site or facility managers, small business owners, or anyone who may be the first to receive reports of wrongdoing, regulatory violations, or prohibited workforce behavior.

The Business Response to Misconduct Allegations is a part of Elsevier’s Security Executive Council Risk Management Portfolio, a collection of real world solutions and "how-to" guidelines that equip executives, practitioners, and educators with proven information for successful security and risk management programs.