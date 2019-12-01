The Business of Precision Medicine
1st Edition
How to Create and Develop a Sustainable and Scalable Business in Precision Medicine
Description
The Business of Precision Medicine: How to Create and Develop a Sustainable and Scalable Business in Precisions Medicine bridges knowledge gaps and brings true business advantage to those seeking to harness fresh opportunities in todays’ global precision medicine landscape. Beginning with a basic overview of the precision medicine paradigm shift, this book provides in-depth case studies of companies, start-ups, and institutions of various kinds in the public and private sectors, demonstrating how they successfully adopted new genomic technologies and databases—including bioinformatics tools, genetic signatures and gene panels—to build robust and scalable businesses.
The book's author, Dr. Corpas, offers sound, evidence-driven approaches to incorporate genomic data discovery and access, DNA testing and diagnosis, direct to consumer genetic testing, genomics in individual health planning, biomarker development, companion diagnostics and clinical trials into a commercial strategy.
With robust case studies and thoughtful business frameworks, the book supports a diverse community of industry professionals, clinicians and entrepreneurs driving the evolution of precision medicine.
Key Features
- Teaches readers how to plan a business strategy that considers the impact of future research and clinical implementation of precision medicine
- Helps users successfully navigate the regulatory environment that frames technology applications in precision medicine
- Provides the necessary information needed to adopt the fast-evolving ’data landscapes’ and big data innovation frameworks
- Presents a variety of viable commercial models surrounding bio banking, bioinformatics and genomic analysis for stratified medicine
Readership
Business executives; scientist-entrepreneurs; students; physicians, and researchers in the field of medical genetics, precision medicine, business, and entrepreneurship; clinical innovators; hospital executives; health policy makers; patient advocates; entrepreneurs; angel and venture capital investors; medical practitioners across medical disciplines as well as systems biology, molecular medicine, and genetic epidemiology; genetic counselors; human geneticists in industry and pharma
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Precision Medicine
2. Ethical and Practical Challenges in Precision Medicine
o Limitations
o Ethical challenges
o Data Issues
o Case study: prenatal diagnosis
3. Clinical Genomics
o Progress in sequencing technologies
o Application to diagnostics
o Case study: the DECIPHER database & the Deciphering Developmental Diseases project
4. The Role of Genomic Data in Precision Medicine
o Genomic data generation
o Big Data Challenges
o Products and services
o Case study: Genomics England
5. Challenges in Data Discovery and Access
o The Population-Scale National Genome Project Race
o Data repositories
o Access governance models
o Case study: Repositive
6. The Business of DNA Testing & Diagnosis
o Business models
o Direct to consumer genetic testing
o Case study 23andMe
o Genomics as part of individual health planning
o Open vs. close access
o Case study: Veritas Genetics vs. Human Longevity
7. Development of biomarkers
o Global markets for biomarkers
o Biomarkers for Precision Medicine
o Companion Diagnostics
o Use case: Inivata (Liquid biopsies)
8. Clinical trials
o Precision Medicine Clinical Trial Case Study
9. Implementation – build a strategy for adopting a precision medicine approach
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st December 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128153246
About the Author
Manuel Corpas
Dr. Manuel Corpas is Scientific Lead at Repositive, a Cambridge, UK start-up company focusing on efficient human genomic data discovery, access, and sharing. He is also a 2016 Fellow of the Software Sustainability Institute and sits on the Board of Directors of the International Society for Computational Biology. Previously Dr. Corpas was Technical Coordinator of the Horizon 2020 Research Infrastructure ELIXIR-UK, Coordinator of the BioJS open source community, and Chair of the Technical Committee for the Global Organisation for Bioinformatics Learning, Education and Training (GOBLET). Dr. Corpas received a M.Sc. in Bioinformatics from the University of Manchester, UK, and a B.Sc. in Biology from the University of Navarra, Spain. He holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science from the University of Manchester, and completed post-doctoral work in clinical genomics at the Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute, Cambridge, developing the DECIPHER database. Dr. Corpas has taught several 3 day Master Classes and podcasts in Precision Medicine in the US, UK, and Europe, covering precision medicine fundamentals, ethics, and business and entrepreneurial aspects.
Affiliations and Expertise
Scientific Lead, Repositive, Cambridge, UK