The Business of Precision Medicine: How to Create and Develop a Sustainable and Scalable Business in Precisions Medicine bridges knowledge gaps and brings true business advantage to those seeking to harness fresh opportunities in todays’ global precision medicine landscape. Beginning with a basic overview of the precision medicine paradigm shift, this book provides in-depth case studies of companies, start-ups, and institutions of various kinds in the public and private sectors, demonstrating how they successfully adopted new genomic technologies and databases—including bioinformatics tools, genetic signatures and gene panels—to build robust and scalable businesses.

The book's author, Dr. Corpas, offers sound, evidence-driven approaches to incorporate genomic data discovery and access, DNA testing and diagnosis, direct to consumer genetic testing, genomics in individual health planning, biomarker development, companion diagnostics and clinical trials into a commercial strategy.

With robust case studies and thoughtful business frameworks, the book supports a diverse community of industry professionals, clinicians and entrepreneurs driving the evolution of precision medicine.