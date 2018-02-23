The Brigham Intensive Review of Internal Medicine - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323476706, 9780323597197

The Brigham Intensive Review of Internal Medicine

3rd Edition

Authors: Ajay Singh Joseph Loscalzo
Paperback ISBN: 9780323476706
eBook ISBN: 9780323597197
eBook ISBN: 9780323597203
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 23rd February 2018
Page Count: 1280
Description

Based on the popular review course from Harvard Medical School, The Brigham Intensive Review of Internal Medicine, 3rd Edition, provides in-depth coverage on all specialties of internal medicine, as well as palliative care, occupational medicine, psychiatry, and geriatric medicine. Ideal for preparing for certification or recertification, this highly regarded review tool keeps you up to date with tremendous changes in the field, incorporating detailed discussions in every chapter, essential learning points, more than 600 review questions, numerous tables and figures, and more.

Key Features

  • Organizes 100+ chapters into 10 broad sections, with one additional section devoted to board simulation. Each chapter includes a section of multiple-choice questions.
  • Shares the knowledge and expertise of leading authorities from Harvard as well as former chief residents at Brigham and Women's Hospital, making this an excellent exam review tool as well as a general practice resource.

Table of Contents

Section 1: INFECTIOUS DISEASE

1. Pneumonia and Respiratory Infections

2. HIV Infection and AIDS

3. Infective Endocarditis

4. Immunizations

5. Tropical Infections

6. Sexually Transmitted Diseases

7. Dermatologic Manifestations of Infectious Disease

8. Infectious Disease Board Review Questions

9. Infectious Disease Summary

Section 2: HEMATOLOGY AND ONCOLOGY

10. Breast Cancer

11. Lung Cancer

12. Gastrointestinal Cancers

13. Genitourinary Cancers: Prostate, Kidney, Bladder and Testis

14. Leukemia

15. Non-Hodgkin and Hodgkin Lymphoma

16. Multiple Myeloma

17. Oncologic Emergencies

18. Disorders of Platelets and Coagulation

19. Anemia and Hemoglobinopathies

20. Board Simulation: Hematology

21. Board Simulation: Medical Oncology

　22. Oncology: Summary

Section 3: RHEUMATOLOGY

23. Rheumatoid Arthritis

24. Acute Monoarticular Arthritis

25. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus and Related Disorders

26. Systemic Vasculitis

27. Common Soft Tissue Pain Syndromes

28. Laboratory Tests in Rheumatic Disorders

29. Board Simulation: Rheumatic and Immunologic Disease

30. Rheumatology: Summary

Section 4: PULMONARY AND CRITICAL CARE MEDICINE

31. Asthma

32. Pleural Diseases

33. Evaluation of Dyspneic Patient

34. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

35. Venous Thromboembolic Diseases

36. Sleep Apnea

　37. Interstitial Lung Disease

38. Pulmonary Function Tests

39. Chest X-Ray Refresher

40. Mechanical Ventilation

41. Sepsis Syndrome

42. Essentials of Hemodynamic Monitoring

　43. Arterial Blood Gases

44. Sedation agitation sleep deprivation

45. Critical Care Board Review Questions

46. Pulmonary Medicine Board Review Questions

47. Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine Summary

Section 5: ENDOCRINOLOGY

48. Pituitary Disorders

49. Thyroid Disease

　50. Reproductive and Androgenic Disorders

51. Adrenal Disorders

52. Disorders of Calcium Metabolism

53. Diabetes Mellitus

54. Diabetes Mellitus: Control and Complications

55. Metabolic Syndrome

　56. Metabolic Bone Disease

57. Board Simulation: Endocrinology

58. Endocrine Summary

Section 6: NEPHROLOGY AND HYPERTENSION

59. Acute Kidney Injury

60. Electrolyte Disorders

61. Acid-Base Disturbances

62. Dialysis and Transplantation

63. Hematuria and Proteinuria

　64. Parenchymal Kidney Disease

65. Chronic Kidney Disease

66. Essential and Secondary Hypertension

67. Urinalysis

68. Board Simulation: Nephrology and Hypertension

69. Nephrology Summary

Section 7: DIGESTIVE DISEASE AND DISORDERS OF THE PANCREAS AND LIVER

70. Esophageal Disorders

71. Peptic Ulcer Disease

　72. Diarrhea and Malabsorption

73. Inflammatory Bowel Disease

74. Pancreatic Disease

75. Liver Disease

76. Cirrhosis

77. Chronic Acute Hep B C

78. Board Simulation: Gastroenterology

79. Gastroenterology Summary

　

Section 8: CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE

80. The Cardiac Exam

81. Acute Coronary Syndromes

82. Valvular Heart Disease

83. Heart Failure

84. Pericardial Disease

85. Arrhythmias

86. Cardiovascular Disease Prevention

　87. Adult Congenital Heart Disease

88. Peripheral Vascular Disease

89. Pulmonary Hypertension

90. ECG Refresher

91. Board Simulation: Cardiology

92. Cardiology: Summary

Section 9: NEUROLOGY

93. Neurological Examination

94. Stroke

95. Dementia

96. Epilepsy

97. Board Simulation: Neurology

98. Neurology: Summary

Section 10: GENERAL INTERNAL MEDICINE

99. Pre-Operative Evaluation and Management Before Non-Cardiac Surgery

100. Basic Epidemiology and Biostatistics for the Boards

101. Contraception

102. Board Simulation: Women’s Health

103. Dermatology for the Internist　

104. Occupational Medicine

105. Allergy and Immunology

106. Psychiatric Essentials for the Internist

107. Geriatrics

108. Palliative Care

109. Board Simulation: General Internal Medicine

110. Internal Medicine Summary

　　

Section 11: BOARD PRACTICE

111. Approach to the Internal Medicine Board Exam

112. Board Practice 1

113. Board Practice 2

114. Board Practice 3

About the Author

Ajay Singh

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Chief, Renal Division, Brigham and Women's Hospital; Associate Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Cambridge, MA, USA

Joseph Loscalzo

Affiliations and Expertise

Wade, Professor and Chair, Department of Medicine, Boston University School of Medicine, Physician-in-Chief, Boston Medical Center, Director, Whitaker Cardiovascular Institute, Boston, MA

