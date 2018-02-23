The Brigham Intensive Review of Internal Medicine
3rd Edition
Description
Based on the popular review course from Harvard Medical School, The Brigham Intensive Review of Internal Medicine, 3rd Edition, provides in-depth coverage on all specialties of internal medicine, as well as palliative care, occupational medicine, psychiatry, and geriatric medicine. Ideal for preparing for certification or recertification, this highly regarded review tool keeps you up to date with tremendous changes in the field, incorporating detailed discussions in every chapter, essential learning points, more than 600 review questions, numerous tables and figures, and more.
Key Features
- Organizes 100+ chapters into 10 broad sections , with one additional section devoted to board simulation. Each chapter includes a section of multiple-choice questions.
- Shares the knowledge and expertise of leading authorities from Harvard as well as former chief residents at Brigham and Women's Hospital, making this an excellent exam review tool as well as a general practice resource.
Table of Contents
Section 1: INFECTIOUS DISEASE
1. Pneumonia and Respiratory Infections
2. HIV Infection and AIDS
3. Infective Endocarditis
4. Immunizations
5. Tropical Infections
6. Sexually Transmitted Diseases
7. Dermatologic Manifestations of Infectious Disease
8. Infectious Disease Board Review Questions
9. Infectious Disease Summary
Section 2: HEMATOLOGY AND ONCOLOGY
10. Breast Cancer
11. Lung Cancer
12. Gastrointestinal Cancers
13. Genitourinary Cancers: Prostate, Kidney, Bladder and Testis
14. Leukemia
15. Non-Hodgkin and Hodgkin Lymphoma
16. Multiple Myeloma
17. Oncologic Emergencies
18. Disorders of Platelets and Coagulation
19. Anemia and Hemoglobinopathies
20. Board Simulation: Hematology
21. Board Simulation: Medical Oncology
22. Oncology: Summary
Section 3: RHEUMATOLOGY
23. Rheumatoid Arthritis
24. Acute Monoarticular Arthritis
25. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus and Related Disorders
26. Systemic Vasculitis
27. Common Soft Tissue Pain Syndromes
28. Laboratory Tests in Rheumatic Disorders
29. Board Simulation: Rheumatic and Immunologic Disease
30. Rheumatology: Summary
Section 4: PULMONARY AND CRITICAL CARE MEDICINE
31. Asthma
32. Pleural Diseases
33. Evaluation of Dyspneic Patient
34. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
35. Venous Thromboembolic Diseases
36. Sleep Apnea
37. Interstitial Lung Disease
38. Pulmonary Function Tests
39. Chest X-Ray Refresher
40. Mechanical Ventilation
41. Sepsis Syndrome
42. Essentials of Hemodynamic Monitoring
43. Arterial Blood Gases
44. Sedation agitation sleep deprivation
45. Critical Care Board Review Questions
46. Pulmonary Medicine Board Review Questions
47. Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine Summary
Section 5: ENDOCRINOLOGY
48. Pituitary Disorders
49. Thyroid Disease
50. Reproductive and Androgenic Disorders
51. Adrenal Disorders
52. Disorders of Calcium Metabolism
53. Diabetes Mellitus
54. Diabetes Mellitus: Control and Complications
55. Metabolic Syndrome
56. Metabolic Bone Disease
57. Board Simulation: Endocrinology
58. Endocrine Summary
Section 6: NEPHROLOGY AND HYPERTENSION
59. Acute Kidney Injury
60. Electrolyte Disorders
61. Acid-Base Disturbances
62. Dialysis and Transplantation
63. Hematuria and Proteinuria
64. Parenchymal Kidney Disease
65. Chronic Kidney Disease
66. Essential and Secondary Hypertension
67. Urinalysis
68. Board Simulation: Nephrology and Hypertension
69. Nephrology Summary
Section 7: DIGESTIVE DISEASE AND DISORDERS OF THE PANCREAS AND LIVER
70. Esophageal Disorders
71. Peptic Ulcer Disease
72. Diarrhea and Malabsorption
73. Inflammatory Bowel Disease
74. Pancreatic Disease
75. Liver Disease
76. Cirrhosis
77. Chronic Acute Hep B C
78. Board Simulation: Gastroenterology
79. Gastroenterology Summary
Section 8: CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE
80. The Cardiac Exam
81. Acute Coronary Syndromes
82. Valvular Heart Disease
83. Heart Failure
84. Pericardial Disease
85. Arrhythmias
86. Cardiovascular Disease Prevention
87. Adult Congenital Heart Disease
88. Peripheral Vascular Disease
89. Pulmonary Hypertension
90. ECG Refresher
91. Board Simulation: Cardiology
92. Cardiology: Summary
Section 9: NEUROLOGY
93. Neurological Examination
94. Stroke
95. Dementia
96. Epilepsy
97. Board Simulation: Neurology
98. Neurology: Summary
Section 10: GENERAL INTERNAL MEDICINE
99. Pre-Operative Evaluation and Management Before Non-Cardiac Surgery
100. Basic Epidemiology and Biostatistics for the Boards
101. Contraception
102. Board Simulation: Women’s Health
103. Dermatology for the Internist
104. Occupational Medicine
105. Allergy and Immunology
106. Psychiatric Essentials for the Internist
107. Geriatrics
108. Palliative Care
109. Board Simulation: General Internal Medicine
110. Internal Medicine Summary
Section 11: BOARD PRACTICE
111. Approach to the Internal Medicine Board Exam
112. Board Practice 1
113. Board Practice 2
114. Board Practice 3
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 23rd February 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323476706
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323597197
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323597203
About the Author
Ajay Singh
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Chief, Renal Division, Brigham and Women's Hospital; Associate Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Cambridge, MA, USA
Joseph Loscalzo
Affiliations and Expertise
Wade, Professor and Chair, Department of Medicine, Boston University School of Medicine, Physician-in-Chief, Boston Medical Center, Director, Whitaker Cardiovascular Institute, Boston, MA