The Breast, 2-Volume Set, Expert Consult Online and Print - 4th Edition

The Breast, 2-Volume Set, Expert Consult Online and Print

4th Edition

Comprehensive Management of Benign and Malignant Diseases

Authors: Kirby Bland
eBook ISBN: 9781437711219
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 31st July 2009
Page Count: 1712
Description

The Breast: Comprehensive Management of Benign and Malignant Diseases, 4th Edition, by Kirby I. Bland, MD, and Edward M. Copeland, III, MD, is a surgical reference that offers the most comprehensive, up-to-date resource on the diagnosis and management of, and rehabilitation following, surgery for benign and malignant diseases of the breast. With its multidisciplinary approach, sweeping updates, new contributors, and authoritative guidance, you’ll have exactly what you need to inspire patient confidence and provide the best possible outcomes. Best of all, this new edition comes to you in print and online for easy, convenient access to the absolute latest advances.

Key Features

  • Features multidisciplinary advice from experts in surgery, radiation and medical oncology, pathology, molecular biology, pharmacokinetics, and genetics for a well-rounded perspective to enhance patient outcomes.
  • Includes more than 1,500 figures and tables that offer high quality depictions of surgery and treatment procedures.
  • Offers step-by-step guidance through both text and clinical boxes that makes the material relevant to everyday practice.
  • Provides cross-referencing between chapters, as well as references to carefully selected journal articles, that makes further research easier.

Details

No. of pages: 1712
1712
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437711219

About the Author

Kirby Bland

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chairman, Department of Surgery; Deputy Director, UAB Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, AL

