The Breast, 2-Volume Set, Expert Consult Online and Print
4th Edition
Comprehensive Management of Benign and Malignant Diseases
Description
The Breast: Comprehensive Management of Benign and Malignant Diseases, 4th Edition, by Kirby I. Bland, MD, and Edward M. Copeland, III, MD, is a surgical reference that offers the most comprehensive, up-to-date resource on the diagnosis and management of, and rehabilitation following, surgery for benign and malignant diseases of the breast. With its multidisciplinary approach, sweeping updates, new contributors, and authoritative guidance, you’ll have exactly what you need to inspire patient confidence and provide the best possible outcomes. Best of all, this new edition comes to you in print and online for easy, convenient access to the absolute latest advances.
Key Features
- Features multidisciplinary advice from experts in surgery, radiation and medical oncology, pathology, molecular biology, pharmacokinetics, and genetics for a well-rounded perspective to enhance patient outcomes.
- Includes more than 1,500 figures and tables that offer high quality depictions of surgery and treatment procedures.
- Offers step-by-step guidance through both text and clinical boxes that makes the material relevant to everyday practice.
- Provides cross-referencing between chapters, as well as references to carefully selected journal articles, that makes further research easier.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1712
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 31st July 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437711219
About the Author
Kirby Bland
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chairman, Department of Surgery; Deputy Director, UAB Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, AL