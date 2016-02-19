The Brain, Cognition, and Education
1st Edition
Description
The Brain, Cognition, and Education is a collection of papers that deals with cross-disciplinary communication. This book addresses the use of concepts, methodologies, and research results from other experiments in the conduct of finding new knowledge. One paper addresses the relationships among neuroscience, cognitive psychology, and education to arrive at cross-interdisciplinary communication. Other papers discuss attention, the brain, and the control of cognition; one paper notes that selective attention as a cognitive system with its own measurable features can be associated with underlying neural systems. Other authors deal with acquiring, representing, and using knowledge such as language learning, interplay between mind and experience, as well as the neuropsychology of memory. One paper examines infantile amnesia when early life experiences tend to be forgotten. The book then addresses cognitive and neural development, including neural developments before birth covering neurogenesis, cell migration, dendritic maturation, and synaptic development. One author reviews trends and directions in cognitive development and cites the works of Piaget, Simon, and Chomsky. One author presents several models of memory functions, while another author evaluates the possibilities of building bridges between education and the neurosciences. Many psychologists, neuroscientists, phoneticians, philosophers, and linguists will appreciate this book very highly.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgments
Part I Introduction
1. Building Bridges among Neuroscience, Cognitive Psychology, and Education
I. The Origins of Neuroscience and Cognitive Science
II. Interrelationships among Neuroscience, Cognitive Science, and Education
III. Attention
IV. Knowledge Acquisition, Representation, and Use
V. Cognitive and Neural Development
VI. Discussion
VII. Conclusion
References
Part II Attention
2. Attention and the Brain
I. Introduction
II. Neurological Disorders
III. Animal Studies
IV. Human Neurophysiology
V. Conclusions
References
3. Attention and the Control of Cognition
I. Introduction
II. Spatial Attention
III. Attention and Semantic Memory
IV. Conclusions
References
4. The Role of Attention in Cognition
I. The Meaning of Attention
II. Levels of Explanation
III. The Educational Level of Theory
IV. Motivation for Attention
V. Final Comments
References
Part III Knowledge Acquisition, Representation, and Use
5. Biological Preprogramming for Language Learning?
I. Analysis of the Language Learning Problem
II. A Significant Innate Basis for Language Learning
III. The Deprivation Paradigm
IV. Relations to Neuroscience and Education
References
6. Education and Recent Research on Attention and Knowledge Acquisition
I. Introduction
II. Attention
III. The Acquisition of Knowledge
IV. For the Future
References
7. Memory and the Brain
I. Introduction
II. Cellular and Synaptic Analysis of Memory
III. Candidates for Long-Term Behavioral Plasticity
IV. Brain Systems and Memory
V. Neuropsychology of Memory
VI. More than One Kind of Memory: Some Implications
VII. Conclusion
References
8. Integrating Three Perspectives on Learning
I. Introduction
II. Three Facets of Knowledge Acquisition
III. Educational Implications (?) of Neuroscience
References
Part IV Cognitive and Neural Development
9. Setting the Stage: Neural Development before Birth
I. Introduction
II. Neurogenesis
III. Cell Migration
IV. Dendritic Maturation
V. Synaptic Development
VI. Development and Organization of Connections
VII. Cytoarchitectonic Parcellation and Fissuration of Cerebral Surface
VIII. Prospects for Understanding Neural Systems Underlying Cognition
References
10. Notes on Cognitive Development: Recent Trends, New Directions
I. Cognitive Development circa 1970
II. Cognitive Development circa 1980
III. Principle Trends and a Prototypical Child
IV. A Critique
V. A Neurobiological Perspective
VI. A Search for "Natural Kinds" in Cognition
VII. The Settings of Learning
VIII. Cognitive Development circa 1990: A Parable
References
11. The Influence of Neuroscience upon Educational Practice
I. Introduction
II. Historical Overview of Research on the Causes and Treatment of Reading
Disabilities
III. Conceptual Framework for Viewing Research in Education and Neuroscience
IV. Conclusions and Recommendations
References
12. Instructional Influences on Cognition and on the Brain
I. Introduction
II. Influences of Enriched Environments on Learning and Cognition
III. Instructional Influences on Learning and Cognition
IV. Influences of Environmental Enrichment and Instruction on the Brain
V. Can the Influences of Instruction be Studied Directly?
References
Part V Discussion
13. Multiple Models of Memory
I. Introduction
II. Relations among Neuroscience, Cognitive Science, and Educational Research
III. Selection among Evolving Concepts of Learning and Memory
IV. A Model: Direct and Modulatory Processes in Formation of Memory
V. Closing Comments
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1986
- Published:
- 17th June 1986
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483260303