The Brain, Cognition, and Education is a collection of papers that deals with cross-disciplinary communication. This book addresses the use of concepts, methodologies, and research results from other experiments in the conduct of finding new knowledge. One paper addresses the relationships among neuroscience, cognitive psychology, and education to arrive at cross-interdisciplinary communication. Other papers discuss attention, the brain, and the control of cognition; one paper notes that selective attention as a cognitive system with its own measurable features can be associated with underlying neural systems. Other authors deal with acquiring, representing, and using knowledge such as language learning, interplay between mind and experience, as well as the neuropsychology of memory. One paper examines infantile amnesia when early life experiences tend to be forgotten. The book then addresses cognitive and neural development, including neural developments before birth covering neurogenesis, cell migration, dendritic maturation, and synaptic development. One author reviews trends and directions in cognitive development and cites the works of Piaget, Simon, and Chomsky. One author presents several models of memory functions, while another author evaluates the possibilities of building bridges between education and the neurosciences. Many psychologists, neuroscientists, phoneticians, philosophers, and linguists will appreciate this book very highly.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgments

Part I Introduction

1. Building Bridges among Neuroscience, Cognitive Psychology, and Education

I. The Origins of Neuroscience and Cognitive Science

II. Interrelationships among Neuroscience, Cognitive Science, and Education

III. Attention

IV. Knowledge Acquisition, Representation, and Use

V. Cognitive and Neural Development

VI. Discussion

VII. Conclusion

References

Part II Attention

2. Attention and the Brain

I. Introduction

II. Neurological Disorders

III. Animal Studies

IV. Human Neurophysiology

V. Conclusions

References

3. Attention and the Control of Cognition

I. Introduction

II. Spatial Attention

III. Attention and Semantic Memory

IV. Conclusions

References

4. The Role of Attention in Cognition

I. The Meaning of Attention

II. Levels of Explanation

III. The Educational Level of Theory

IV. Motivation for Attention

V. Final Comments

References

Part III Knowledge Acquisition, Representation, and Use

5. Biological Preprogramming for Language Learning?

I. Analysis of the Language Learning Problem

II. A Significant Innate Basis for Language Learning

III. The Deprivation Paradigm

IV. Relations to Neuroscience and Education

References

6. Education and Recent Research on Attention and Knowledge Acquisition

I. Introduction

II. Attention

III. The Acquisition of Knowledge

IV. For the Future

References

7. Memory and the Brain

I. Introduction

II. Cellular and Synaptic Analysis of Memory

III. Candidates for Long-Term Behavioral Plasticity

IV. Brain Systems and Memory

V. Neuropsychology of Memory

VI. More than One Kind of Memory: Some Implications

VII. Conclusion

References

8. Integrating Three Perspectives on Learning

I. Introduction

II. Three Facets of Knowledge Acquisition

III. Educational Implications (?) of Neuroscience

References

Part IV Cognitive and Neural Development

9. Setting the Stage: Neural Development before Birth

I. Introduction

II. Neurogenesis

III. Cell Migration

IV. Dendritic Maturation

V. Synaptic Development

VI. Development and Organization of Connections

VII. Cytoarchitectonic Parcellation and Fissuration of Cerebral Surface

VIII. Prospects for Understanding Neural Systems Underlying Cognition

References

10. Notes on Cognitive Development: Recent Trends, New Directions

I. Cognitive Development circa 1970

II. Cognitive Development circa 1980

III. Principle Trends and a Prototypical Child

IV. A Critique

V. A Neurobiological Perspective

VI. A Search for "Natural Kinds" in Cognition

VII. The Settings of Learning

VIII. Cognitive Development circa 1990: A Parable

References

11. The Influence of Neuroscience upon Educational Practice

I. Introduction

II. Historical Overview of Research on the Causes and Treatment of Reading



Disabilities

III. Conceptual Framework for Viewing Research in Education and Neuroscience

IV. Conclusions and Recommendations

References

12. Instructional Influences on Cognition and on the Brain

I. Introduction

II. Influences of Enriched Environments on Learning and Cognition

III. Instructional Influences on Learning and Cognition

IV. Influences of Environmental Enrichment and Instruction on the Brain

V. Can the Influences of Instruction be Studied Directly?

References

Part V Discussion

13. Multiple Models of Memory

I. Introduction

II. Relations among Neuroscience, Cognitive Science, and Educational Research

III. Selection among Evolving Concepts of Learning and Memory

IV. A Model: Direct and Modulatory Processes in Formation of Memory

V. Closing Comments

References

Index

