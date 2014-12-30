The Boundary Flux Handbook
1st Edition
A Comprehensive Database of Critical and Threshold Flux Values for Membrane Practitioners
Description
The Boundary Flux Handbook summarizes over 100 chemical compounds (single compounds, in mixed solution) and different feed streams from industry (complex streams exiting the agricultural, biological, pharmaceutical, food, dye, textile, and other industries) and the respective critical and threshold fluxes (or boundary flux), together with data on rejection and permeabilities. It gives the reader valuable data to quickly estimate membrane performances in respect to productivity, selectivity, and longevity, and aids in estimating capital and operating costs of membrane processes during the plant design operations.
The book is valuable for scientific researchers and chemical engineers working with membrane technology as a reference for lab work, membrane process design, and control. For each specific feedstock, only the best performing membranes are listed. At least one commercial membrane module and a maximum of four different choices are reported, in order to assure easy integration of the proposed membranes into the systems by contacting the relevant commercial partner, and to define the best choice of the pretreatment steps, permitting quick membrane process optimization or revamping operations.
Key Features
Readership
Membrane and engineering companies, scientists researching membranes, chemical engineers, membrane plant designers
Table of Contents
- About the Editors
- Preface
- Index of the Database
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- Chapter 2. The Boundary Flux
- Critical and Threshold Fluxes
- Merging Both Concepts into One: The Boundary Flux
- Parameters Affecting the Boundary Flux Values
- Chapter 3. The Boundary Flux Model
- Measurement of the Model Input Parameters
- Chapter 4. Process Control
- Membrane Process Control Strategies
- Chapter 5. Design and Optimization Guidelines of Continuous Membrane Processes
- Chapter 6. Design and Optimization Guidelines of Batch Membrane Processes
- Chapter 7. The Boundary Flux Database
- List of Variables
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 166
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 30th December 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128015995
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128015896
About the Author
Marco Stoller
Prof. Marco Stoller is an active researcher in membrane technologies, in particular on membrane fouling. His research work started in 2000, during his PhD thesis entitled “Development of a purification process of olive mill wastewater by membranes”, and was carried out continuously up today. He is Professor at the Department of Chemical Materials Environmental Engineering at the University of Rome “La Sapienza”. He is author of more than 30 papers on international peer-reviewed scientific journals, more than 60 contributions to conference proceedings and more than 15 oral speeches at international congresses.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Rome “La Sapienza”, Department of Chemical Materials Environmental Engineering, Rome, Italy
Javier Miguel Ochando-Pulido
Dr. Javier Miguel Ochando-Pulido is graduated in Chemical Engineering. His work at the University of Granada, Spain, still focuses on membrane fouling by critical and threshold flux analysis. He is author of 24 papers published in international peer-reviewed scientific journals, more than 30 contributions to conference proceedings and several oral speeches at international congresses. One of his works, in collaboration with Prof. Stoller, won the prize of “Excellent poster presentation” in year 2013, given by Desalination (Elsevier).
Affiliations and Expertise
Chemical Engineering Department, University of Granada, Granada, Spain