The Boundary Element Method for Plate Analysis
1st Edition
Description
Boundary Element Method for Plate Analysis offers one of the first systematic and detailed treatments of the application of BEM to plate analysis and design.
Aiming to fill in the knowledge gaps left by contributed volumes on the topic and increase the accessibility of the extensive journal literature covering BEM applied to plates, author John T. Katsikadelis draws heavily on his pioneering work in the field to provide a complete introduction to theory and application.
Beginning with a chapter of preliminary mathematical background to make the book a self-contained resource, Katsikadelis moves on to cover the application of BEM to basic thin plate problems and more advanced problems. Each chapter contains several examples described in detail and closes with problems to solve. Presenting the BEM as an efficient computational method for practical plate analysis and design, Boundary Element Method for Plate Analysis is a valuable reference for researchers, students and engineers working with BEM and plate challenges within mechanical, civil, aerospace and marine engineering.
Key Features
- One of the first resources dedicated to boundary element analysis of plates, offering a systematic and accessible introductory to theory and application
- Authored by a leading figure in the field whose pioneering work has led to the development of BEM as an efficient computational method for practical plate analysis and design
- Includes mathematical background, examples and problems in one self-contained resource
Readership
Engineers, researchers and graduate students within mechanical, civil, aerospace and marine engineering using BEM or seeking an efficient computational method for practical plate analysis.
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Foreword
- Preface
- Chapter one: Preliminary Mathematical Knowledge
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Gauss-green theorem
- 1.3 Divergence theorem of gauss
- 1.4 Green’s second identity
- 1.5 Adjoint operator
- 1.6 Dirac delta function
- 1.7 Calculus of variations; Euler-Lagrange equation
- Problems
- Chapter two: BEM for Plate Bending Analysis
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Thin plate theory
- 2.3 Direct BEM for the plate equation
- 2.4 Numerical solution of the boundary integral equations
- 2.5 PLBECON Program for solving the plate equation with constant boundary elements
- 2.6 Examples
- Problems
- Chapter three: BEM for Other Plate Problems
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Principle of the analog equation
- 3.3 Plate bending under combined transverse and membrane loads; buckling
- 3.4 Plates on elastic foundation
- 3.5 Large deflections of thin plates
- 3.6 Plates with variable thickness
- 3.7 Thick plates
- 3.8 Anisotropic plates
- 3.9 Thick anisotropic plates
- Problems
- Chapter Four: BEM for Dynamic Analysis of Plates
- Abstract
- 4.1 Direct BEM for the dynamic plate problem
- 4.2 AEM for the dynamic plate problem
- 4.3 Vibrations of thin anisotropic plates
- 4.4 Viscoelastic plates
- Problems
- Chapter five: BEM for Large Deflection Analysis of Membranes
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Static analysis of elastic membranes
- 5.3 Dynamic analysis of elastic membranes
- 5.4 Viscoelastic membranes
- Problems
- Appendix A: Derivatives of r and Kernels, Particular Solutions and Tangential Derivatives
- A.1 Derivatives of r
- A.2 Derivatives of kernels
- A.3 Particular solutions of the Poisson equation (3.57)
- A.4 Tangential derivatives , , and their different approximations
- Appendix B: Gauss Integration
- B.1 Gauss integration of a regular function
- B.2 Integrals with a logarithmic singularity
- B.3 Double integrals of a regular function
- Appendix C: Numerical Integration of the Equations of Motion
- C.1 Introduction
- C.2 Linear systems
- C.3 Nonlinear equations of motion
- C.4 Variable coefficients
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 11th July 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124167445
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124167391
About the Author
John Katsikadelis
John T. Katsikadelis is Professor of Structural Analysis at the Department of Civil Engineering, National Technical University of Athens, Greece. Dr. Katsikadelis is an internationally recognized expert in structural analysis and applied mechanics, with particular experience and research interest in the use of the boundary element method (BEM) and other mesh reduction methods for linear and nonlinear analysis of structures. He is an editorial board member of several key publications in the area, and has published numerous books, many of which focus on the development and application of BEM for problems in engineering and mathematical physics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Structural Analysis, Department of Civil Engineering, National Technical University of Athens, Greece
Reviews
"The material is presented systematically and in detail, so the reader can follow it without difficulty...also includes three appendices. They give useful formulas for the differentiation of the kernel functions, the Gauss integration and the time integration method." --Zentralblatt MATH