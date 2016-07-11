The Boundary Element Method for Engineers and Scientists: Theory and Applications is a detailed introduction to the principles and use of boundary element method (BEM), enabling this versatile and powerful computational tool to be employed for engineering analysis and design.

In this book, Dr. Katsikadelis presents the underlying principles and explains how the BEM equations are formed and numerically solved using only the mathematics and mechanics to which readers will have been exposed during undergraduate studies. All concepts are illustrated with worked examples and problems, helping to put theory into practice and to familiarize the reader with BEM programming through the use of code and programs listed in the book and also available in electronic form on the book’s companion website.