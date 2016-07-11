The Boundary Element Method for Engineers and Scientists
2nd Edition
Theory and Applications
Description
The Boundary Element Method for Engineers and Scientists: Theory and Applications is a detailed introduction to the principles and use of boundary element method (BEM), enabling this versatile and powerful computational tool to be employed for engineering analysis and design.
In this book, Dr. Katsikadelis presents the underlying principles and explains how the BEM equations are formed and numerically solved using only the mathematics and mechanics to which readers will have been exposed during undergraduate studies. All concepts are illustrated with worked examples and problems, helping to put theory into practice and to familiarize the reader with BEM programming through the use of code and programs listed in the book and also available in electronic form on the book’s companion website.
Key Features
- Offers an accessible guide to BEM principles and numerical implementation, with worked examples and detailed discussion of practical applications
- This second edition features three new chapters, including coverage of the dual reciprocity method (DRM) and analog equation method (AEM), with their application to complicated problems, including time dependent and non-linear problems, as well as problems described by fractional differential equations
- Companion website includes source code of all computer programs developed in the book for the solution of a broad range of real-life engineering problems
Readership
Professionals, engineers, academics, researchers and graduate students across all engineering disciplines, including mechanical, civil, aerospace and marine engineering, using BEM
Table of Contents
1.Introduction to BEM
2.Preliminary Mathematical Concepts
3.The BEM for Potential Problems in Two Dimensions
4.Numerical Implementation of the ΒΕΜ
5.Boundary Element Technology
6.Applications
7.The BEM for Two-Dimensional Elastostatic Problems
8.The BEM for Potential Problems in Inhomogeneous Bodies
9.The BEM for Time Dependent Problems
10.The BEM for Nonlinear Potential Problems
Appendix A
Appendix B
Appendix C
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 11th July 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128020104
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128044933
About the Author
John Katsikadelis
John T. Katsikadelis is Professor of Structural Analysis at the Department of Civil Engineering, National Technical University of Athens, Greece. Dr. Katsikadelis is an internationally recognized expert in structural analysis and applied mechanics, with particular experience and research interest in the use of the boundary element method (BEM) and other mesh reduction methods for linear and nonlinear analysis of structures. He is an editorial board member of several key publications in the area, and has published numerous books, many of which focus on the development and application of BEM for problems in engineering and mathematical physics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Structural Analysis, Department of Civil Engineering, National Technical University of Athens, Greece