The Blue-Green Algae - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122616501, 9780323149235

The Blue-Green Algae

1st Edition

Authors: G Fogg
eBook ISBN: 9780323149235
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 468
Description

The Blue-Green Algae attempts to assemble a unified picture of blue-green algae as living organisms. It describes the organism’s general features of form and structure, cellular organization, cell biology, gas vacuoles, and movements. The book addresses the culture, nutrition, growth, photosynthesis, chemosynthesis, heterotrophy, respiration, nitrogen metabolism, differentiation, reproduction, and life cycles of the blue-green algae. The organisms’ freshwater and terrestrial ecology, pathogens, symbiosis, evolution, and phylogeny are also explained. These organisms form a substantial fraction of the biomass in several important types of habitat. Consequently, it is desirable to understand their activities if natural resources are to be conserved and used to best advantage. This book will be useful to students and research workers in this field of interest.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 General features of form and structure

Chapter 3 Cellular organization of blue-green algae

Chapter 4 Cell biology

Chapter 5 Gas vacuoles

Chapter 6 Movements

Chapter 7 Culture, nutrition and growth

Chapter 8 Photosynthesis and chemosynthesis

Chapter 9 Heterotrophy and respiration

Chapter 10 Nitrogen metabolism

Chapter 11 Differentiation, reproduction and life cycles

Chapter 12 Freshwater ecology

Chapter 13 Pathogens of blue-green algae

Chapter 14 Marine blue-green algae

Chapter 15 Terrestrial ecology

Chapter 16 The ecology of nitrogen fixation by algae

Chapter 17 Symbiosis

Chapter 18 Evolution and phylogeny

References

Index




Details

No. of pages:
468
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323149235

About the Author

G Fogg

