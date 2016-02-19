The Blue-Green Algae
The Blue-Green Algae attempts to assemble a unified picture of blue-green algae as living organisms. It describes the organism’s general features of form and structure, cellular organization, cell biology, gas vacuoles, and movements. The book addresses the culture, nutrition, growth, photosynthesis, chemosynthesis, heterotrophy, respiration, nitrogen metabolism, differentiation, reproduction, and life cycles of the blue-green algae. The organisms’ freshwater and terrestrial ecology, pathogens, symbiosis, evolution, and phylogeny are also explained. These organisms form a substantial fraction of the biomass in several important types of habitat. Consequently, it is desirable to understand their activities if natural resources are to be conserved and used to best advantage. This book will be useful to students and research workers in this field of interest.
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 General features of form and structure
Chapter 3 Cellular organization of blue-green algae
Chapter 4 Cell biology
Chapter 5 Gas vacuoles
Chapter 6 Movements
Chapter 7 Culture, nutrition and growth
Chapter 8 Photosynthesis and chemosynthesis
Chapter 9 Heterotrophy and respiration
Chapter 10 Nitrogen metabolism
Chapter 11 Differentiation, reproduction and life cycles
Chapter 12 Freshwater ecology
Chapter 13 Pathogens of blue-green algae
Chapter 14 Marine blue-green algae
Chapter 15 Terrestrial ecology
Chapter 16 The ecology of nitrogen fixation by algae
Chapter 17 Symbiosis
Chapter 18 Evolution and phylogeny
