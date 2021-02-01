The Blockchain Technology for Secure and Smart Applications across Industry Verticals, Volume 121 presents the latest information on a type of distributed ledger used for maintaining a permanent and tamper-proof record of transactional data. The book presents a novel compendium of existing and budding Blockchain technologies for various smart applications. Chapters in this new release include the Basics of Blockchain, The Blockchain History, Architecture of Blockchain, Core components of Blockchain, Blockchain 2.0: Smart Contracts, Empowering Digital Twins with Blockchain, Industrial Use Cases at the Cusp of the IoT and Blockchain Paradigms, Blockchain Components and Concepts, Digital Signatures, Accumulators, Financial Systems, and more.

This book is a unique effort to illuminate various techniques to represent, improve and authorize multi-institutional and multidisciplinary research in a different type of smart applications, like the financial system, smart grid, transportation system, etc. Readers in identity-privacy, traceability, immutability, transparency, auditability, and security will find it to be a valuable resource.