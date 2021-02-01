The Blockchain Technology for Secure and Smart Applications across Industry Verticals, Volume 121
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
1. Basics of Blockchain
Shubhani Aggarwal
2. The Blockchain History
Shubhani Aggarwal
3. Architecture of Blockchain
Shubhani Aggarwal
4. Core components of Blockchain
Shubhani Aggarwal
5. Blockchain 2.0: Smart Contracts
Shubhani Aggarwal
6. Empowering Digital Twins with Blockchain
Pethuru Raj Chelliah Sr.
7. Industrial Use Cases at the Cusp of the IoT and Blockchain Paradigms
Pethuru Raj Chelliah Sr.
8. Blockchain Components and Concepts
Pethuru Raj Chelliah Sr.
9. Hashes
Pethuru Raj Chelliah Sr.
10. Digital Signatures
Pethuru Raj Chelliah Sr.
11. Signature Primitives
Pethuru Raj Chelliah Sr.
12. Accumulators
Pethuru Raj Chelliah Sr.
13. Financial System
Pethuru Raj Chelliah Sr.
14. Intelligent Transportation System
Pethuru Raj Chelliah Sr.
15. Smart Grid
Pethuru Raj Chelliah Sr.
16. Healthcare System
Pethuru Raj Chelliah Sr.
17. Voting System
Pethuru Raj Chelliah Sr.
18. Demystifying the Blockchain Technology
Pethuru Raj Chelliah Sr.
Description
The Blockchain Technology for Secure and Smart Applications across Industry Verticals, Volume 121 presents the latest information on a type of distributed ledger used for maintaining a permanent and tamper-proof record of transactional data. The book presents a novel compendium of existing and budding Blockchain technologies for various smart applications. Chapters in this new release include the Basics of Blockchain, The Blockchain History, Architecture of Blockchain, Core components of Blockchain, Blockchain 2.0: Smart Contracts, Empowering Digital Twins with Blockchain, Industrial Use Cases at the Cusp of the IoT and Blockchain Paradigms, Blockchain Components and Concepts, Digital Signatures, Accumulators, Financial Systems, and more.
This book is a unique effort to illuminate various techniques to represent, improve and authorize multi-institutional and multidisciplinary research in a different type of smart applications, like the financial system, smart grid, transportation system, etc. Readers in identity-privacy, traceability, immutability, transparency, auditability, and security will find it to be a valuable resource.
Key Features
- Provides a snapshot of the state of current research based on the decentralized system that provides security and privacy to the smart applications
- Chapters cover the fundamental concepts of the newly emerged Blockchain technology along with, the various smart applications
- Helps to elucidate new trading platforms that provides business benefits like efficiency, auditability, traceability, transparency, feedback, and security
Readership
Industrial researchers, academicians, and research scholars in the areas of security and privacy in various applications such as - healthcare systems, smart grid systems, intelligent transportation systems, financial systems, voting systems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 310
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st February 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128219911
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Neeraj Kumar
Neeraj Kumar is at Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology, India
Affiliations and Expertise
Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, India
Shubhani Aggarwal
Shubhani Aggarwal is at Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology, India
Affiliations and Expertise
Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, India
Pethuru Raj
Pethuru Raj PhD has been working as a chief architect and vice president of site reliability engineering (SRE) division of Reliance Jio Infocomm. Ltd. Bangalore. Previously he worked as a cloud infrastructure architect in the IBM Global Cloud Center of Excellence (CoE), Bangalore. He worked as a TOGAF-certified enterprise architecture (EA) consultant in Wipro Consulting Services (WCS) Division and as a lead architect in the corporate research (CR) division of Robert Bosch, India. He has gained more than 18 years of IT industry experience. He finished the CSIR-sponsored PhD degree in Anna University, Chennai and continued the UGC-sponsored postdoctoral research in the department of Computer Science and Automation, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. Thereafter, he was granted a couple of international research fellowships (JSPS and JST) to work as a research scientist for 3.5 years in two leading Japanese universities. He has authored and edited 18 books thus far and he focuses on some of the emerging technologies such as Containerized Clouds; Big, Fast, and Streaming Data Analytics; Microservices architecture (MSA); Machine and Deep Learning Algorithms; Blockchain Technology; The Internet of Things; and Edge Computing. He has published more than 30 research papers in peer-reviewed journals such as IEEE, ACM, Springer-Verlag, Inderscience, etc.
Affiliations and Expertise
Reliance Jio Infocomm. Ltd. (RJIL), Bangalore, India
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.