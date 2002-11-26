The Biometric Industry Report - Forecasts and Analysis to 2006
2nd Edition
Description
Biometrics - the physiological and/or behavioural characteristics that can be used to verify the identity of an individual - are no longer just being used in high security locations; they are now in use in major, mainstream government and commercial applications. Since September 11, the heightened awareness of security issues is driving forward the adoption of biometrics within numerous application environments. Coupled with a dramatic decrease in the price of such systems and the formulation of comprehensive industry standards, the market looks set for rapid growth over the next 5 years. The second edition of The Biometric Industry Report - Forecasts and Analysis to 2006 examines the current use and future growth of biometrics. It analyses the trends in markets, technologies and industry structure and profiles the major players. The report provides key market statistics and forecasts essential for companies to plot their future growth strategies.
For a PDF version of the report please call Sarah Proom on +44 (0) 1865 843181 for price details.
Readership
Senior executives within biometrics supplier companies, government and commercial end-users, consultants to the global biometrics industry, system integrators, investment community.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 - Introduction
1.1 Summary of Contents
Chapter 2 - The Biometric Market in 2002
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Methodology
2.3 Today's Market
2.3.1 Structure
2.3.2 Consolidation
2.3.3 Other Market Issues
Chapter 3 - Biometric Market Forecasts
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Total Industry Revenue
3.3 Technology Market Assessment and Forecasts
3.3.1 Fingerprint Recognition Market
3.3.1.1 Technical Developments
3.3.1.2 Market Developments
3.3.1.3 Drivers
3.3.1.4 Detractors
3.3.1.5 Outlook
3.3.2 Hand Recognition Market
3.3.2.1 Technical Developments
3.3.2.2 Market Developments
3.3.2.3 Drivers
3.3.2.4 Detractors
3.3.2.5 Outlook
3.3.3 Facial Recognition Market
3.3.3.1 Technical Developments
3.3.3.2 Market Developments
3.3.3.3 Drivers
3.3.3.4 Detractors
3.3.3.5 Outlook
3.3.4 Speaker Verification Market
3.3.4.1 Technical Developments
3.3.4.2 Market Developments
3.3.4.3 Drivers
3.3.4.4 Detractors
3.3.4.5 Outlook
3.3.5 Signature Recognition Market
3.3.5.1 Technical Developments
3.3.5.2 Market Developments
3.3.5.3 Drivers
3.3.5.4 Detractors
3.3.5.5 Outlook
3.3.6 Iris Recognition Market
3.3.6.1 Technical Developments
3.3.6.2 Market Developments
3.3.6.3 Drivers
3.3.6.4 Detractors
3.3.6.5 Outlook
3.4 Horizontal Market Forecasts
3.4.1 Outlook
3.5 Vertical Market Assessments and Forecasts
3.5.1 Education
3.5.1.1 Summary of Market Applications
3.5.1.2 Drivers
3.5.1.3 Detractors
3.5.1.4 Market Outlook
3.5.1.5 A Selection of Education Market Installations
3.5.2 Financial Services
3.5.2.1 Summary of Market Applications
3.5.2.2 Drivers
3.5.2.3 Detractors
3.5.2.4 Market Outlook
3.5.2.5 A Selection of Financial Services Market Installations
3.5.3 Government
3.5.3.1 Summary of Market Applications
3.5.3.2 Drivers
3.5.3.3 Detractors
3.5.3.4 Outlook
3.5.3.5 A Selection of Government Market Installations
3.5.4 Healthcare
3.5.4.1 Summary of Market Applications
3.5.4.2 Drivers
3.5.4.3 Detractors
3.5.4.4 Outlook
3.5.4.5 A Selection of Healthcare Market Installations
3.5.5 Law and Order
3.5.5.1 Summary of Market Applications
3.5.5.2 Drivers
3.5.5.3 Detractors
3.5.5.4 Outlook
3.5.5.5 A Selection of Law and Order Market Installations
3.5.6 Leisure
3.5.6.1 Summary of Market Applications
3.5.6.2 Drivers
3.5.6.3 Detractors
3.5.6.4 Outlook
3.5.6.5 A Selection of Leisure Market Installations
3.5.7 Telecoms
3.5.7.1 Summary of Market Applications
3.5.7.2 Drivers
3.5.7.3 Detractors
3.5.7.4 Outlook
3.5.7.5 A Selection of Telecoms Market Installations
3.5.8 Travel and Immigration
3.5.8.1 Summary of Market Applications
3.5.8.2 Drivers
3.5.8.3 Detractors
3.5.8.4 Outlook
3.5.8.5 A Selection of Travel and Immigration Market Installations
3.5.9 Commercial/Other
3.5.9.1 Summary of Market Applications
3.5.9.2 Drivers
3.5.9.3 Detractors
3.5.9.4 Outlook
3.5.9.5 A Selection of Commercial Market Installations
3.6 Geographical Market Forecasts
3.6.1 Outlook
Chapter 4 - Company Profiles
4.1 AuthenTec Inc
4.1.1 History
4.1.2 Profile
4.1.3 Technology
4.1.4 Strategic Information
4.1.5 Financial Information
4.2 BioNetrix Systems Corporation
4.2.1 History
4.2.2 Profile
4.2.3 Technology
4.2.4 Strategic Information
4.2.5 Financial Information
4.3 Bioscrypt Inc
4.3.1 History
4.3.2 Profile
4.3.3 Technology
4.3.4 Strategic Information
4.3.5 Financial Information
4.4 Communication Intelligence Corporation (CIC)
4.4.1 History
4.4.2 Profile
4.4.3 Technology
4.4.4 Strategic Information
4.4.5 Financial Information
4.5 Cyber-SIGN Inc
4.5.1 History
4.5.2 Profile
4.5.3 Technology
4.5.4 Strategic Information
4.5.5 Financial Information
4.6 Identix Inc
4.6.1 History
4.6.2 Profile
4.6.3 Technology
4.6.4 Strategic Information
4.6.5 Financial Information
4.7 Infineon Technologies AG
4.7.1 History
4.7.2 Profile
4.7.3 Technology
4.7.4 Strategic Information
4.7.5 Financial Information
4.8 I/O Software Inc
4.8.1 History
4.8.2 Profile
4.8.3 Technology
4.8.4 Strategic Information
4.8.5 Financial Information
4.9 Iridian Technologies Inc
4.9.1 History
4.9.2 Profile
4.9.3 Technology
4.9.4 Strategic Information
4.9.5 Financial Information
4.10 Keyware Technologies SA/NV
4.10.1 History
4.10.2 Profile
4.10.3 Technology
4.10.4 Strategic Information
4.10.5 Financial Information
4.11 Nuance Communications Inc
4.11.1 History
4.11.2 Profile
4.11.3 Technology
4.11.4 Strategic Information
4.11.5 Financial Information
4.12 Persay Inc
4.12.1 History
4.12.2 Profile
4.12.3 Technology
4.12.4 Strategic Information
4.12.5 Financial Information
4.13 Precise Biometrics AB
4.13.1 History
4.13.2 Profile
4.13.3 Technology
4.13.4 Strategic Information
4.13.5 Financial Information
4.14 Recognition Systems Inc
4.14.1 History
4.14.2 Profile
4.14.3 Technology
4.14.4 Strategic Information
4.14.5 Financial Information
4.15 Secugen Corporation
4.15.1 History
4.15.2 Profile
4.15.3 Technology
4.15.4 Strategic Information
4.15.5 Financial Information
4.16 STMicroelectronics
4.16.1 History
4.16.2 Profile
4.16.3 Technology
4.16.4 Strategic Information
4.16.5 Financial Information
4.17 Viisage Technology Inc
4.17.1 Company History
4.17.2 Company Profile
4.17.3 Technology
4.17.4 Strategic Information
4.17.5 Financial Information
4.18 Voicevault (formerly Buytel)
4.18.1 History
4.18.2 Profile
4.18.3 Technology
4.18.4 Strategic Information
4.18.5 Financial Information
Chapter 5 - Address Book
5.1 Alphabetical Company Listing
5.2 Breakdown of Countries by Technology, then by Country
5.3 Breakdown of Companies by Country
5.4 Breakdown of Companies by Geographic Region
Chapter 6 - Appendix
6.1 Understanding Biometric Technology
6.1.1 Introduction
6.1.2 Operation of Biometric Systems
6.1.2.1 Enrolment
6.1.2.2 Verification Versus Identification
6.1.2.3 No 100% Match
6.1.2.4 False Accept and False Reject Rates
6.1.2.5 Cost
6.1.2.6 Public Acceptance
6.1.2.7 Other Factors
6.1.3 Template Storage Options
6.1.3.1 In the Memory of the Biometric Device
6.1.3.2 Central Computer
6.1.3.3 Plastic Card or Token
6.1.4 Testing
6.1.5 Standards
6.1.6 Biometric Technologies
6.1.6.1 Fingerprint Verification
6.1.6.2 The Eye
6.1.6.3 Hand
6.1.6.4 Facial Recognition
6.1.6.5 Voice Based Verification Methods
6.1.6.6 Dynamic Signature Verification
6.1.7 Biometric Applications
6.2 Glossary of Terms
6.3 Standardisation Update
6.3.1 Introduction
6.3.2 Biometric APIs
6.3.2.1 BioAPI
6.3.2.2 Java Card Biometric API
6.3.3 Biometric Data Interoperability
6.3.3.1 The BioAPI BIR
6.3.3.2 CBEFF
6.3.3.3 XCBF
6.3.3.4 X9.84
6.3.3.5 ISO/IEC 7816-11
6.3.4 Application Integration
6.3.5 CDSA
6.3.6 Microsoft
6.3.7 X9.84
6.3.8 Missing Links
6.3.9 Summary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 228
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2002
- Published:
- 26th November 2002
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080518770
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781856173940