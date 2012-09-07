Authored by experts of international renown, the new edition of The Biomechanics of Back Pain forms a bridge between the latest research and the effective clinical management of patients with back problems. Now published for the first time in full colour, this popular volume now has a bonus website which contains useful PowerPoint presentations, including seminars entitled Back Pain and Forces on the Spine as well as an overview of the Psychosocial Flags Framework.

The Biomechanics of Back Pain is essential for all clinicians involved in the care and treatment of patients with back pain, as well as for those studying its causes and methods of prevention.

"As more than half the content of this book is of direct relevance to OH professionals, I have no hesitation in recommending that it has a place on our bookshelves." Reviewed by: John Challenor, Oxford Journals Clippings, Occupational Medicine, vol 64, no 7, Date: Oct 2014