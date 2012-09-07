The Biomechanics of Back Pain
3rd Edition
Description
Authored by experts of international renown, the new edition of The Biomechanics of Back Pain forms a bridge between the latest research and the effective clinical management of patients with back problems. Now published for the first time in full colour, this popular volume now has a bonus website which contains useful PowerPoint presentations, including seminars entitled Back Pain and Forces on the Spine as well as an overview of the Psychosocial Flags Framework.
The Biomechanics of Back Pain is essential for all clinicians involved in the care and treatment of patients with back pain, as well as for those studying its causes and methods of prevention.
"As more than half the content of this book is of direct relevance to OH professionals, I have no hesitation in recommending that it has a place on our bookshelves." Reviewed by: John Challenor, Oxford Journals Clippings, Occupational Medicine, vol 64, no 7, Date: Oct 2014
Key Features
- Established authoritative text for clinicians, lecturers, researchers and those working in the medico-legal arena
- Emphasizes the latest perspectives in research and shows how it is now leading to advances in clinical methodology
- Provides an overview of the best original research – including more than 350 new references – to provide researchers with the latest and most important information relating to back pain
- Contains over 150 full-colour line artworks and more than 60 photographs
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. The vertebral column and adjacent structures
3. Muscles and fascia of the lumbar spine
4. Nerves and blood supply to the lumbar spine
5. Back pain
6. Epidemiology of back trouble
7. Biology of spinal tissues
8. Growth and ageing of the spine
9. Forces acting on the thoracolumbar spine
10. Mechanical function of the thoracolumbar spine
11. Mechanical damage to the thoracolumbar spine
12. Cervical spine biomechanics
13. Posture, creep and "functional pathology"
14. Sensorimotor control
15. Spinal degeneration
16. Preventing back pain
17. Conservative management of back pain
18. Biomechanics rationale for spinal surgery
19. Surgery for disc prolapse, spinal stenosis and back pain
20. Medico-legal considerations
21. Summary and Conclusions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2012
- Published:
- 7th September 2012
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702054495
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702052910
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702043130
About the Author
Michael Adams
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Biomechanics, Centre for Comparative and Clinical Anatomy, University of Bristol, Bristol, UK
Nikolai Bogduk
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor; Conjoint Professor, School of Biomedical Sciences and Pharmacy (Anatomy), Faculty of Health and Medicine, The University of Newcastle, Australia
Kim Burton
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Spinal Research Unit, Centre for Health and Social Care Research, University of Huddersfield, Huddersfield, UK
Patricia Dolan
Affiliations and Expertise
Reader in Spine Biomechanics, Centre for Comparative and Clinical Anatomy, University of Bristol, Bristol, UK Senior Lecturer