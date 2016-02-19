The Biology of the Monotremes
1st Edition
Description
The Biology of the Monotremes is an attempt to make available all gathered information about monotremes to the greater public. This book specifically targets the students, newly graduates, teachers, and researchers interested in the study of life processes and evolution. This book comprises of 10 chapters. Each chapter except Chapter 10 discusses three genera - Ornithorhynchus, Tachyglossus, and Zaglossus. Chapter 1 serves as an introduction to the subject matter. It covers the discovery and general anatomy of the monotremes. In accordance, Chapter 2 discusses the different kinds of monotremes and its other aspects. Aside from the mentioned genera, it also includes Obdurodon insignis. In Chapter 3, the food and feeding habits of the monotremes is given focus. Meanwhile, the varied physiology of monotremes is the subject of Chapter 4, and temperature regulation in Chapter 5. A more detailed and thorough discussion regarding the anatomy of the monotremes is provided in Chapters 6 through 9. The discussion covers topics including the glands in the endocrine and immune systems, as well as special senses, organs, and behavior of monotremes. Its reproduction and embryology is also discussed. This book explains as well the mammal’s lactation, composition of the milk, sucking, and growth of the young. Lastly, Chapter 10 provides the readers with four differing views regarding the relationship of the monotremes with the rest of the mammals.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 . The Discovery and the General Anatomy of the Monotremes
Ornithorhynchus
Tachyglossus
Zaglossus
2 . The Different Kinds of Monotremes, Distribution, Movements, the Crural System, and Genetics
Ornithorhynchus
Obdurodon insignis
Tachyglossus
Zaglossus
3 . Food and Feeding Habits: Digestive Organs and Digestion
Ornithorhynchus
Tachyglossus
Zaglossus
4 . Miscellaneous Physiology
Ornithorhynchus
Tachyglossus
5 · Temperature Regulation
Ornithorhynchus
Tachyglossus
Zaglossus
6 . Endocrine Glands and the Glands of the Immune System
Ornithorhynchus
Tachyglossus
7 . Special Senses, Organization of the Neocortex, and Behavior
Ornithorhynchus
Tachyglossus
Zaglossus
8 · Reproduction and Embryology
Ornithorhynchus
Tachyglossus
Zaglossus
Overview of Monotreme and Marsupial Developmental Processes
9 . Lactation, Composition of the Milk, Suckling, and Growth of the Young
Ornithorhynchus
Tachyglossus
Zaglossus
10 . The Affinities of the Monotremes
View 1
View 2
View 3
View 4
Appendix
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 378
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 28th January 1979
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323153317
About the Author
Mervyn Griffiths
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Paediatric and Neonatal Surgeon, Southampton General Hospital, UK