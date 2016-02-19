The Biology of the Mollusca - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780080210285, 9781483285429

The Biology of the Mollusca

2nd Edition

Authors: R. D. Purchon
Editors: G. A. Kerkut
eBook ISBN: 9781483285429
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Description

Reviews the most important literature on the functional morphology and natural history of molluscs over a period of half a century, from 1925 to the present day, and draws extensively upon authoritative papers published mostly in the English language in a large number of international journals during this period. By these means it is hoped to provide an anthology of what is most interesting in the literature in a number of selected topics. Appendices give some practical assistance for the dissection of selected examples

Table of Contents

(partial) Form and function of the mantle cavity and associated organs. Feeding methods and adaptive radiation in the gastropoda. Feeding methods and evolution in the bivalvia. Adaptive radiation in the polysyringian bivalves. Digestion. Reproduction. Distribution of molluscs. The functions of the nervous system in the dibranchiate cephalopoda. Appendix A: The Four Minor Classes. Appendix B: The Three Major Classes.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483285429

About the Author

R. D. Purchon

Affiliations and Expertise

Chelsea College, University of London, UK

About the Editor

G. A. Kerkut

