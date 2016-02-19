The Biology of the Mollusca
2nd Edition
Description
Reviews the most important literature on the functional morphology and natural history of molluscs over a period of half a century, from 1925 to the present day, and draws extensively upon authoritative papers published mostly in the English language in a large number of international journals during this period. By these means it is hoped to provide an anthology of what is most interesting in the literature in a number of selected topics. Appendices give some practical assistance for the dissection of selected examples
Table of Contents
(partial) Form and function of the mantle cavity and associated organs. Feeding methods and adaptive radiation in the gastropoda. Feeding methods and evolution in the bivalvia. Adaptive radiation in the polysyringian bivalves. Digestion. Reproduction. Distribution of molluscs. The functions of the nervous system in the dibranchiate cephalopoda. Appendix A: The Four Minor Classes. Appendix B: The Three Major Classes.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483285429
About the Editor
G. A. Kerkut
About the Author
R. D. Purchon
Affiliations and Expertise
Chelsea College, University of London, UK