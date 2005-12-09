The Biology of the Eye - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444509253, 9780080476094

The Biology of the Eye, Volume 10

1st Edition

Editors: Jorge Fischbarg
eBook ISBN: 9780080476094
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444509253
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 9th December 2005
Page Count: 406
Table of Contents

Why the eye is round Tears and their secretion Corneal epithelium and corneal stroma Corneal endothelium Ciliary body and ciliary epithelium The lens The vitreous The retina Retinal pigment epithelium The choroid and optic nerve head Innate and adaptive immunity of the eye. Immunology of the eye with focus on control of intraocular inflammatory responses Drug delivery to the eye The sclera

Description

Acknowledgement

This book is the result of a collective effort. Due to an oversight, mention of three of the contributors who played an especially decisive role in bringing the work to fruition was omitted from the book. They should share fully in the intellectual credits accruing from this publication. I would therefore like to acknowledge and thank the following for their outstanding contributions to editing the work:

Dr. Morten Dornonville la Cour (MD, Dr. Med. Sci.) solicited and edited the chapters on retina, RPE, choroid, vitreous, immunology, and sclera. Dr. la Cour is a Lecturer, Eye Department, Copenhagen University Hospital, specializes in vitreoretinal surgery, and frequently lectures in the international scene. A trained mathematician, he has done research in retinal pigment epithelial physiology in the laboratories of Drs. Thomas Zeuthen and Sheldon Miller.

Dr. Friedrich P.J. Diecke and Dr. Elliott M. Kanner also provided invaluable editorial assistance. Dr Diecke, who was formerly Professor and Chairman of the Department of Physiology, UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School, is a Professor Emeritus at that institution. His research has concentrated on membrane transport mechanisms in lens epithelial cells, corneal endothelial cells and peripheral nerve and on the regulation of vascular smooth muscle contraction. Dr. Elliott M. Kanner was born in Canada in 1970. He graduated from Yale University in 1992 with a BS/MS degree in Molecular Biophysics and Biochemistry. He received his PhD degree from the Rockefeller University in 1999 and his MD degree from Weill/Cornell in 2001. He is currently an Ophthalmology resident at Columbia University.

Jorge Fischbarg, December 2005

This book explores the many recent novel ideas about the eye in a systematic and synthetic way. It includes both basic sciences and applications towards clinical research. Chapters include both anatomical and functional descriptions of the different ocular tissues and treatments of a few subjects of practical importance for ophthalmologists. This book is intended for students in basic biomedical science interested in the eye, as well as ophthalmologists a comprehensive source on recent developments in ocular research.

Key Features

  • Combines basic science and practical opthalmological subjects
  • Written with the simplicity of a textbook, while maintaining the comprehensive and rigorous approach of science papers
  • Includes contributions by well-known experts

Readership

Researchers, postdoctoral fellows and students in basic fields of biomedical research.

About the Editors

Jorge Fischbarg Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Physiology and Cellular Biophysics, and Ophthalmology College of Physicians and Surgeons Columbia University New York, NY 10032 U.S.A.

