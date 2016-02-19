The Biology of Marsupials
1st Edition
The Biology of Marsupials is a compilation and analysis of the research conducted on New World marsupials that covers both Australian and didelphid marsupials. It is organized into nine chapters that aim to bring scientific community the information available on certain aspects of marsupial biology.
After presenting data on karyotypes, comparative serology, classification, and phylogenetic inferences of marsupials, this book goes on discussing the organism's chromosomes, cell cycles, and cytogenetics. A chapter covers the ecological strategies and adaptations of marsupial family, particularly, of the Didelphis virginiana. Another chapter discusses marsupial neurology; evidence of commonalities with eutherian nervous systems; distinctive features peculiar to the marsupial subclass; and neural specialization identification of particular genera and species in this subclass. The following chapter describes the plasticity, variability, and generability of the behavior patterns of marsupials. This book also describes the anatomy and histologic, embryologic, and gerontologic observations of Marmosa robinsoni. The concluding chapters discuss diseases of both American and Australasian marsupials based on zoological, wildlife, parasitological, and veterinary medical studies. Supplemental texts are also provided.
This book is ideal for researchers in the fields of developmental anatomy, immunology, neurology, and many aspects of comparative medicine and behavior.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Introduction
1 The Classification of Marsupials
I. Introduction
II. The Marsupials: An Overview
III. The Classification of American Marsupials
IV. Methods
V. Results
VI. Discussion
References
2 Marsupial Chromosomes, Cell Cycles, and Cytogenetics
I. Introduction
II. Chromosomes of Australian Marsupials
III. Chromosomes of American Marsupials
IV. Tissue Culture of Marsupial Cells
V. Marsupial Cell Cycles
VI. Marsupial Cytogenetics
VII. Conclusions and Summary
VIII. Addendum
References
3 Ecology of New World Marsupials
I. Introduction
II. General Ecology
III. Physiological Ecology
IV. Reproductive Cycles
V. Growth, Longevity, and Survival
VI. Summary
References
4 Central Nervous System of Marsupials
I. Basic Organization
II. The Spinal Cord
III. Somatic Sensory Systems
IV. Cerebellum
V. Special Sensory Systems
VI. Basal Telencephalon
VII. Neocortex and Dorsal Thalamus
VIII. Interhemispheric Connections in Forebrain
IX. Hypothalamus, Epithalamus, and Circumventricular Organs
X. Descending Systems
XI. Cerebral Correlates of Sleep and Arousal
XII. Cerebral Circulation
XIII. Overview
References
5 Behavior of New World Marsupiais
I. Introduction
II. Social Behavior
III. General Behavior
IV. Experimental Studies
V. Behavior in Captivity and Colony Management
References
6 The Development of the Lymphatic and Immunohematopoietic Systems
I. The Lymphatic System
II. The Immunohematopoietic Complex
III. Ontogeny of Immune Mechanisms
References
7 The Special Anatomy of Marmosa robinsoni
I. Introduction
II. General Description and Posture
III. Integument
IV. Skeleton and Muscles
V. Circulatory System
VI. Respiratory System
VII. Digestive System
VIII. Urinary System
IX. Reproductive Systems
References
8 Diseases of Marsupials
I. Introduction
II. Diseases of American Marsupials
III. Diseases of Australasian Marsupials
References
9 A Selected Bibliography of New World Marsupials
Appendix: Notes on Nomenclature
Index
