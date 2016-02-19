The Biology of Marsupials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123622501, 9780323146203

The Biology of Marsupials

1st Edition

Editors: Don II Hunsaker
eBook ISBN: 9780323146203
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 556
Description

The Biology of Marsupials is a compilation and analysis of the research conducted on New World marsupials that covers both Australian and didelphid marsupials. It is organized into nine chapters that aim to bring scientific community the information available on certain aspects of marsupial biology.
After presenting data on karyotypes, comparative serology, classification, and phylogenetic inferences of marsupials, this book goes on discussing the organism's chromosomes, cell cycles, and cytogenetics. A chapter covers the ecological strategies and adaptations of marsupial family, particularly, of the Didelphis virginiana. Another chapter discusses marsupial neurology; evidence of commonalities with eutherian nervous systems; distinctive features peculiar to the marsupial subclass; and neural specialization identification of particular genera and species in this subclass. The following chapter describes the plasticity, variability, and generability of the behavior patterns of marsupials. This book also describes the anatomy and histologic, embryologic, and gerontologic observations of Marmosa robinsoni. The concluding chapters discuss diseases of both American and Australasian marsupials based on zoological, wildlife, parasitological, and veterinary medical studies. Supplemental texts are also provided.

This book is ideal for researchers in the fields of developmental anatomy, immunology, neurology, and many aspects of comparative medicine and behavior.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Introduction

1 The Classification of Marsupials

I. Introduction

II. The Marsupials: An Overview

III. The Classification of American Marsupials

IV. Methods

V. Results

VI. Discussion

References

2 Marsupial Chromosomes, Cell Cycles, and Cytogenetics

I. Introduction

II. Chromosomes of Australian Marsupials

III. Chromosomes of American Marsupials

IV. Tissue Culture of Marsupial Cells

V. Marsupial Cell Cycles

VI. Marsupial Cytogenetics

VII. Conclusions and Summary

VIII. Addendum

References

3 Ecology of New World Marsupials

I. Introduction

II. General Ecology

III. Physiological Ecology

IV. Reproductive Cycles

V. Growth, Longevity, and Survival

VI. Summary

References

4 Central Nervous System of Marsupials

I. Basic Organization

II. The Spinal Cord

III. Somatic Sensory Systems

IV. Cerebellum

V. Special Sensory Systems

VI. Basal Telencephalon

VII. Neocortex and Dorsal Thalamus

VIII. Interhemispheric Connections in Forebrain

IX. Hypothalamus, Epithalamus, and Circumventricular Organs

X. Descending Systems

XI. Cerebral Correlates of Sleep and Arousal

XII. Cerebral Circulation

XIII. Overview

References

5 Behavior of New World Marsupiais

I. Introduction

II. Social Behavior

III. General Behavior

IV. Experimental Studies

V. Behavior in Captivity and Colony Management

References

6 The Development of the Lymphatic and Immunohematopoietic Systems

I. The Lymphatic System

II. The Immunohematopoietic Complex

III. Ontogeny of Immune Mechanisms

References

7 The Special Anatomy of Marmosa robinsoni

I. Introduction

II. General Description and Posture

III. Integument

IV. Skeleton and Muscles

V. Circulatory System

VI. Respiratory System

VII. Digestive System

VIII. Urinary System

IX. Reproductive Systems

References

8 Diseases of Marsupials

I. Introduction

II. Diseases of American Marsupials

III. Diseases of Australasian Marsupials

References

9 A Selected Bibliography of New World Marsupials

Appendix: Notes on Nomenclature

Index




Details

No. of pages:
556
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323146203

Don II Hunsaker

