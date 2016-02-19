The Biology of Human Conduct - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080267814, 9781483145389

The Biology of Human Conduct

1st Edition

East-West Models of Temperament and Personality

Authors: G. L. Mangan
Editors: H. J. Eysenck
eBook ISBN: 9781483145389
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 584
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
56.99
39.89
39.89
39.89
45.59
39.89
39.89
45.59
93.95
65.77
65.77
65.77
75.16
65.77
65.77
75.16
70.95
49.66
49.66
49.66
56.76
49.66
49.66
56.76
131.77
92.24
92.24
92.24
105.42
92.24
92.24
105.42
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Biology of Human Conduct: East-West Models of Temperament and Personality is a three-part book that explores models of temperament, typology and personality, and personality and conditioning. The first part has four chapters detailing the behavior genetic model; typological models; human typology and higher mental processes; and interactional approach to development. The second part covers theories of personality; strength of the nervous system; the orientation reaction; mobility, concentration, and lability; and the structure of nervous system properties. The last part shows sources of variance in conditioning and socialization.

Table of Contents


Part 1 Models of Temperament

Chapter 1. Behavior Genetic Model

Chapter 2. Typological Models

Chapter 3. Human Typology and Higher Mental Processes

Chapter 4. Interactional Approach to Development

Part 2 Typology and Personality

Chapter 5. Theories of Personality

Chapter 6. Strength of the Nervous System

Chapter 7. The Orientation Reaction

Chapter 8. Mobility, Concentration and Liability

Chapter 9. The Structure of Nervous System Properties

Part 3 Personality and Conditioning

Chapter 10. Sources of Variance in Conditioning

Chapter 11. Socialization: The Search for "Conscience"

Chapter 12. Summary and Conclusions: Some Final Observations

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
584
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483145389

About the Author

G. L. Mangan

About the Editor

H. J. Eysenck

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.