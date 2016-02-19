The Biology of Human Conduct
1st Edition
East-West Models of Temperament and Personality
Authors: G. L. Mangan
Editors: H. J. Eysenck
eBook ISBN: 9781483145389
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 584
Description
The Biology of Human Conduct: East-West Models of Temperament and Personality is a three-part book that explores models of temperament, typology and personality, and personality and conditioning. The first part has four chapters detailing the behavior genetic model; typological models; human typology and higher mental processes; and interactional approach to development. The second part covers theories of personality; strength of the nervous system; the orientation reaction; mobility, concentration, and lability; and the structure of nervous system properties. The last part shows sources of variance in conditioning and socialization.
Table of Contents
Part 1 Models of Temperament
Chapter 1. Behavior Genetic Model
Chapter 2. Typological Models
Chapter 3. Human Typology and Higher Mental Processes
Chapter 4. Interactional Approach to Development
Part 2 Typology and Personality
Chapter 5. Theories of Personality
Chapter 6. Strength of the Nervous System
Chapter 7. The Orientation Reaction
Chapter 8. Mobility, Concentration and Liability
Chapter 9. The Structure of Nervous System Properties
Part 3 Personality and Conditioning
Chapter 10. Sources of Variance in Conditioning
Chapter 11. Socialization: The Search for "Conscience"
Chapter 12. Summary and Conclusions: Some Final Observations
References
Author Index
Subject Index
About the Author
G. L. Mangan
About the Editor
H. J. Eysenck
