Description
The Biology of Frankia and Actinorhizal Plants provides a comprehensive review of Frankia and the actinorhizal plants. It reviews the state of knowledge on all aspects from molecular genetics through ecology to practical applications; describes methods used in research and practical applications; and is a guide to the literature.
The book begins with overviews of Frankia and the actinorhizal plants, and developments in the field prior to the first confirmed isolation of Frankia. Next is a series of authoritative chapters on the biology of Frankia, the symbiosis, and actinorhizal plants. Although methods used in research and in practical applications are included throughout the book, they are given special emphasis in the middle section. The final section of the book concerns the ecology and current and potential uses of actinorhizal plants in both the temperate regions and the tropics.
This work is intended as a reference text and handbook of methods for a wide audience including established workers and students of Frankia and actinorhizal plants, specialists and students in other areas of nitrogen fixation (including the Rhizobium-legume symbiosis), soil microbiologists, plant physiologists, ecologists, general biologists, foresters, specialists in land reclamation, and managers requiring an authoritative overview of this rapidly developing field.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
I. Frankiae
II. Actinorhizal Root Nodule Symbioses
III. Distribution of Actinorhizal Plants
IV. Practical Uses of Actinorhizal Plants
2. Discoveries, Discussions, and Trends in Research on Actinorhizal Root Nodule Symbioses before 1978
I. The Classical Period until the End of the Nineteenth Century
II. The Intermediary Period from the Beginning of the Twentieth Century until 1950
III. The Modern Period from 1950 to 1978
3. Systematics, Isolation, and Culture of Frankia
I. Systematics
II. Isolation of Frankia
III. Culture of Frankia
4. The Infection Process and Nodule Development
I. Infection Process
II. Nodule Development
III. Regulation of Infection and Nodule Development
IV. Summary
5. Cross-Inoculation Groups within Frankia and Host-Endosymbiont Associations
I. Introduction
II. Methods of Testing Host-Microsymbiont Associations
III. Evidence Concerning Host Specificity of Frankia Strains and the Phenomenon of Cross-Inoculation Infectivity
6. Physiology and Biochemistry of Frankia in Culture
I. Introduction
II. General Cultural Characteristics
III. Carbon Metabolism of Frankia in Culture
IV. Nitrogen Metabolism
V. Protection of Nitrogenase from Oxygen in Culture
VI. Conclusions
7. The Physiology of Actinorhizal Nodules
I. Introduction
II. Nodule Dormancy
III. Carbon Metabolism
IV. Nitrogen Metabolism
V. Hydrogen Metabolism
VI. Host-Microsymbiont Interactions
VII. Concluding Remarks
8. Oxygen Regulation and Hemoglobin
I. Introduction
II. Response of Frankia to Oxygen
III. Plant Growth and Nodule Development in Response to Varying Oxygen
IV. Internal Oxygen Environment in Nodules
V. Oxygen Effects on Nodule Function
VI. Hemoglobins in Actinorhizal Nodules
VII. Conclusions
9. Spore-Positive and Spore-Negative Nodules
I. Factors Determining Nodule Spore Type
II. Location of Spores within Nodules and Timing of Spore Development
III. Methods of Determining Nodule Spore Type
IV. Physiology of Sp+ and Sp- Nodules
V. Ecological Distribution of Sp+ and Sp- Nodules
10. The Molecular Genetics of Frankia
I. Frankia as an Actinomycete
II. Frankia as a Symbiont
III. Approaches to Studying Frankia Genetics
IV. Concluding Remarks
11. Micropropagation, Tissue Culture, and Genetic Transformation of Actinorhizal Plants and Betula
I. Vegetative Propagation
II. Genetic Transformation Systems for Betulaceae
III. Applications of in Vitro Techniques
12. The Genetics of Actinorhizal Betulaceae
I. Introduction
II. Diversity among Actinorhizal Plants
III. A Model Host Group for the Temperate Regions
IV. The Potential of Studies at the DNA Level
13. Techniques for Measuring Nitrogenase Activity in Frankia and Actinorhizal Plants
I. Nitrogen Balance
II. Isotope Enrichment
III. Isotope Dilution after 15N Enrichment
IV. Natural Abundance Dilution
V. Acetylene Reduction
VI. Hydrogen Analysis
VII. Limitations and Problems Common to All Methods
VIII. Conclusions
14. Methods for Production and Use of Actinorhizal Plants in Forestry, Low Maintenance Landscapes, and Revegetation
I. Considerations of Site Use and Planting Goals
II. Propagation of Actinorhizal Plants
III. Approaches to Establishing Actinorhizal Symbioses
IV. Outplanting and Follow-up
V. Conclusion
15. Interactions among Actinorhizal and Associated Plant Species
I. Complementary Interactions
II. Competitive Interactions
III. Conclusions
16. Current and Potential Uses and Management of Casuarinaceae in the Tropics and Subtropics
I. Introduction
II. Current and Potential Uses of Casuarinaceae
III. Root Symbioses in Casuarinaceae
IV. Plant Selection and Breeding for Increased N2 Fixation
V. Management Practices
17. Actinorhizal Plants in Pacific Northwest Forests
I. Introduction
II. Soil Building/Fertility
III. Use in Forest Production
IV. Utilization of Red Alder
V. Long-Term Productivity
VI. Nontimber Values
VII. Summary
18. Current and Potential Uses of Actinorhizal Plants in Europe
I. Introduction
II. European Actinorhizal Species
III. Utilization for Land Management and Forestry
IV. Commercial Products
V. Future Prospects
- 426
- English
- © Academic Press 1990
- 28th May 1990
- Academic Press
- 9780323150866