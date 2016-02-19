The Biology of Crustacea, Volume 6: Pathobiology summarizes the state of knowledge, major advances, and important problems in crustacean diseases. Organized into five chapters, this book begins with the discussion on the disease-causing viruses, Rickettsiae, bacteria, and fungi afflicting crustaceans. It then talks about diseases caused by protozoans, indicating the large gaps in knowledge of life histories, mechanisms of transmission, and pathogenesis. This book also emphasizes the many different ways in which a host crustacean may respond to a disease-causing organism and how these responses are linked to the mode of invasion and nature of the disease-causing organism, itself. The life histories of metazoans that live in various relationships in or on crustacean hosts, and the life histories and impacts of parasitic crustaceans on hosts are also explored. This book will serve as a starting point for those needing a summary of topics concerning crustacean diseases and as a stimulus for further work.