The Biology of Crustacea - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121064068, 9780323156356

The Biology of Crustacea

1st Edition

Pathobiology

Editors: Anthony Jr. Provenzano
eBook ISBN: 9780323156356
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th May 1983
Page Count: 316
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Biology of Crustacea, Volume 6: Pathobiology summarizes the state of knowledge, major advances, and important problems in crustacean diseases. Organized into five chapters, this book begins with the discussion on the disease-causing viruses, Rickettsiae, bacteria, and fungi afflicting crustaceans. It then talks about diseases caused by protozoans, indicating the large gaps in knowledge of life histories, mechanisms of transmission, and pathogenesis. This book also emphasizes the many different ways in which a host crustacean may respond to a disease-causing organism and how these responses are linked to the mode of invasion and nature of the disease-causing organism, itself. The life histories of metazoans that live in various relationships in or on crustacean hosts, and the life histories and impacts of parasitic crustaceans on hosts are also explored. This book will serve as a starting point for those needing a summary of topics concerning crustacean diseases and as a stimulus for further work.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

General Preface

General Acknowledgments

Preface to Volume 6

Classification of the Decapoda

Contents of Previous Volumes

1 Diseases Caused by Viruses, Rickettsiae, Bacteria, and Fungi

I. The Viruses

II. The Rickettsiae

III. The Bacteria

IV. The Fungi

V. Conclusions

References

2 Diseases Caused by Protozoa

I. Introduction

II. Protozoan Taxa and Related Crustacean Diseases

III. Perspectives

References

3 Crustacean Disease Responses

I. Introduction

II. Invasion through the Intestine and Subsequent Phagocytosis

III. Invasion through the Chitinous Exoskeleton

IV. Abnormalities in the Behavior of Amebocytes

V. Disturbances of Clot Formation and Gram-Negative Endotoxin

VI . Ciliate Infection: Phagocytosis of Host Amebocytes in Carcinus

VII . Alteration of Host External Sexual Characteristics (Parasitic Intersexuality)

VIII. Response to Helminth Parasites

IX. Wound Healing and Regeneration

X. Opportunities for Future Research

References

4 Metazoan Symbionts of Crustaceans

I. Introduction

II. Miscellaneous Taxa

III. Helminths

IV. Anthropoda

V. Conditions Confused as Parasites

VI . Perspectives and Comments

References

5 Crustaceans as Parasites of Other Organisms

I. Introduction

II. Branchiura

III. Copepoda

IV. Isopoda

V. Amphipoda

VI . Cirripedia

VII . Perspectives

References

Systematic Index—Crustacea

Systematic Index—Non-Crustacea

Subject Index




Details

No. of pages:
316
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323156356

About the Editor

Anthony Jr. Provenzano

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.