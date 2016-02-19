The Biology of Crustacea
1st Edition
Pathobiology
Description
The Biology of Crustacea, Volume 6: Pathobiology summarizes the state of knowledge, major advances, and important problems in crustacean diseases. Organized into five chapters, this book begins with the discussion on the disease-causing viruses, Rickettsiae, bacteria, and fungi afflicting crustaceans. It then talks about diseases caused by protozoans, indicating the large gaps in knowledge of life histories, mechanisms of transmission, and pathogenesis. This book also emphasizes the many different ways in which a host crustacean may respond to a disease-causing organism and how these responses are linked to the mode of invasion and nature of the disease-causing organism, itself. The life histories of metazoans that live in various relationships in or on crustacean hosts, and the life histories and impacts of parasitic crustaceans on hosts are also explored. This book will serve as a starting point for those needing a summary of topics concerning crustacean diseases and as a stimulus for further work.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
General Preface
General Acknowledgments
Preface to Volume 6
Classification of the Decapoda
Contents of Previous Volumes
1 Diseases Caused by Viruses, Rickettsiae, Bacteria, and Fungi
I. The Viruses
II. The Rickettsiae
III. The Bacteria
IV. The Fungi
V. Conclusions
References
2 Diseases Caused by Protozoa
I. Introduction
II. Protozoan Taxa and Related Crustacean Diseases
III. Perspectives
References
3 Crustacean Disease Responses
I. Introduction
II. Invasion through the Intestine and Subsequent Phagocytosis
III. Invasion through the Chitinous Exoskeleton
IV. Abnormalities in the Behavior of Amebocytes
V. Disturbances of Clot Formation and Gram-Negative Endotoxin
VI . Ciliate Infection: Phagocytosis of Host Amebocytes in Carcinus
VII . Alteration of Host External Sexual Characteristics (Parasitic Intersexuality)
VIII. Response to Helminth Parasites
IX. Wound Healing and Regeneration
X. Opportunities for Future Research
References
4 Metazoan Symbionts of Crustaceans
I. Introduction
II. Miscellaneous Taxa
III. Helminths
IV. Anthropoda
V. Conditions Confused as Parasites
VI . Perspectives and Comments
References
5 Crustaceans as Parasites of Other Organisms
I. Introduction
II. Branchiura
III. Copepoda
IV. Isopoda
V. Amphipoda
VI . Cirripedia
VII . Perspectives
References
Systematic Index—Crustacea
Systematic Index—Non-Crustacea
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 316
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 28th May 1983
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323156356