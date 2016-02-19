The Biology of Crop Productivity attempts to reassess and restate what is known about the biology underlying crop productivity. The prime question which this volume attempts to address is, "What is known about the biology of crop productivity from a range of diverse biological disciplines, and what needs to be known?" Is it possible to formulate the important biological questions, can we begin to discern the biological mechanisms and limitations which underline crop production? This volume is certainly not an all-inclusive survey. It attempts to supplement and explicate material presented in other volumes.

The volume is organized into five broad areas: the first deals with various interactions of plants and their environments; the second deals with the interactions of plants with other organisms; the third treats some aspects of the internal organization of plants; the fourth examines genetic manipulations utilizing plant materials; and the fifth outlines a perspective for future research efforts. This volume is intended primarily for persons interested or actively engaged in research in the agricultural plant sciences.