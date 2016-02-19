The Biology of Crop Productivity - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121598501, 9781483271279

The Biology of Crop Productivity

1st Edition

Editors: Peter S. Carlson
eBook ISBN: 9781483271279
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th March 1980
Page Count: 490
Description

The Biology of Crop Productivity attempts to reassess and restate what is known about the biology underlying crop productivity. The prime question which this volume attempts to address is, "What is known about the biology of crop productivity from a range of diverse biological disciplines, and what needs to be known?" Is it possible to formulate the important biological questions, can we begin to discern the biological mechanisms and limitations which underline crop production? This volume is certainly not an all-inclusive survey. It attempts to supplement and explicate material presented in other volumes.

The volume is organized into five broad areas: the first deals with various interactions of plants and their environments; the second deals with the interactions of plants with other organisms; the third treats some aspects of the internal organization of plants; the fourth examines genetic manipulations utilizing plant materials; and the fifth outlines a perspective for future research efforts. This volume is intended primarily for persons interested or actively engaged in research in the agricultural plant sciences.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Introduction

Section I Interaction of Plants and the Environment

Chapter 1 Photosynthesis, Plant Productivity, and Crop Yield

I. Introduction

II. Constraints on Photosynthesis

III. Growth Strategies and the Maximization of Yield

IV. Improving Productivity and Yield

V. Photosynthesis and the Conservation of Solar Energy

References

Chapter 2 Nitrogen Fixation

I. Introduction

II. Biochemistry

III. Regulation

IV. Genetics

V. Nitrogen-Fixing Symbioses

VI. Associations

VII. Summary

References

Chapter 3 Water: Adaptation of Crops to Drought-Prone Environments

I. Introduction

II. The Interface Between Field and Laboratory

III. Overview of Energy Flow, Water Stress, and Plant Strategies

IV. Review of Some Recent Approaches to the Study of Plant-Water Relations

V. Closing Remarks

References

Section II Interaction of Plants and Other Organisms

Chapter 4 Plant Viruses

I. Introduction

II. Damage Done by Viruses to Plant Crops

III. Types of Plant Viruses

IV. Epidemiology of Plant Virus Disease

V. Intracellular Replication of Viruses

VI. Control Mechanisms

VII. Uses of Viruses to Benefit Agriculture

References

Chapter 5 Pathogenic Fungi and Crop Productivity

I. Effect of Fungal Diseases on Crop Productivity

II. Control of Fungal Diseases

III. Genetics of Host-Parasite Interactions

IV. Selection of Resistance to a Fungal Parasite

V. Vanderplank's Hypothesis of Two Kinds of Resistance

VI. Relationship of Host-Parasite Genetics to Crop Productivity

VII. Evolution of Host-Parasite Interactions

VIII. The Genotype of Parasite and Host

IX. Continuous Control of Disease

X. Resistance to Host-Specific Toxins Produced by Fungi

References

Chapter 6 Vesicular-Arbuscular Mycorrhizae and Crop Productivity

I. Introduction

II. Morphology

III. Taxonomy and Distribution

IV. Effects of Plant Growth

V. Physiology

VI. VA Mycorrhizae and Plant Disease

VII. VA Mycorrhizae and Pesticides

VIII. Agricultural Applications

IX. Concluding Remarks

References

Section III Internal Organization of Plants

Chapter 7 Nitrogen Metabolism and Amino Acid Biosynthesis in Crop Plants

I. Introduction

II. Uptake of Nitrogen

III. Formation of Ammonia

IV. Ammonia Assimilation

V. Utilization of Assimilated Nitrogen

VI. Location of Nitrogen Metabolism Reactions

VII. Regulation of Nitrogen Metabolism

VIII. The Energetics of Nitrogen Metabolism

IX. Conclusions

References

Chapter 8 Translocation and Source-Sink Relationships

I. Introduction

II. Leaves as Collecting and Distributing Agents of Assimilates and Nutrients

III. Vascular Regulation

IV. Attributes of Sinks

V. Interactions

VI. Concluding Remarks

References

Section IV Genetic Manipulations

Chapter 9 Molecular Biology of Higher Plants

I. What Is Molecular Biology?

II. Is Molecular Biology Dead?

III. An Example of a Molecular Explanation

IV. New Approaches to Plant Breeding Using Molecular Biology

V. Limitations and Prospects for the Molecular Examination of Higher Plants

References

Chapter 10 Mutagenesis and Crop Improvement

I. Introduction

II. Genetic and Biological Basis

III. Nature of Induced Mutations

IV. Induced Mutations as a Source of Germ Plasm

V. Induced Mutations in Plant Breeding

VI. The Cost of Mutation Breeding

VII. Mutation and Selection

VIII. Mutation and Recombination

IX. Chromosome Manipulation and Increased Genetic Exchange

References

Section V Future Prospects

Chapter 11 The Shape of Things to Come

I. Introduction

II. Biological Processes That Limit Crop Productivity

III. The Next Generation of Plant Science Research

IV. Management of Resources

V. Exploring the Limits of Crop Productivity

References

Subject Index

No. of pages:
490
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483271279

About the Editor

Peter S. Carlson

