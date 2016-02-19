The Biology of Crop Productivity
1st Edition
Description
The Biology of Crop Productivity attempts to reassess and restate what is known about the biology underlying crop productivity. The prime question which this volume attempts to address is, "What is known about the biology of crop productivity from a range of diverse biological disciplines, and what needs to be known?" Is it possible to formulate the important biological questions, can we begin to discern the biological mechanisms and limitations which underline crop production? This volume is certainly not an all-inclusive survey. It attempts to supplement and explicate material presented in other volumes.
The volume is organized into five broad areas: the first deals with various interactions of plants and their environments; the second deals with the interactions of plants with other organisms; the third treats some aspects of the internal organization of plants; the fourth examines genetic manipulations utilizing plant materials; and the fifth outlines a perspective for future research efforts. This volume is intended primarily for persons interested or actively engaged in research in the agricultural plant sciences.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Introduction
Section I Interaction of Plants and the Environment
Chapter 1 Photosynthesis, Plant Productivity, and Crop Yield
I. Introduction
II. Constraints on Photosynthesis
III. Growth Strategies and the Maximization of Yield
IV. Improving Productivity and Yield
V. Photosynthesis and the Conservation of Solar Energy
References
Chapter 2 Nitrogen Fixation
I. Introduction
II. Biochemistry
III. Regulation
IV. Genetics
V. Nitrogen-Fixing Symbioses
VI. Associations
VII. Summary
References
Chapter 3 Water: Adaptation of Crops to Drought-Prone Environments
I. Introduction
II. The Interface Between Field and Laboratory
III. Overview of Energy Flow, Water Stress, and Plant Strategies
IV. Review of Some Recent Approaches to the Study of Plant-Water Relations
V. Closing Remarks
References
Section II Interaction of Plants and Other Organisms
Chapter 4 Plant Viruses
I. Introduction
II. Damage Done by Viruses to Plant Crops
III. Types of Plant Viruses
IV. Epidemiology of Plant Virus Disease
V. Intracellular Replication of Viruses
VI. Control Mechanisms
VII. Uses of Viruses to Benefit Agriculture
References
Chapter 5 Pathogenic Fungi and Crop Productivity
I. Effect of Fungal Diseases on Crop Productivity
II. Control of Fungal Diseases
III. Genetics of Host-Parasite Interactions
IV. Selection of Resistance to a Fungal Parasite
V. Vanderplank's Hypothesis of Two Kinds of Resistance
VI. Relationship of Host-Parasite Genetics to Crop Productivity
VII. Evolution of Host-Parasite Interactions
VIII. The Genotype of Parasite and Host
IX. Continuous Control of Disease
X. Resistance to Host-Specific Toxins Produced by Fungi
References
Chapter 6 Vesicular-Arbuscular Mycorrhizae and Crop Productivity
I. Introduction
II. Morphology
III. Taxonomy and Distribution
IV. Effects of Plant Growth
V. Physiology
VI. VA Mycorrhizae and Plant Disease
VII. VA Mycorrhizae and Pesticides
VIII. Agricultural Applications
IX. Concluding Remarks
References
Section III Internal Organization of Plants
Chapter 7 Nitrogen Metabolism and Amino Acid Biosynthesis in Crop Plants
I. Introduction
II. Uptake of Nitrogen
III. Formation of Ammonia
IV. Ammonia Assimilation
V. Utilization of Assimilated Nitrogen
VI. Location of Nitrogen Metabolism Reactions
VII. Regulation of Nitrogen Metabolism
VIII. The Energetics of Nitrogen Metabolism
IX. Conclusions
References
Chapter 8 Translocation and Source-Sink Relationships
I. Introduction
II. Leaves as Collecting and Distributing Agents of Assimilates and Nutrients
III. Vascular Regulation
IV. Attributes of Sinks
V. Interactions
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
Section IV Genetic Manipulations
Chapter 9 Molecular Biology of Higher Plants
I. What Is Molecular Biology?
II. Is Molecular Biology Dead?
III. An Example of a Molecular Explanation
IV. New Approaches to Plant Breeding Using Molecular Biology
V. Limitations and Prospects for the Molecular Examination of Higher Plants
References
Chapter 10 Mutagenesis and Crop Improvement
I. Introduction
II. Genetic and Biological Basis
III. Nature of Induced Mutations
IV. Induced Mutations as a Source of Germ Plasm
V. Induced Mutations in Plant Breeding
VI. The Cost of Mutation Breeding
VII. Mutation and Selection
VIII. Mutation and Recombination
IX. Chromosome Manipulation and Increased Genetic Exchange
References
Section V Future Prospects
Chapter 11 The Shape of Things to Come
I. Introduction
II. Biological Processes That Limit Crop Productivity
III. The Next Generation of Plant Science Research
IV. Management of Resources
V. Exploring the Limits of Crop Productivity
References
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 490
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 28th March 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483271279