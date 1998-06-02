The Biology of Calanoid Copepods, Volume 33
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction. External Morphology, Internal Anatomy. Taxonomy and Identification. Gut, Food and Feeding. Physiology. Chemical Composition. Reproduction. Growth. Population Biology. Behaviour. Distributional Ecology. Distribution: Oceanic Species. Distribution: Shelf and Coastal Species. Copepods in Ecosystems. References. Taxonomic Index. Subject Index.
Description
This special volume of Advances in Marine Biology covers in detail the biology of calanoid copepods. Copepods are probably the most numerous multicellular organisms on earth. They are aquatic animals that live in both marine and fresh water, and are of prime importance in marine ecosystems as they form a direct link between phytoplankton and fish. This volume is essential for all marine biologists.
Advances in Marine Biology contains up-to-date reviews of all areas of marine science, including fisheries science and macro/micro fauna. Each volume contains peer-reviewed papers detailing the ecology of marine regions.
Readership
Researchers and students of marine biology, fisheries science, and ecology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 710
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1998
- Published:
- 2nd June 1998
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080579566
Reviews
@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"Each of these reviews is complete within its topics." @source:--THE QUARTERLY REVIEW OF BIOLOGY
About the Serial Volume Editors
John Mauchline Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Dunstaffnage Marine Research Laboratory, Oban, Scotland
About the Serial Editors
John Blaxter Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Dunstaffnage Marine Research Laboratory, Oban, Scotland
Bruce Douglas Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Maryland, College Park, U.S.A.
Paul Tyler Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Southampton, U.K.