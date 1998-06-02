The Biology of Calanoid Copepods - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120261338, 9780080579566

The Biology of Calanoid Copepods, Volume 33

1st Edition

Serial Editors: John Blaxter Bruce Douglas Paul Tyler
Serial Volume Editors: John Mauchline
eBook ISBN: 9780080579566
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd June 1998
Page Count: 710
Price includes VAT/GST

Table of Contents

Introduction. External Morphology, Internal Anatomy. Taxonomy and Identification. Gut, Food and Feeding. Physiology. Chemical Composition. Reproduction. Growth. Population Biology. Behaviour. Distributional Ecology. Distribution: Oceanic Species. Distribution: Shelf and Coastal Species. Copepods in Ecosystems. References. Taxonomic Index. Subject Index.

Description

This special volume of Advances in Marine Biology covers in detail the biology of calanoid copepods. Copepods are probably the most numerous multicellular organisms on earth. They are aquatic animals that live in both marine and fresh water, and are of prime importance in marine ecosystems as they form a direct link between phytoplankton and fish. This volume is essential for all marine biologists.

Advances in Marine Biology contains up-to-date reviews of all areas of marine science, including fisheries science and macro/micro fauna. Each volume contains peer-reviewed papers detailing the ecology of marine regions.

Readership

Researchers and students of marine biology, fisheries science, and ecology.

Reviews

@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"Each of these reviews is complete within its topics." @source:--THE QUARTERLY REVIEW OF BIOLOGY

About the Serial Editors

John Blaxter Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Dunstaffnage Marine Research Laboratory, Oban, Scotland

Bruce Douglas Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Maryland, College Park, U.S.A.

Paul Tyler Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Southampton, U.K.

About the Serial Volume Editors

John Mauchline Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Dunstaffnage Marine Research Laboratory, Oban, Scotland

