The Biology of B-Lactam Antibiotics
1st Edition
Editors: Robert B. Morin Marvin Gorman
eBook ISBN: 9781483276694
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th August 1982
Page Count: 434
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
I. The Biosynthesis of β-Lactam Antibiotics
I. Introduction
II. Steps Common to Biosynthesis of Penicillins, Cephalosporins, and 7α-Methoxycephalosporins
III. The Enzymatic Conversion of IsopeniciUin N to Penicillium-Type Penicillins
IV. Mechanism of Penicillin G Excretion
V. Biosynthesis of Cephalosporins and 7α-Methoxycephalosporins
VI. Synthesis of Cephalosporins and 7α-Methoxycephalosporins
VII. Genes Associated with Conversion of Primary Metabolites to Penam and Ceph-3-em Antibiotics
VIII. Distribution of Cephalosporins, 7α-Methoxycephalosporins, and Penicillium-Type Penicillins
IX. New Classes of β-Lactam Antibiotics and Their Biosyntheses
X. The Relationship of β-Lactam Bond Formation in Penam, Clavam, 1-Carbapen-2-em, and Nocardicin Antibiotics
XI. The Future: Significant Questions and New Possibilities
References
2. β-Lactam-Producing Microorganisms: Their Biology and Fermentation Behavior
I. Introduction
II. Genetic Aspects of β-Lactam Synthesis in Strains of Penicillium chrysogenum and Acremonium chrysogenum
III. Maintenance and Productivity of High-Yielding Strains of P. chrysogenum and A. chrysogenum
IV. Process Control in the Penicillin and CephalosporinC Fermentations
V. New β-Lactam Antibiotics from Streptomyces and Nocardia
VI. Cell-Free Biosynthetic Studies with Protoplasts of P. chrysogenum and A. chrysogenum
VII. Biochemical Control Mechanisms Affecting β-Lactam Synthesis
VIII. Applications of the Techniques of Protoplast Fusion and Recombinant DNA to β-Lactam Antibiotics
References
3. Physiology, Biochemistry, and Inactivation of β-Lactamases
I. Introduction
II. Methodology
III. The Enzymes
IV. β-Lactamase Inactivators
References
4. β-Lactam Antibiotics: Biochemical Modes of Action
I. Background
II. Bacterial Cell Walls
III. Substrate Analog Hypothesis
IV. Penicillin-Binding Proteins (PBPs)
V. Interactions of PBPs with β-Lactams
VI. Structural Studies of PBPs
VII. Functions of PBPs in Vivo
VIII. β-Lactams as Substrate Analogs
IX. Autolysins and the Mechanism of Bacterial Lysis
X. β-Lactam Permeability Problems
XI. Conclusions
References
5. β-Lactam Antibiotics in Clinical Medicine
I. Prolog
II. The Advent of Penicillin
III. Semisynthetic Penicillin Derivatives of the 1960s and 1970s
IV. Cephalosporins: A New Class of β-Lactams
V. New Cephalosporins
VI. Third-Generation Parenteral Penicillins
VII. Expanded-Spectrum Cephalosporins
VIII. Unique New β-Lactams
IX. Guidance from the Past: Perspectives for the 1980s
References
6. The Relationship between Inhibition of Cell Wall Synthesis and Bacterial Lethality
I. Introduction
II. The Secondary Consequences of Inhibition of Cell Wall Assembly
III. Events that Accompany β-Lactam Inhibition of Peptidoglycan Aβembly in Highly Tolerant Bacteria
IV. Regulation of Endogenous Peptidoglycan Hydrolases
V. Other Reported Secondary Consequences of Inhibition of Peptidoglycan Assembly
VI. Cell Surface Growth and Division
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
7. Monobactams
I. Introduction
II. Isolation and Structure Determination
III. Synthesis of Monobactams
IV. Microbiological Activity of Monobactams
V. Conclusion
References
Appendices
Appendix A: β-Lactam Antibiotics in Commercial Use or Clinical Investigation
Appendix B: Introduction of a 7-Methoxyl Group into Penicillins or Cephalosporins
Appendix C: Total Synthesis of Substituted Azetidinone 2-Carboxylates and Their Utilization
Appendix D: Cell-Free Biosynthesis of Cephalosporins from Penicillin
Appendix E: Assays for Penicillin-Binding Proteins (PBPs)
Index
About the Editor
Robert B. Morin
Marvin Gorman
