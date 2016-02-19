The Biology and Utilization of Shrubs
1st Edition
Description
The Biology and Utilization of Shrubs brings together the wide range of information about shrubs from many disciplines and world locations. The book is organized into seven parts. Part I describes the major shrublands found on each of the vegetated continents. It provides an overview of the dominant shrubland types as well as the associated features of soil and climate that influence the geographic distribution of major shrub species. Part II discusses environmental influences and plant responses. Part III considers the range of genetic diversity for important traits and how these may vary in different habitats. Part IV discusses the effects of stress on physiological processes of shrubs, and the kinds of strategies shrubs employ to meet physiological stress. Part V offers evidence to support the claim that the many virtues of shrubs provide a basis for sustaining shrub use for livestock fodder, wildlife habitat, reclamation and erosion control, fuel, and naturalized landscaping. Part VI outlines methods for collecting and processing seeds from natural stands or from superior genotypes planted in seed production orchards. Part VII describes cultural adaptation to shrub use in a livestock-dominated primitive culture, followed by a detailed economic analysis of establishing shrub plantations to improve livestock production.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Part I. Shrublands of the World's Continents
1. North American Shrublands
I. Introduction
II. Types of Shrublands
III. Development and Management of Shrublands
IV. Summary
References
2. South American Shrublands
I. Introduction
II. Patagonia
III. Monte
IV. Southern Espinal
V. Chaco Woodland
VI. Puna and Prepuna
VII. Central Chile
VIII. Cerrado and Llanos
IX. Caatinga
X. Guajira
XI. Coastal Desert
References
3. Australia: Distribution, Characteristics, and Utilization of Shrublands
I. Introduction
II. Australian Shrublands
III. Conclusions
References
4. Mediterranean Europe and East Mediterranean Shrublands
I. Introduction
II. Distribution and General Description
III. Physical Environment
IV. Evolution and Dynamics of Mediterranean Shrublands
V. Multipurpose Afforestation, Brush Range Conversion, and Multiple Land Use Patterns
VI. The Need for New Approaches and Attitudes in Shrubland Management
VII. Discussion and Conclusions
References
5. The Shrublands of Africa
I. Introduction
II. The Major Native Shrub Communities
III. Traditional Uses of Intertropical Shrubs and Shrublands
IV. Browse Plantations in the Tropics
V. Biology, Multiplication, and Utilization of Intertropical Shrubs
VI. Present Evolution of African Shrublands and Long-Term Consequences
VII. Conclusion: Toward Ecological Management of Shrubland Ecosystems
References
6. Southern African Shrublands
I. Introduction
II. Physiography and Geology
III. Climate
IV. Soils
V. Historical Perspective
VI. Vegetation
VII. Utilization
VIII. Conservation
References
7. Shrublands of the Indian Subcontinent
I. Introduction
II. Climate, Soil Types, and General Distributional Patterns of Shrubs
III. Shrubs of Different Regions
IV. Utilization and Potential
V. Problems and Prospects
References
8. Shrublands of the USSR in Asia
I. Introduction
II. The Steppes of Eurasia
III. Semideserts and Deserts in Asia
IV. Management of Shrublands in Asia/USSR in the Past, Present, and Future
References
9. Shrublands of China
I. Introduction
II. Distribution of Vegetation Zones and Shrublands in China
III. Main Shrubland Types in China
IV. Uses of Shrublands in China
V. Problems and Prospects
References
Part II. Environmental Influences and Plant Responses
10. Shrubs as a Growth Form
I. Introduction
II. Description of Monocharacter Growth Forms
III. Monocharacter Growth Form Spectra of Selected Mediterranean-Type Shrub Communities in Israel and South Africa
IV. Conclusions
References
11. Shrub Payability
I. Introduction
II. Factors Affecting Palatability
III. Summary
References
12. Spatial Pattern-Functional Interactions in Shrub-Dominated Plant Communities
I. Introduction
II. Definitions
III. Interactions of Spatial Patterns with Ecosystem Functions
IV. Implications of Shrub Spatial Patterns for Inventory, Wildland Management, Habitat Manipulation, and Ecosystem Restoration
V. Conclusions
References
13. The Role of Shrubs in Plant Community Diversity
I. The Role of Shrubs in Plant Community Diversity
II. Need for Diversity in Seeded Grass Monocultures
III. Shrubs Increase Opportunities for Multiple Use
IV. Ways to Establish Shrubs to Achieve Diversity in a Seeded Grass Monoculture
V. Crested Wheatgrass Plantings: An Example of Needed Diversity
VI. Summary
References
Part III. Genetic Variability in Shrubs
14. Evolution of Shrubs
I. Introduction
II. The Shrub Habit
III. The Challenge
IV. The Origin of Species
V. Summary
References
15. Breeding Systems in Shrubs
I. Introduction
II. Shrub Distribution and Dominance
III. Chromosome Systems
IV. Pollination and Breeding Systems
V. Dispersal and Establishment
VI. Marginal Populations
References
Part IV. Physiological Adaptation of Shrubs
16. Moisture Stress Adaptation in Shrubs
I. Introduction
II. Drought Resistance
III. Maintenance of High Tissue Water Potential
IV. Drought Tolerance at Low Water Potential
V. Summary
References
17. Temperature Stress Adaptation
I. Introduction
II. Resistance to Temperature Stress
III. Responses to Chilling Temperature
IV. Responses to Freezing Temperature
V. Acclimation (Hardening) to Low Temperature
VI. Responses to High Temperature
VII. Summary
References
Part V. Multiple Uses of Shrubs
18. Nutritive Value of Shrubs
I. Introduction
II. Nutrient Needs of Range Animals
III. Nutritive Value of Shrubs
IV. Optimizing Shrub Use
V. Summary
References
19. Fodder Shrubs for Range Improvement: The Syrian Experience
I. Introduction
II. The Shrub Plantation Program
III. Integration of Fodder Shrub Use with Total Range Use and Livestock Production
References
20. Shrubs as Habitats for Wildlife
I. Introduction
II. Shrubs as Protection from Weather
III. Shrubs as Protection from Harassment
IV. Shrub Stands as Breeding Complexes
References
21. Reclamation and Erosion Control Using Shrubs
I. Introduction
II. Project Planning
III. Shrub Establishment—Problems and Solutions
IV. Monitoring Revegetation Efforts and Handling Special Problems
References
22. Use of Shrubs for Fuel
I. Introduction
II. Magnitude of the Fuel Problem
III. Charcoal Production
IV. Second-Generation Technology
V. Open-Hearth Efficiency
VI. Developed Countries
VII. Choice of Woody Species for Energy Plantations
VIII. Perspective
References
23. Shrubs in the Naturalized Landscape
I. Introduction
II. The Role of Native Shrubs in Sustaining the Naturalized Landscape
III. Receptivity of the Landscaping Industry to Native Shrubs
IV. The Increasing Economic Benefits of Landscaping with Native Shrubs
V. Essential Components in Utilizing Native Shrubs for Landscaping
VI. Aesthetics—A Prime Attribute Available with Native Shrubs
VII. Overview
References
Part VI. Shrub Establishment and Management
24. Seed Collecting, Processing, and Storage
I. Site Adaptability
II. Preparing for the Harvest
III. Harvesting
IV. Care of Seed after Harvest
V. Processing
VI. Storage
References
25. Seed Production from Plantations
I. Introduction
II. Choice of Planting Stock
III. Types of Planting Material
IV. Orchard Location
V. Orchard Design
VI. Cultural Practices
VII. Seed Harvesting
References
26. Native Shrub Propagation and Nursery Stock Production
I. Introduction
II. Native Shrubs Produced from Seed
III. Native Shrubs Produced Asexually
IV. Production of Native Shrubs in a Nursery
V. Contract Production of Nursery Stock
VI. Overview
References
27. Forage Shrub Production on Salt-Affected Soils
I. Introduction
II. Salt-Tolerant Forage Shrub Resources
III. Selecting Forage Shrubs for Salt-Affected Soils
IV. Factors Affecting Establishment
V. Field Establishment Methods
VI. Summary
References
28. Management Practices for Shrub-Dominated Lands to Assure Multiple-Use Benefits
I. Introduction
II. Historical Aspects of Management Impacts on Shrublands
III. Need for Improved Management
IV. Improving Shrubland Productivity
V. Summary
References
Part VII. Social and Economic Aspects of Shrubs
29. The Pokot Way with Thorny Shrubs: A Case Example
I. Introduction
II. Shrubland Populations and the Pokot Case
III. Pokot and Neighbors: Basic Management Strategies
IV. Pokot Maintenance of Acacia and Grassland
V. Summary and Conclusions
References
30. An Assessment of the Economic Feasibility of Fodder Shrubs Plantation (with Particular Reference to Africa)
I. Introduction
II. Evaluation of Shrubs
III. Shadow Prices and Other Problem Subjects
IV. Case Studies
V. Discussion
VI. Summary and Conclusions
References
Index
