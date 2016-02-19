The Biology and Utilization of Grasses
1st Edition
Description
The Biology and Utilization of Grasses reviews current knowledge about grass biology, and it highlights the important role of grasses in human existence. It discusses many fundamental aspects of grass biology, including evolution and genetics, morphology, physiology, and ecology, with emphasis on the relationship of these basic concepts to the use of grasses for forage, turf, and rangelands. Comprised of 28 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the evolution and genetics of the grass family, followed by a discussion on practical grass-breeding problems. The reader is also introduced to vegetative growth and development of seedlings and mature plants; the ecological aspects of grasses; soils and mineral nutrition in relation to grass growth; the effects of defoliation (moving or grazing); carbohydrate reserves; physiology of flowering; and grass seed production and culture treatments. Other chapters consider the role of polyploidy in the evolution and distribution of grasses; selection and breeding of grasses for forage and other uses; seedling vigor and seedling establishment; environmental modification for seedling establishment; the microclimate of grass communities; effects on turf grass of cultural practices in relation to microclimate; and competition within the grass community. This book will be of benefit to plant breeders, ecologists, botanists, and biologists.
Chapter 1. The Evolution of the Grass Family
Origin and Relationships of the Grasses
What Were the Oldest Grasses Like?
Adaptive Radiation within the Grass Family
Evolution at the Species Level
Polyploidy as a Factor in Grass Evolution
Polyploidy and Apomixis in Grasses
Synthetic Evolution in Grasses
References
Chapter 2. Polyploidy as a Factor in the Evolution and Distribution of Grasses
Factors Determining the Evolutionary Advantage of Polyploidy
Evolution of the Alloploid Series in the Stipeae
References
Chapter 3. Breeding of Grasses
Genetic Diversity
Germplasm Pools
Breeding Methods
Cytogenetics and Breeding Behavior
Apomixis
Induced Polyploids
Interspecific and Intergeneric Hybridization
Induced Mutations
The Consequences of Selection
References
Chapter 4. Developing Superior Turf Varieties
Turf Variety Improvement Goals
Species and Breeding Progress
References
Chapter 5. Selection and Breeding of Grasses for Forage and Other Uses
References
Chapter 6. Seedling Vigor and Seedling Establishment
Seedling Vigor
Characteristics Important in Seedling Vigor
Possibilities for Increasing Seedling Vigor
Seedling Establishment
References
Chapter 7. Breeding for Seedling Vigor
Pathways to Seedling Vigor
Breeding Procedures
References
Chapter 8. Environmental Modification for Seedling Establishment
Natural Mulches
Artificial Mulch
Land-Forming Procedures
Seedling Establishment Research at the Jornada Experimental Range
References
Chapter 9. The Growth of Leaves and Tillers in Oryzopsis Miliacea
Shoot Growth
Leaf Growth
References
Chapter 10. Chemical Regulation of Growth in Leaves and Tillers
Anatomy and Morphology
Regulation of Growth
Apical Dominance in Grasses
Growth Regulators
References
Chapter 11. External Factors Affecting Tiller Development
Temperature as the Principal Variable
Light as the Principal Variable
Mineral Nutrition or Water Supply as the Principal Variable
Interaction of Factors
Stage of Plant Development and Tiller Senescence
Management
References
Chapter 12. The Microclimate of Grass Communities
Transfer Processes in the Air within the Canopy
Transfers at Leaf Surfaces
Energy Exchange at the Ground Surface
Modeling the Microclimate
References
Chapter 13. The Turfgrass Community as an Environment for the Development of Facultative Fungal Parasites
Erratic Occurrence of Some Turfgrass Diseases
Competitive Saprophytic Ability (CSA)
Turfgrass Diseases That Spread by Aerial Hyphae
Probable Sources of Exogenous Nutrients
Factors Affecting Fungal Activity
Factors Affecting Host Resistance
Factors Affecting Fungal Survival
Conclusions
References
Chapter 14. Effects on Turfgrass of Cultural Practices in Relation to Microclimate
Climate
Soil
Cultural Practices
Mowing
Irrigation
Cultivation
Cultural Practices of Value in Counteracting Adversity of Climate and Use
References
Chapter 15. Population Interactions, Diversity, and Community Structure
General Background
Models of Community Structure
Patterns of Diversity
Genetic Variability in Related Species
Population Interactions
Population Regulation
References
Chapter 16. Competition within the Grass Community
Introduction and Dominance of Species in the Community
Fertilizer Studies
Weed Control and Revegetation Studies
Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 17. Soil Aeration and Gas Exchange in Relation to Grasses
Soil Aeration
Plant Aeration
Soil-Plant Aeration
References
Chapter 18. Soil Moisture Control for Maximum Grass Response
The Field Water Balance
"Efficiency" of Water Use
Infiltration Management
Runoff Inducement and Utilization
Evapotranspiration
Limiting Bare Soil Evaporation
Specific Aspects of Soil Water Conservation during Germination and Seedling Establishment
References
Chapter 19. Problems in Nutrient Availability and Toxicity
Mineral Toxicities
Salinity Tolerance
Nutrient Availability
References
Chapter 20. Nutrient Uptake and Assimilation for Quality Turf versus Maximum Vegetative Growth
Nutrient Availability and Uptake
Nutrients for Quality versus Growth in Turfgrass
Nutrient Uptake and Their Effect on Turfgrass Diseases
Conclusions
References
Chapter 21. Physiology of Defoliation and Regrowth
Clipping Effects on Top and Root Growth
Tillering Rates
Carbohydrate Reserves
Interaction of Clipping with Environmental Factors
Selection of Ecotypes
Relationship of Carbohydrate Reserves to Regrowth
Leaf Area, Light, and Regrowth Relationships
References
Chapter 22. Defoliation in Relation to Vegetative Growth
Adaptational Variation in Morphological Types
Culmless Vegetative Shoots
Culmed Vegetative Shoots
Reproductive Shoots
Resistance to Grazing
The Grass Phytomer
Tiller Dynamics
References
Chapter 23. Carbohydrate Reserves of Grasses
Carbohydrate Changes in the Stem Bases with Advance in Maturity
Starch Accumulators
Fructosan Accumulators
Differential Solubility of Levans
Separation of Fructosans from the Total Sugars
Molecular-Size Distribution of Fructosans in Stem Bases at Various Growth Stages
Molecular-Size Distribution of Fructosans in Various Plant Parts
Carbohydrate Reserves in Relation to Taxonomy
Analyzing for Total Nonstructural Carbohydrates
References
Chapter 24. Grass Reproduction
Vegetative Reproduction
Rhizomes, Bulbs, and Corms as Storage Organs
Floral Reproduction
References
Chapter 25. Inflorescence Induction and Initiation
Control of Reproductive Development
Induction and Hormonal Synthesis
Light Intensity, Moisture Stress, and Carbohydrate Levels in Meristematic Tissues
Conclusion
References
Chapter 26. Differentiation in the Grass Inflorescence
Systematics
Inflorescence Development
Measurement of Flowering
Types of Apices
Morphology
Overwintering of Initiated Inflorescences
Floral Inhibition
Rate of Inflorescence Development
Vivipary
Conclusion
References
Chapter 27. Seed Production and Cultural Treatments
Chapter 28. Future Needs in Grass Research
Future Needs in Range Research
Research Needs in the Forage Grasses
Future Needs in Turfgrass Research
Author Index
Subject Index
