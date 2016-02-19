The Biology and Management of Lobsters - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121774011, 9780323140560

The Biology and Management of Lobsters

1st Edition

Physiology and Behavior

Series Volume Editors: J. Cobb Bruce Phillips
eBook ISBN: 9780323140560
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th November 1980
Page Count: 463
Description

This two-volume work presents a summary and review of the current state of lobster biology, ecology, physiology, behavior, and management. It emphasizes the biology of clawed lobsters (Nephropidae) and spiny lobsters (Palinuridae), with attention also given to slipper lobsters (Scyllaridae) and coral lobsters (Synaxidae). The first chapter of Volume 1 provides an overview of the general aspects of lobster biology that serves as an introduction for readers of both volumes. Subsequent chapters examine the topics of growth, neurobiology, reproduction, nutrition, pathology, social behavior, and migration patterns. The chapters in Volume II consider the ecology, population dynamics, fishery biology, and aquaculture of spiny and clawed lobsters. The topics selected in both volumes represent areas of current research whose findings have not been previously synthesized into a coherent form. An important feature of these volumes is the emphasis on the interaction between biology and management and culture. Many of the contributors have done research in both applied and basic biology and can articulate both points of view. The interaction between basic and applied research is of fundamental importance in these volumes in which management aspects of the research have been integrated with the basic biology of lobsters.

The Biology and Management of Lobsterswill be of interest to crustacean biologists, marine biologists and ecologists, zoologists, physiologists, animal behavior researchers, aquaculturalists, fisheries biologists and managers of fisheries, neurobiologists, pathologists, and food scientists.

Table of Contents

List of Contributors. Preface. Contents of Volume II. General Biology, B.F. Phillips, J.S. Cobb, and R.W. George.

Physiology: Introduction, W. Dall. Molting and Growth, D.E. Aiken. Neurobiology, B.W. Ache and D.L. MacMillan. Reproductive Biology, D.E. Aiken and S.L. Waddy. Nutrition, D.E. Conklin. Diseases, J.E. Stewart.

Behavior: Introduction, J.S. Cobb. Spiny Lobsters: Patterns of Movement, W.F. Herrnkind. Social Behavior, J. Atema and J.S. Cobb. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
463
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323140560

About the Series Volume Editor

J. Cobb

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Rhode Island, Kingston, U.S.A.

Bruce Phillips

Affiliations and Expertise

CSIRO, Division of Fisheries and Oceanography, North Beach, Western Australia

