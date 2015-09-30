The Biology and Identification of the Coccidia (Apicomplexa) of Marsupials of the World
1st Edition
Description
The Biology and Identification of the Coccidia (Apicomplexa) of Marsupials of the World contains the most up-to-date information on the former order marsupial that is now partitioned by mammalogists into seven separate orders that contain 20 families, 86 genera, and 318 species that live on land or in trees in Oceania and the Americas.
Marsupials, like other vertebrate animals have many different kinds of parasites (e.g. viruses, protozoa, worms, arthropods, etc.), but there is no definitive text that covers any one of these groups found in all marsupials.
Coccidiosis is a serious global problem in most domesticated animals, and under increasing circumstances of loss of habitat and crowding, may also affect some wild animal populations, thus, there is a real need for their identification and control.
Key Features
- Offers line drawings and photomicrograph of each parasite from each hosts species, including methods of identification and treatment
- Presents a complete historical rendition of all known publications on coccidia (and their closest relatives) from all marsupials species on Earth, and evaluates the scientific and scholarly merit of each
- Provides a complete species analysis of the known biology of every coccidian described from marsupials
- Reviews the most current taxonomy of marsupials and their phylogenetic relationships needed to help assess host-specificity and evaluate what little cross-transmission work is available
Readership
Researchers in biology, parasitology, veterinary parasitology, animal husbandry, diseases of wild and domestic animals, veterinary medicine, faculty members in universities with graduate programs in these areas, colleges of veterinary medicine and agriculture, practicing veterinarians, farmers, students and other individuals involved in 4-H (4-H is a youth organization administered by the National Institute of Food and Agriculture of the United States Department of Agriculture).
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Preface and Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- Chapter 2. Review: Marsupials and Marsupial Evolution
- What Are Marsupials?
- Marsupial Evolution
- Creating Zoonoses
- Chapter 3. Order Didelphimorphia—Eimeriidae
- Order Didelphimorphia Gill, 1872
- Species Descriptions
- Eimeria caluromydis Lainson and Shaw, 1989
- Eimeria haberfeldi Carini, 1937
- Genus Didelphis L., 1758 (6 species)
- Eimeria didelphidis Carini, 1936 emend. Pellérdy, 1974
- Eimeria gambai Carini, 1938
- Eimeria indianensis Joseph, 1974
- Eimeria marmosopos Heckscher, Wickesberg, Duszynski, and Gardner, 1999
- Isospora arctopitheci (Rodhain, 1933)
- Genus Marmosops Matschie, 1916 (14 species)
- Eimeria marmosopos Heckscher, Wickesberg, Duszynski, and Gardner, 1999
- Genus Micoureus Lesson, 1842 (6 species)
- Genus Monodelphis Burnett, 1830 (18 species)
- Genus Philander Brisson, 1762 (4 species)
- Genus Thylamys Gray, 1843 (10 species)
- Discussion and Summary
- Chapter 4. Order Diprotodontia—Eimeriidae
- Order Diprotodontia Owen, 1866
- Species Descriptions
- Eimeria ursini Supperer, 1957
- Eimeria wombati (Gilruth and Bull, 1912) Barker, Munday, and Presidente, 1979
- Genus Vombatus É. Geoffroy, 1803 (monotypic)
- Suborder Phalangeriformes Szalay, 1982 (6 families, 20 genera, 63 species)
- Eimeria trichosuri O’Callaghan and O’Donoghue, 2001
- Superfamily Petauroidea Bonaparte, 1838
- Genus Petaurus Shaw, 1791 (6 species)
- Suborder Macropodiformes Ameghino, 1889 (3 families, 16 genera, 76 species)
- Eimeria hypsiprymnodontis Barker, O’Callaghan, and Beveridge, 1988a
- Eimeria kairiensis Barker, O’Callaghan, and Beveridge, 1988a
- Eimeria spearei Barker, O’Callaghan, and Beveridge, 1988a
- Eimeria spratti Barker, O’Callaghan, and Beveridge, 1988a
- Eimeria tinarooensis Barker, O’Callaghan, and Beveridge, 1988a
- Family Potoroidae Gray, 1821 (4 genera, 10 species)
- Eimeria aepyprymni Barker, O’Callaghan, and Beveridge, 1988a
- Genus Bettongia Gray, 1837 (4 species)
- Genus Potorous Desmarest, 1804 (4 species)
- Eimeria potoroi Barker, O’Callaghan, and Beveridge, 1988a
- Family Macropodidae Gray, 1821 (11 genera, 65 species)
- Eimeria dendrolagi Barker, O’Callaghan, and Beveridge, 1988b
- Eimeria lumholtzi Barker, O’Callaghan, and Beveridge, 1988b
- Genus Lagorchestes Gould, 1841 (4 species)
- Genus Macropus Shaw, 1790 (14 species)
- Eimeria flindersi Barker, O’Callaghan, and Beveridge, 1989
- Eimeria gungahlinensis Mykytowycz, 1964
- Eimeria hestermani Mykytowycz, 1964
- Eimeria macropodis Wenyon and Scott, 1925
- Eimeria marsupialium Yakimoff and Matschoulsky, 1936
- Eimeria mykytowyczi Barker, O’Callaghan, and Beveridge, 1989
- Eimeria parma Barker, O’Callaghan, and Beveridge, 1989
- Eimeria parryi Barker, O’Callaghan, and Beveridge, 1989
- Eimeria prionotemni Barker, O’Callaghan, and Beveridge, 1989
- Eimeria toganmaiensis Mykytowycz, 1964
- Eimeria wilcanniensis Mykytowycz, 1964
- Eimeria yathongensis Barker, O’Callaghan, and Beveridge, 1989
- Genus Petrogale Gray, 1837 (16 species)
- Eimeria godmani Barker, O’Callaghan, and Beveridge, 1988c
- Eimeria inornata Barker, O’Callaghan, and Beveridge, 1988c
- Eimeria occidentalis Barker, O’Callaghan, and Beveridge, 1988c
- Eimeria petrogale Barker, O’Callaghan, and Beveridge, (1988c)
- Eimeria sharmani Barker, O’Callaghan, and Beveridge, 1988c
- Eimeria xanthopus Barker, O’Callaghan, and Beveridge, 1988c
- Genus Setonix Lesson, 1842 (monotypic)
- Eimeria setonicis Barker, O’Callaghan, and Beveridge, 1988b
- Eimeria volckertzooni Barker, O’Callaghan, and Beveridge, 1988b
- Genus Thylogale Gray, 1837 (7 species)
- Eimeria ringaroomaensis Barker, O’Callaghan, and Beveridge, 1988b
- Eimeria thylogale Barker, O’Callaghan, and Beveridge, 1988b
- Genus Wallabia Trouessart, 1905 (monotypic)
- Eimeria wallabiae Barker, O’Callaghan, and Beveridge, 1988b
- Discussion and Summary
- Chapter 5. Order Peramelemorphia—Eimeriidae
- Order Peramelemorphia Ameghino, 1889
- Species Descriptions
- Eimeria quenda Bennett and Hobbs, 2011
- Genus Perameles É. Geoffroy, 1804 (4 species)
- Discussion and Summary
- Marsupial Orders without Eimeriidae
- Chapter 6. Adeleidae in Marsupials
- Eucoccidiorida: Adeleidae Mesnil, 1903
- Species Descriptions
- Klossiella tejerai Scorza, Torrealba, and Dagert, 1957
- Genus Marmosa Gray, 1821 (9 species)
- Order Diprotodontia Owen, 1866
- Klossiella beveridgei Barker, Munday, and Hartley, 1985
- Genus Macropus Shaw, 1790 (14 species)
- Klossiella rufi Barker, Munday, and Hartley, 1985
- Klossiella rufogrisei Barker, Munday, and Hartley, 1985
- Genus Thylogale Gray, 1837 (7 species)
- Genus Wallabia Trouessart, 1905 (monotypic)
- Family Potoroidae Gray, 1821 (4 genera, 10 species)
- Klossiella bettongiae Barker, Munday, and Hartley, 1985
- Family Pseudocheiridae Winge, 1893 (6 genera, 17 species)
- Klossiella schoinobatis Barker, Munday, and Hartley, 1985
- Genus Pseudocheirus Ogilby, 1837 (monotypic)
- Order Peramelemorphia Ameghino, 1889
- Klossiella quimrensis Barker, Munday, and Harrigan, 1975
- Genus Perameles Geoffroy, 1804 (4 Species)
- Klossiella quimrensis Barker, Munday, and Harrigan, 1975
- Discussion and Summary
- Chapter 7. Sarcocystidae: Sarcocystinae (Sarcocystis) in Marsupials
- Eucoccidiorida: Eimeriorina: Sarcocystidae
- Sarcocystinae: Sarcocystis in Marsupials
- Species Descriptions
- Sarcocystis didelphidis Scorza, Torrealba, and Dagert, 1957
- Sarcocystis falcatula Stiles, 1893
- Sarcocystis garnhami Mandour, 1965
- Sarcocystis greineri Cheadle, 2001
- Sarcocystis inghami Elsheikha, Fitzgerald, Mansfield, and Saeed, 2003
- Sarcocystis lindsayi Dubey, Rosenthal and Speer, 2001g
- Sarcocystis neurona Dubey, Davis, Speer, Bowman, de Lahunta, Granstrom, Topper, Hamir, Cummings, and Suter, 1991a
- Sarcocystis speeri Dubey and Lindsay, 1999
- Genus Marmosa Gray, 1821 (9 species)
- Genus Philander Brisson, 1762 (4 species)
- Order Diprotodontia Owen, 1866
- Sarcocystis mucosa (Blanchard 1885a,bBlanchard 1885aBlanchard 1885b) Labbé, 1889
- Discussion and Summary
- Chapter 8. Sarcocystidae: Toxoplasmatinae (Besnoitia, Toxoplasma) in Marsupials
- Eucoccidiorida: Eimeriorina: Sarcocystidae
- Toxoplasmatinae: Besnoitia in Marsupials
- Species Description
- Besnoitia darlingi (Brumpt, 1913) Mandour, 1965
- Toxoplasmatinae: Toxoplasma in Marsupials
- Species Description
- Discussion and Summary
- Chapter 9. Cryptosporidiidae: Cryptosporidium in Marsupials
- Cryptosporidiidae: Cryptosporidium in Marsupials
- Species Descriptions
- Cryptosporidium parvum Tyzzer, 1912
- Order Diprotodontia Owen, 1866
- Cryptosporidium fayeri Ryan, Power, and Xiao, 2008
- Cryptosporidium hominis Morgan-Ryan, Fall, Ward, Hijjawi, Sulaiman, Fayer, Thompson, and Olson, 2002
- Cryptosporidium macropodum Power and Ryan, 2008
- Cryptosporidium xiaoi Fayer and Smith, 2009
- Genus Petrogale Gray, 1837 (16 species)
- Genus Wallabia Trouessart, 1905 (monotypic)
- Suborder Vombatiformes Burnett, 1830 (2 families, 3 genera, 4 species)
- Cryptosporidium fayeri Ryan, Power, and Xiao, 2008
- Order Peramelemorphia Ameghino, 1889
- Cryptosporidium muris (Tyzzer, 1907) Tyzzer, 1910
- Family Peramelidae Gray, 1825 (6 genera, 18 species)
- Cryptosporidium fayeri Ryan, Power, and Xiao, 2008
- Discussion and Summary
- Chapter 10. Species Inquirendae in Marsupials
- Introduction
- Species Inquirendae (68+)
- Besnoitia sp. of Stabler and Welch, 1961
- Coccidium sp. of Johnston, 1910a
- Coccidium sp. of Johnston, 1910b
- Cryptosporidium: Brushtail Possum Genotype I of Ryan and Power, 2012
- Cryptosporidium parvum/hominis-like of Ryan and Power, 2012
- Cryptosporidium sp.: Kangaroo Genotype I of Yang et al., 2011
- Cryptosporidium sp. of Barker et al., 1978
- Cryptosporidium sp. of Obendorf, unpub. observ. (In Ryan et al., 2008)
- Cryptosporidium sp. of O’Donoghue, 1985
- Cryptosporidium sp. of O’Donoghue, unpub. observ. (In Ryan et al., 2008)
- Cryptosporidium sp. of Phillips et al., unpub. observ. (In Ryan et al., 2008)
- Cryptosporidium sp. of Power et al., 2003
- Cryptosporidium sp. of Zanette et al., 2008
- Eimeria kogoni of Mykytowycz, 1964
- Eimeria rufusi of Prasad, 1960
- Eimeria sp. of Barker et al., 1963
- Eimeria sp. of Barker et al., 1988b
- Eimeria sp. of Barker et al., 1988c
- Eimeria sp. of Mackerras, 1958
- Eimeria sp. of Obendorf and Munday, 1990
- Eimeria sp. of O’Callaghan and Moore, 1986
- Eimeria sp. of O’Donoghue, 1997
- Eimeria sp. of O’Donoghue, 1997
- Eimeria sp. of O’Donoghue and Adlard, 2000
- Eimeria sp. of O’Donoghue and Adlard, 2000
- Eimeria sp. of Speare et al., 1984
- Eimeria sp. of Speare et al., 1984
- Eimeria sp. of Speare et al., 1989
- Eimeria sp. of Winter, 1959
- Eimeria spp. 1 and 2 of Bennett and Hobbs, 2011
- Eimeria spp. of Speare et al., 1984
- “Eimeriina” sp. of Yamada et al., 1981
- Isospora sp. of Ernst et al., 1969
- Isospora sp. of Joseph, 1974
- Isospora sp. of Lainson and Shaw, 1989
- Klossiella sp. of Barker et al., 1975
- Klossiella sp. of Mackerras, 1958
- Klossiella sp. of Speare et al., 1984
- Klossiella sp. of Speare et al., 1984
- “Sarcocystidae” sp. of Merino et al., 2008
- “Sarcocystidae” sp. of Merino et al., 2009
- “Sarcocystidae” sp. of Zhu et al., 2009
- Sarcocystis bettongiae Bourne, 1934
- Sarcocystis sp. of Carini, 1939
- Sarcocystis sp. of Dubey et al., 2001b
- Sarcocystis sp. of Duszynski and Box, 1978
- Sarcocystis sp. of Mackerras, 1958
- Sarcocystis sp. of Mackerras et al., 1953
- Sarcocystis sp. of Munday et al., 1978
- Sarcocystis sp. 1 of Munday et al., 1978
- Sarcocystis sp. 2 of Munday et al., 1978
- Sarcocystis sp. 3 of Munday et al., 1978
- Sarcocystis spp.(?) 4 A and B of Munday et al., 1978
- Sarcocystis sp. (spp.?) 5 of Munday et al., 1978
- Sarcocystis sp. 6 of Munday et al., 1978
- Sarcocystis sp. 7 of Munday et al., 1978
- Sarcocystis sp. 8 of Munday et al., 1978
- Sarcocystis sp. 9 of Munday et al., 1978
- Sarcocystis sp. 10 of Munday et al., 1978
- Sarcocystis sp (spp.?) 11 of Munday et al., 1978
- Sarcocystis sp. of Seneviratna et al., 1975
- Sarcocystis sp. of Scholtyseck et al., 1982
- Sarcocystis sp. of Speare et al., 1989
- Sarcocystis sp. of Triffitt, 1927
- Toxoplasma sp. of Munday et al., 1978
- Toxoplasma spp. of O’Donoghue and Adlard, 2000
- Tyzzeria sp. of Barker et al., 1988c
- Discussion and Summary
- Chapter 11. Discussion, Summary, and Conclusions
- Adeliidae
- Cryptosporidiidae
- Eimeriidae
- Sarcocystidae
- Species Inquirendae
- Type Specimens
- The Value of Archiving Types
- Molecular Tools
- Revisionary Trends
- Future of Taxonomy of Apicomplexans
- References
- Glossary and Abbreviations
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 254
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 30th September 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128027127
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128027097
About the Author
Donald Duszynski
Dr. Duszynski, is Professor Emeritus Biology and past Chair of the Department of Biology, The University of New Mexico (UNM). He spent 33 years in academia, publishing numerous articles, monographs, and books, secured private, state and federal grants exceeding $8 million, and mentored > 25 masters and doctoral students and numerous undergraduates in his laboratory, before spending 8 years in administration. During his 41 year tenure at UNM, he taught many courses including parasitology, tropical biology and marine invertebrate biology, and took >1000 students to the neotropics (Belize, Jamaica, Mexico). Don has been a Visiting Research Associate Professor, Department of Physiology & Biochemistry, University of Texas Health Science Center, Houston, a Visiting Associate Professor, Department of Microbiology, University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, and Visiting Research Scholar, Kyoto University, Japan. Among the honors received are the Distinguished Service Award and the Clark P. Read Mentor Award from the American Society of Parasitologists (ASP), and the Distinguished Alumnus Award from the Department of Biology, Colorado State University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biology, University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM, USA