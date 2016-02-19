The Biology and Cultivation of Edible Mushrooms
1st Edition
The Biology and Cultivation of Edible Mushrooms emphasizes the biological and cultivation aspects of edible mushrooms. This book refers to edible mushrooms as epigeous and hypogeous fruiting bodies of macroscopic fungi that are commercially cultivated or grown in half-culture processes or potentially implanted under controlled conditions. The topics discussed include the morphology and classification of edible mushrooms; cryogenic freezing of mushroom spawn; spawning and mycelium growth; and cultivation of Pleurotus. The geographic distribution of truffles; potential cultivation of various edible fungi; and economics of cultivated mushrooms are also elaborated. This publication is intended for experienced mushroom specialists, seasoned commercial growers, and biology students who are interested in edible mushrooms.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Preface
Part I General Aspects
1 Morphology and Classification
I. Introduction
II. The Ascomycetes
III. The Basidiomycetes
IV. Edibihty and Poisonous Properties
V. Family Agaricaceae Fries
VI. Family Strophariaceae Singer & Smith
VII. Family Pluteaceae Kod. & Pouzar
VIII. Family Tricholomataceae Roze
References
2 Nuclear Behavior Utilizing Light Microscopy
I. Introduction
II. Nuclear Behavior in the Somatic Cells
III. Nuclear Behavior in Gill Tissues
References
3 Ultrastructural Changes during Development of Agaricus bisporus and Agaricus sylvicola
I. Introduction
II. Organization of the Hyphae during the Stages of Development
III. Cell Components during Morphogenesis
IV. Discussion and Conclusions
References
4 Sexuality and Breeding
I. Introduction
II. Biological Background
III. Sexuality in Cultivated Fungi
IV. Discussion
References
5 Conservation of the Cultures
I. Introduction
II. Conventional Methods
III. Freeze-Drying and Freezing
IV. Cryogenic Freezing of Mushroom Spawn
V. Role of Cryogenic Freezing at ATCC
VI. Apparatus and Procedures
VII. General Procedure for Freezing of Mushroom Spawn
VIII. Safe Deposit of Mushroom Spawn Cultures
References
6 Nutritional Value
I. Introduction
II. Proximate Composition
III. Moisture Content
IV. Protein
V. Amino Acids
VI. Fat
VII. Carbohydrate and Fiber
VIII. Vitamins and Minerals
IX. Nutritional Considerations
References
7 Medical Effects
I. Introduction
II. Antibiotic Activities
III. Hypolipidemic Activity
IV. Other Biological Activities
V. Investigational Applications
References
Part II Cultivated Fungi in Agaricales
Section Α. Agaricus bisporus
8 Biological Nature
9 Nutrition, Substrates, and Principles of Disease Control
10 Breeding Work
11 Cultivation in Western Countries: Growing in Caves
12 Cultivation in Western Countries: Growing in Houses
13 Cultivation in Asian Countries: Growing in Subtropical Areas
14 Cultivation in Asian Countries: Growing in Temperate Zones
Section B. Agaricus bitorquis
15 Biological Nature
16 Breeding Work
17 Cultivation
Section C. Other Genera
18 Coprinus Fimetarius
19 Flammulina Velutipes
20 Kuehneromyces Mutabilis
21 Biological Nature of Lentinus Edodes
22 Cultivation of Lentinus Edodes
23 Pholiota Nameko
24 Biology and Breeding of Pleurotus
25 Cultivation of Pleurotus
26 Stropharia Rugosoannulata
27 Volvariella Volvacea
28 Auricularia spp.
Part III Other Cultivated Fungi
29 Tremella fuciformis
I. Introduction
II. Biology of the Fungus
30 Tuber spp.
I. Introduction
II. Classification
III. Biological Cycle of the Truffle
IV. Nature and Role of Mycorrhiza
V. The Host Tree
VI. Favorable Environmental Conditions
VII. Geographic Distribution of Truffles
VIII. The Culture of the Truffle
IX. Nutritive and Gastronomic Value of the Truffle
X. Production
XI. Conclusion
References
31 Tricholoma Matsutake
I. Introduction
II. Morphology and Development
III. Life History
IV. Ecology
V. Cultivation
References
32 The Potential Cultivation of Various Edible Fungi
I. Introduction
II. Fungi to Grow 700
III. Historical Background and Present State of the Problem
IV. Conclusions
References
Part IV Economic Aspects
33 Economics of Cultivated Mushrooms
Part A. Agaricus
Part B. Other Edible Mushrooms
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 842
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 28th December 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483271149