The Biology and Control of Weeds in Sugarcane, Volume 4

Offering much new information on the subject, this volume discusses the problems of weed control in sugarcane against the background of world-wide cultivation, with emphasis on Taiwan's intensive pattern of crop farming. After a brief botanical description of sugarcane and its cultivation in relation to weed control, the weeds themselves are studied. Chemical control of weeds, problems of crop tolerance and responses of weed species to chemicals are examined. Techniques for evaluating new herbicides, research and practices of chemical weed control in the leading industries of the world, and the application of techniques and equipment are all described in detail.

The author has served the Taiwan sugar industry for more than 30 years and many of his techniques and approaches have been adopted by industries in other countries. To his own extensive experience, he has added a large amount of information published in recent years to compile this treatise which is both a contribution to the field of weed science, and a valuable practical manual for agronomists in general.