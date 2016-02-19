The Biology and Control of Weeds in Sugarcane, Volume 4
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. The Growing of Sugarcane. 2. Weeds in the Cane Fields and Biology. 3. Losses Caused by Weeds to Sugarcane. 4. Classification and Mode of Action of Herbicide used in Sugarcane Agriculture. 5. The Tolerance of Sugarcane Plants to Herbicides. 6. The Field Evaluation of Soil-Applied Herbicides. 7. The Control of Established Weeds with Foliage-Applied Herbicides. 8. Chemical Weed Control for Intercropping and Rotational Cropping of Sugarcane. 9. The Chemical Control of Monopolizing Single Species of Perennial Weeds. 10. Physical Methods of Controlling Weeds in Sugarcane. 11. Weed Control Research and Practices in Other Cane-Producing Countries. 12. Application Techniques and Equipment. References. Author index. Subject Index.
Description
Offering much new information on the subject, this volume discusses the problems of weed control in sugarcane against the background of world-wide cultivation, with emphasis on Taiwan's intensive pattern of crop farming. After a brief botanical description of sugarcane and its cultivation in relation to weed control, the weeds themselves are studied. Chemical control of weeds, problems of crop tolerance and responses of weed species to chemicals are examined. Techniques for evaluating new herbicides, research and practices of chemical weed control in the leading industries of the world, and the application of techniques and equipment are all described in detail.
The author has served the Taiwan sugar industry for more than 30 years and many of his techniques and approaches have been adopted by industries in other countries. To his own extensive experience, he has added a large amount of information published in recent years to compile this treatise which is both a contribution to the field of weed science, and a valuable practical manual for agronomists in general.
Details
- English
- © Elsevier Science 1984
- 1st January 1984
- Elsevier Science
- 9780444600721
Reviews
@qu:...a valuable book for all those working or interested in the field of weed control in sugarcane. @source: South African Sugar Journal