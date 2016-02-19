The Biological Fractionation of Isotopes
The Biological Fractionation of Isotopes focuses on the biological fractionation of isotopes and presents calculations of the thermodynamic isotopic beta factor for polyatomic carbon compounds. This book provides experimental and theoretical evidence of the phenomenon of thermodynamically ordered distribution of isotopes in biological systems. This book consists of 12 chapters and opens with an overview of the causes of fractionation of isotopes, along with concepts such as isotopic composition and isotopic effects. The discussion then turns to the isotopic composition of the carbon of organisms; a method of calculating the thermodynamic isotopic factors of polyatomic compounds; and results of experimental investigations of intermolecular and intramolecular isotopic effects. A theoretical model of biological fractionation of isotopes is also described. The following chapters explore the regularities of the biological distribution of isotopes and present the results of some biochemical experiments, including the enzymatic decarboxylation of pyruvate and microbiological oxidation of ethanol to acetic acid. In addition, the geologic aspects of thermodynamically ordered isotopic distributions in biological products are analyzed. This monograph will be of interest to biologists, geochemists, analytical chemists, and geologists.
Table of Contents
Editor's Preface
Preface to the Russian Edition
Introduction
1. Causes of Fractionation of Isotopes
I. Fundamental Concepts
II. The Kinetic Isotopic Effect
III. The Thermodynamic Isotopic Effect
IV. The Nuclear-Spin Isotopic Effect
V. Systematics of Isotopic Effects
References
2. Isotopic Composition of the Carbon of Organisms
I. Fractionation of Isotopes in the Organism-Environment System
II. Isotopic Composition of Biochemical Components
III. Attempts to Explain Biological Fractionation of Isotopes
References
3. Method of Calculating the Thermodynamic Isotopic Factors of Polyatomic Compounds
I. Intra- and Intermolecular Thermodynamic Isotopic Effects: Relationship between βi and βΣ Values
II. Spectral Method of Calculating βi Factors
III. The Principle of Additive Calculation of the β Factor
IV. Isotopic Bond Numbers of Carbon
V. Precision of the Additive Method
VI. Statistical Analysis of the Divergence between βi 13Cspectr And βi 13Caddit
VII. Isotopic Bond Numbers of Nitrogen
VIII. Isotopic Bond Numbers of Oxygen
IX. Some Regularities Characterizing Isotopic Bond Numbers
X. Other Additive Methods
XI. Temperature Dependence of Thermodynamic Isotopic Factors
References
4. Experimental Evidence of Thermodynamically Ordered Distribution of Isotopes in Biological Systems
I. Distribution of Isotopes between Individual Amino Acids
II. Intra-molecular Distribution of Isotopes in Amino Acids
III. Distribution of Carbon Isotopes in the Components of the Lipid Fraction
IV. Intra-molecular Distribution of Isotopes in Acetate
V. Intra-molecular Distribution of Isotopes in Aromatic Monomers of Lignin
VI. Isotopic Composition of the Carbon of Phytol and the Porphyrin Series of Chlorophyll
VII. Isotopic Composition of Fragments of the Hemin Molecule
VIII. Intra-molecular Isotopic Effects in other Biogenic Compounds
References
5. Theoretical Model of Biological Fractionation of Isotopes
I. Mechanism of Production of the Thermodynamic Isotopic Effect in Enzymatic Catalysis
II. Fractionation of Isotopes in an Enzymatic Reaction
III. The Isotopic Transfer Effect
IV. Remarks on the Procedure of Kinetic Analysis of Enzymatic Reactions
V. Fractionation of Isotopes in the Case of Variable Volumes of Substrate and Product
VI. Model of Fractionation of Isotopes in a Metabolically Related System of Enzymatic Reactions
References
6. Explanation of the Regularities of the Biological Distribution of Isotopes in the Framework of the Proposed Theory
I. δ13C-ßΣ 13C Correlation
II. Intra-molecular Thermodynamically Ordered Distribution of Isotopes
III. Cases of the Absence of Thermodynamically Ordered Distribution of Isotopes
References
7. Interpretation of the Results of Some Biochemical Experiments
I. Enzymatic Decarboxylation of Pyruvate
II. Microbiological Oxidation of Ethanol to Acetic Acid
References
8. Fractionation of Isotopes in Biological Systems
I. The Calvin Cycle
II. The Hatch-Slack Cycle
III. The Krebs Cycle
References
9. Biological Fractionation of Oxygen Isotopes
I. 18O/16O of Biological Oxygen
II. Nature of Oxygen Isotopic Effects in Biological Systems
References
10. New Isotopic Criteria in the Solution of Problems of the Genesis of Organic Compounds in Nature
I. Experimental Investigation of the Intra-molecular Distribution of Isotopes in Abiogenic Analogs of some Biogenic Compounds
II. Thermodynamic Isotopic Effects in non-Biological Systems
III. Isotopic Criteria for the Recognition of Biogenic and Abiogenic Compounds
IV. Distribution of Isotopes in Products of the fiFscher-Tropsch Reaction
V. Distribution of Isotopes in Products of Synthesis in an Electrical Discharge
VI. Isotopic Composition of the Carbon Components of Carbonaceous Chondrites
References
11. Geological Aspects of Thermodynamically Ordered Isotopic Distributions in Biological Products
I. Chemistry of the Transformation of Living Matter to Fossil Forms
II. The Origin of Petroleum
III. Determination of the Genesis and Source of the Hydrocarbons Forming a Given Gas Field
IV. Relationship of the Isotopic Composition of Biogenic Carbon to the Ambient Temperature
V. Variation in the Isotopic Composition of Organic Carbon over Geologic Time
References
12. The Thermodynamic State of Life
References
