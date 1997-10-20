The Biogeography of the Oceans, Volume 32
1st Edition
Table of Contents
M.E. Vinogradov, Some Problems of Vertical Distribution of Meso- and Macro-Plankton.
A.V. Gebruk, S.V. Galkin, A.I. Vereshchaka, L.I. Moskalev, and A.J. Southward, Ecology and Biogeography of the Hydrothermal Vent Fauna of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge.
N.V. Parin, A.N. Mironov, and K.N. Nesis, The Nazca and Sala y Gomez Submarine Ridges: An Outpost of the Indo-West Pacific Fauna in the Eastern Pacific.
K.N. Nesis, Gonatid Squids in the Sub-Arctic North Pacific: Ecology, Biogeography, Niche Diversity, and Role in the Ecosystem.
N.G. Vinogradova, Zoogeography of the Abyssal and Hadal Zones.
O.N. Zezina, Biogeography of the Bathyal Zone.
M.N. Sokolova, Trophic Structure of Abyssal Macrobenthos.
H.J. Semina, An Outline of the Biogeography of Oceanic Phytoplankton. Subject Index.
Description
This is a special volume on ocean biogeography containing chapters bringing the wealth of knowledge of Russian scientists to a global audience. Ocean biogeography was the subject of much marine research carried out by the former USSR, where extensive facilities were provided on a world-wide scale. Volume 32 is devoted to the geographical and vertical distribution of life in the open oceans, including the great depths. The contributions range widely from plankton and squid to the bottom fauna of the bathyal, abyssal, and hadal zones. This volume will help bridge the gap between Russian and western marine biogeographers and will be of interest to a wide range of marine biologists.
Advance in Marine Biology contains up-to-date reviews of all areas of marine science, including fisheries, science and macro/micro fauna. Each volume contains peer reviewed papers detailing the ecology of marine regions.
Readership
Marine biologists; fisheries scientists; ecologists. Postgraduates and researchers.
Reviews
"This is a scholarly and technical work bringing Russian thinking about the biogeography of the oceans to a wider audience." -NORTHEASTERN NATURALIST, 2005 "Each of these reviews is complete within its topics." -THE QUARTERLY REVIEW OF BIOLOGY
About the Serial Editors
John Blaxter Serial Editor
Dunstaffnage Marine Research Laboratory, Oban, Scotland
Alan Southward Serial Editor
Marine Biological Association, Plymouth, U.K.
About the Serial Volume Editors
A. Gebruk Serial Volume Editor
P. P. Shirshov Institute of Oceanology, Moscow, Russia
E. Southward Serial Volume Editor
Marine Biological Assn, The Laboratory, Citadel Hill, Plymouth, U.K.
Paul Tyler Serial Volume Editor
University of Southampton, U.K.