The Biogenesis of Mitochondria
1st Edition
Transcriptional, Translational and Genetic Aspects
Editors: A Kroon
eBook ISBN: 9780323145510
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 574
Description
The Biogenesis of Mitochondria: Transcriptional, Translational and Genetic Aspects covers the symposium, ""Biogenesis of Mitochondria"", held in Rosa Marina near Bari, Italy in June 1973. Organized into three parts, this book first discusses the mechanism, products, and role of mitochondrial DNA in mitochondrial transcription, including the genetic aspects of the process. Subsequent parts elucidate the characteristics of the mitochondrial protein synthetic machinery, as well as the synthesis of mitochondrial proteins.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Introduction
Part I. Mitochondrial Transcription: The Mechanisms and Products, the Role of Mitochondrial DNA and Some Genetic Aspects
Molecular Approaches to the Dissection of the Mitochondrial Genome in HeLa Cells
The DNA-Dependent RNA Polymerases from Yeast Mitochondria
A Mitochondrial DNA-Directed RNA Polymerase from Yeast Mitochondria
The DNA-Dependent RNA Polymerase from Rat-Liver Mitochondria
Expression of the Mitochondrial Genome in Wild Type and in an Extranuclear Mutant of Neurospora crassa
Transcription of mtDNA by Mitochondrial RNA Polymerase from Xenopus laevis
Effect of Rifampicin on Iriacromolecular Synthesis in Rat-Liver Mitochondria
Characterization of Yeast Grande and Petite Mitochondrial DNA by Hybridization and Physical Techniques
Elongation Factors for Organellar Protein Synthesis in Chlorella vulgaris
Synthesis and Processing of Mitochondrial Ribosomal RNA in Wild Type and Poky Strain of Neurospora crassa
Biogenesis of Mitochondria from Artemia salina Cysts and the Transcription In Vitro of the DNA
Structure of Petite mtDNA; Prospects for Mitochondrial Gene Isolation, Mapping and Sequencing
The Purification of Mitochondrial Genes Using Petite Mutants of Yeast
Interaction of Mitochondrial Protein Synthesis on the Regulation of Gene Activity in Saccharomyces cerevisiae
Isolation, Purification, Physico-Chemical Characterization and Recombination of Yeast Mitochondrial DNA Segments Conferring Resistance either to Chloramphenicol or to Erythromycinm
Mitochondrial Genetic Factors in the Cellular Response to Chlorimipramine in Saccharomyces cerevisiae
Mitochondrial Genetics
Mitochondrial Genes and ATP-Synthetase
Characterization of a Respiration Competent, Oligomycin Resistant Mutant of Schizosaccharomyces Pombe Lacking Cytochrome b-566 but still Binding Antimycin
Mitochondrial Enzymes in Man-Mouse Hybrid Cells
Temperature-Dependent Changes in Levels of Multiple-Length Mitochondrial DNA in Cells Transformed by a Thermosensitive Mutant of Rous Sarcoma Virus
Propagation and Recombination of Parental mtDNAs in Hybrid Cells
Mitochondrial Mutations in Paramecium: Phenotypical Characterization and Recombination
Part II. Characteristics of the Mitochondrial Protein Synthetic Machinery
Mutations Affecting Mitochondrial Ribosomes in Yeast
Evidence of Involvement of Mitochondrial Polysomes and Messinger RNA in Synthesis of Organelle Proteins
Mitochondrial Polysomes from Neurospora crassa
Nascent Polypeptide Chains on Mitochondrial Ribosomes and Their Integration into the Inner Mitochondrial Membrane
Analysis of Mitoribosomes from Tetrahymena by Polyacrylamide Gel Electrophoresis and Electron Microscopy
Fine Structure of Mitochondrial Ribosomes of Locust Flight Muscle
The Structure, Composition and Function of 55S Mitochondrial Ribosomes
Physicochemical and Functional Characterization of the 55S Ribosomes from Rat-Liver Mitochondria
Characterization of the Monomer Form of Rat-Liver Mitochondrial Ribosomes and Its Activity in Poly U-Directed Polyphenylalanine Synthesis
RNA from Mitochondrial Ribosomes of Locusta Migratoria
Coding Degeneracy in Mitochondria
On the Sensitivity of Mammalian Mitochondrial Protein Synthesis to Inhibition by the Macrolide Antibiotics
Part III. Synthesis of Mitochondrial Proteins Mitochondrial Products of Yeast ATPase and Cytochrome Oxidase
Initiation, Identification and Integration of Mitochondrial Proteins
The Biosynthesis of Mitochondrial Ribosomes in Saccharomyces Cerevisiae
Cooperation of Mitochondrial and Cytoplasmic Protein Synthesis in the Formation of Cytochrome C Oxidase
Studies on the Control of Mitochondrial Protein Synthesis in Yeast
The Biosynthesis of Mitochondrial Cytochromes
Biogenesis of Cytochrome b in Neurospora crassa
Precursor Proteins of Cytochrome C Oxidase in Cytochrome C Oxidase Deficient Copper-Depleted Neurospora
Antibodies to Subunits of Cytochrome C Oxidase and Their Relation to Precursor Proteins of this Enzyme
Cytoplasmic Ribosomes Associated with Yeast Mitochondria
Mitochondrial Synthesis of Glycoproteins and Surface Properties of Mitochondrial Membranes
Membrane Structure and Mitochondrial Biogenesis
Lecithin Formation in Phospholipase C-Treated Rat-Liver Mitochondria
Concluding Remarks
About the Editor
A Kroon
