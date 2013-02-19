The Biogas Handbook
1st Edition
Science, Production and Applications
Table of Contents
Woodhead Publishing Series in Energy
Foreword
Preface
Organisations supporting IEA Bioenergy Task 37 - Energy from Biogas
Part 1: Biomass resources, feedstock treatment and biogas production
Chapter 1: Biogas as an energy option: an overview
Abstract:
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Biogas technologies and environmental efficiency
1.3 Political drivers and legislation
1.4 Health, safety and risk assessment
1.5 Conclusions and future trends
1.6 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 2: Biomass resources for biogas production
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Categories of biomass appropriate as feedstocks for biogas production
2.3 Characteristics of biogas feedstock
2.4 Resource availability and supply chain issues
2.5 Conclusion
Chapter 3: Analysis and characterisation of biogas feedstocks
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Preliminary feedstock characterisation
3.3 Essential laboratory analysis of feedstocks
3.4 Additional laboratory analysis of feedstocks
3.5 Detailed feedstock evaluation
3.6 Conclusions
3.7 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 4: Storage and pre-treatment of substrates for biogas production
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Storage and ensiling of crops for biogas production
4.3 Pre-treatment technologies for biogas production
4.4 Conclusion and future trends
Chapter 5: Fundamental science and engineering of the anaerobic digestion process for biogas production
Abstract:
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Microbiology
5.3 Microbial environment
5.4 Gas production and feedstocks
5.5 Reactor configuration
5.6 Parasitic energy demand of process
5.7 Laboratory analysis and scale up
5.8 Modelling and optimisation of anaerobic digestion
5.9 Conclusions and future trends
Chapter 6: Optimisation of biogas yields from anaerobic digestion by feedstock type
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Defining optimisation
6.3 Basic definitions and concepts
6.4 Overcoming limitation as a result of hydraulic retention time (HRT)
6.5 Increasing the metabolic capacity of a digester
6.6 Matching feedstocks and digester type
6.7 Case studies
6.8 Future trends
Chapter 7: Anaerobic digestion as a key technology for biomass valorization: contribution to the energy balance of biofuel chains
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction
7.2 The role of anaerobic digestion in biomass chains
7.3 A framework for approaching the role of anaerobic digestion within biomass chains
7.4 Contribution of anaerobic digestion to the energy balance of biofuel chains
7.5 Conclusion and future trends
Part 2: Plant design, engineering, process optimisation and digestate utilisation
Chapter 8: Design and engineering of biogas plants
Abstract:
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Digestion unit
8.3 Gas storage
8.4 Pipework, pumps and valves
8.5 Site characteristics and plant layout
8.6 Process control technology
8.7 Social and legal aspects
8.8 Practical challenges and future trends
Chapter 9: Energy flows in biogas plants: analysis and implications for plant design
Abstract:
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Energy demand of biogas plants
9.3 Energy supply for biogas plants
9.4 Balancing energy flows
9.5 Conclusion and future trends
Chapter 10: Process control in biogas plants
Abstract:
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Process analysis and monitoring
10.3 Optimising and implementing on-line process control in biogas plants
10.4 Mathematical process modelling and optimisation in practice
10.5 Advantages and limitations of process control
10.6 Conclusion and future trends
Chapter 11: Methane emissions in biogas production
Abstract:
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Methane emissions in biogas production
11.3 Methane emissions in biogas utilization, biogas upgrading and digestate storage
11.4 Overall methane emissions
11.5 Conclusion and future trends
Chapter 12: Biogas digestate quality and utilization
Abstract:
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Digestate quality
12.3 Processing of digestate
12.4 Utilization of digestate and digestate fractions
12.5 Conclusion
Chapter 13: Land application of digestate
Abstract:
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Overview of substrates and land application of digestate
13.3 Field experience of land application and associated environmental impacts
13.4 Conclusion and future trends
13.5 Acknowledgements
Part III: Biogas utilisation: international experience and best practice
Chapter 14: Biogas cleaning
Abstract:
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Biogas characterisation and quality standards
14.3 Biogas cleaning techniques
14.4 Biogas cleaning in combination with upgrading
14.5 Conclusion and future trends
Chapter 15: Biogas upgrading to biomethane
Abstract:
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Development and overview of biogas upgrading
15.3 Biogas cleaning and upgrading technologies
15.4 Costs of biogas upgrading
15.5 Conclusion
Chapter 16: Biomethane injection into natural gas networks
Abstract:
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Technical and legal conditions of biomethane feed-in in Germany
16.3 Design and operation of injection utilities
16.4 Biomethane quality adjustments
16.5 Economic aspects of biomethane injection
16.6 Optimization and efficiency increase
16.7 Conclusion and future trends
16.10 Appendix: glossary
Chapter 17: Generation of heat and power from biogas for stationary applications: boilers, gas engines and turbines, combined heat and power (CHP) plants and fuel cells
Abstract:
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Biogas and biomethane combustion issues
17.3 Utilisation of biogas for the generation of electric power and heat in stationary applications
17.4 Conclusion and future trends
Chapter 18: Biomethane for transport applications
Abstract:
18.1 Biomethane as a transport fuel
18.2 Biomethane distribution logistics and the synergies of jointly used natural gas and biomethane
18.3 Growth of the natural gas vehicle market in Sweden
18.4 Extent and potential of the natural gas vehicle world market
18.5 Future trends
18.6 References
Chapter 19: Market development and certification schemes for biomethane
Abstract:
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Market development
19.3 Biomethane certification and mass balancing
19.4 European mass balancing schemes for biomethane
19.5 Future trends
19.6 Sources of further information and advice
Index
Description
With pressure increasing to utilise wastes and residues effectively and sustainably, the production of biogas represents one of the most important routes towards reaching national and international renewable energy targets. The biogas handbook: Science, production and applications provides a comprehensive and systematic guide to the development and deployment of biogas supply chains and technology.
Following a concise overview of biogas as an energy option, part one explores biomass resources and fundamental science and engineering of biogas production, including feedstock characterisation, storage and pre-treatment, and yield optimisation. Plant design, engineering, process optimisation and digestate utilisation are the focus of part two. Topics considered include the engineering and process control of biogas plants, methane emissions in biogas production, and biogas digestate quality, utilisation and land application. Finally, part three discusses international experience and best practice in biogas utilisation. Biogas cleaning and upgrading to biomethane, biomethane use as transport fuel and the generation of heat and power from biogas for stationery applications are all discussed. The book concludes with a review of market development and biomethane certification schemes.
With its distinguished editors and international team of expert contributors, The biogas handbook: Science, production and applications is a practical reference to biogas technology for process engineers, manufacturers, industrial chemists and biochemists, scientists, researchers and academics working in this field.
Key Features
- Provides a concise overview of biogas as an energy option
- Explores biomass resources for production
- Examines plant design and engineering and process optimisation
Readership
Process engineers and manufacturers; Industrial biochemists/chemists; Biogas plant operators; Scientists, researchers and academics in the fields of renewable energy, agricultural technology and waste management
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2013
- Published:
- 19th February 2013
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857097415
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857094988
Reviews
The extent and depth of knowledge and experience captured in The Biogas Handbook will help the emerging AD and biogas industries construct and operate state-of-the-art (and science) biogas plants., BioCycle
As an Editor, I am impressed with the handbook's ability to convey technical and scientific information in a style that can be understood by individuals with varying levels of knowledge about the topics discussed., Nora Goldstein, BioCycle
About the Editors
Arthur Wellinger Editor
Arthur Wellinger is Managing Director of Triple E&M, an internationally operating research and consulting company located in Switzerland, and President of the European Biogas Association.
Affiliations and Expertise
Nova Energie, Switzerland
Jerry Murphy Editor
Jerry Murphy is the Lead Investigator in Bioenergy and Biofuels in the Environmental Research Institute at University College Cork, Ireland.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Bioenergy and Biofuels Research, Environmental Research Institute, School of Engineering, University College Cork, Ireland
David Baxter Editor
David Baxter is a member of the Sustainable Transport Unit in the Institute for Energy & Transport of the Joint Research Centre (European Commission, Petten, The Netherlands). He is part of a team providing scientific and technical support to the development and maintenance of sustainability schemes for biomass and bioenergy, including biofuels. In addition, he is a member of the European Bioenergy Industrial Initiative (EIBI) team which is operated within the frame of the Strategic Energy Technologies (SET) Plan. He is also the leader of the International Energy Agency Bioenergy Biogas Task 37, promoting economically and environmentally sustainable management of biogas production and utilisation from agricultural residues, energy crops and municipal wastes.
David Baxter is a materials engineer who joined the European Commission Joint Research Centre in 1991 after working in an industrial company supplying components for power generation and transport.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute for Energy, European Commission Joint Research Centre, The Netherlands