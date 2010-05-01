The Biodiesel Handbook
2nd Edition
The second edition of this invaluable handbook covers converting vegetable oils, animal fats, and used oils into biodiesel fuel. The Biodiesel Handbook delivers solutions to issues associated with biodiesel feedstocks, production issues, quality control, viscosity, stability, applications, emissions, and other environmental impacts, as well as the status of the biodiesel industry worldwide.
- Incorporates the major research and other developments in the world of biodiesel in a comprehensive and practical format
- Includes reference materials and tables on biodiesel standards, unit conversions, and technical details in four appendices
- Presents details on other uses of biodiesel and other alternative diesel fuels from oils and fats
Researchers and technicians in alternative fuel/energy field, industrial oil scientists, chemical engineers, analytical chemists
CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
Gerhard Knothe
CHAPTER 2: HISTORY OF VEGETABLE OIL-BASED DIESEL FUELS
Gerhard Knothe
CHAPTER 3: BASICS OF DIESEL ENGINES AND DIESEL FUELS
Jon Van Gerpen
CHAPTER 4: BIODIESEL PRODUCTION
4.1 Basics of the Transesterification Reaction
Jon Van Gerpen and Gerhard Knothe
4.2 Alternate Feedstocks and Technologies for Biodiesel Production
Michael J. Haas
4.3 Catalysis in Biodiesel Processing
Alfred K. Schultz, Michael J. Haas, and Rajiv Banavali
4.4 Ion Exchange Resins in Biodiesel Processing
Rajiv Banavali, Alfred K. Schultz, Klaus-Dieter Topp, and Mark T. Vandersall
CHAPTER 5: ANALYTICAL METHODS
5.1 Analytical Methods for Biodiesel
Gerhard Knothe
5.2 A Sensor for Discrimination of Fossil Diesel Fuel, Biodiesel, and Their Blends
Axel Munack, Hermann Speckmann, Jürgen Krahl, Arno Marto, and Ralf Bantzhaff
CHAPTER 6: FUEL PROPERTIES
6.1 Cetane Numbers–Heat of Combustion–Why Vegetable Oils and Their Derivatives Are Suitable as a Diesel Fuel
Gerhard Knothe
6.2 Viscosity of Biodiesel
Gerhard Knothe
6.3 Cold Weather Properties and Performance of Biodiesel
Robert O. Dunn and Bryan R. Moser
6.4 Oxidative Stability of Biodiesel
Gerhard Knothe
6.5 Biodiesel Lubricity and Effect of Biodiesel on Lubricants
Gerhard Knothe
6.6 Biodiesel Fuels: Biodegradability, Biological and Chemical Oxygen Demand, and Toxicity
Charles L. Peterson and Gregory Möller
6.7 Soybean Oil Composition for Biodiesel
Neal A. Bringe, Beth J. Calabotta, and David A. Morgenstern
CHAPTER 7: EXHAUST EMISSIONS
7.1 Impacts of Biodiesel Fuel on Pollutant Emissions from Diesel Engines
Robert L. McCormick, Teresa L. Alleman, and Janet Yanowitz
7.2 Ultrafine Particles from a Heavy Duty Diesel Engine Running on Rapeseed Oil Methyl
Ester Jürgen Krahl, Axel Munack, Olaf Schröder, Yvonne Ruschel, and Jurgen Bünger
CHAPTER 8: CURRENT STATUS OF THE BIODIESEL INDUSTRY
8.1 Biodiesel in the United States
Steve Howell and Joe Jobe
8.2 Biodiesel in Germany and the European Union
Dieter Bockey
8.3 Biodiesel in South America
Claudiney Soares Cordeiro and Luiz Pereira Ramos
8.4 Biodiesel in Asia
Mohd. Basri Wahid, Yuen May Choo, and Chiew Wei Puah
8.5 Biodiesel in Japan
Shiro Saka and Hiroaki Imahara
8.6 Environmental Implications of Biodiesel (Life-Cycle Assessment)
Sven Gärtner and Guido A. Reinhardt
8.7 Potential Production of Biodiesel in the United States
Charles L. Peterson
CHAPTER 9: OTHER USES OF BIODIESEL
Gerhard Knothe
CHAPTER 10: OTHER ALTERNATIVE DIESEL FUELS FROM VEGETABLE OILS AND ANIMAL FATS
Robert O. Dunn
CHAPTER 11: GLYCEROL TECHNOLOGY OPTIONS FOR BIODIESEL INDUSTRY
Galen J. Suppes
Appendix A—Technical Tables
Gerhard Knothe
Appendix B—Biodiesel Standards
Gerhard Knothe
Appendix C—Unit Conversions
Gerhard Knothe
Appendix D—Internet Resources
Gerhard Knothe
- No. of pages:
- 494
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press and AOCS Press 2010
- Published:
- 1st May 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press and AOCS Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780983507260
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781893997622
Gerhard Knothe
Gerhard Knothe obtained M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in chemistry at the University of Bremen, Germany. After a brief postdoctoral appointment, he has been affiliated with the National Center for Agricultural Utilization Research of the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Peoria, IL, since 1989. Over the years, his research has focused on vegetable oil-derived diesel fuels (biodiesel) and some oleochemistry, which has included the use of NMR and MS. He has more than 80 publications to his credit and is scheduled to receive the Industrial Uses of Soybeans Award sponsored by the USB/AOCS. He edited (together with two co-editors) The Biodiesel Handbook. He lectures in courses on biodiesel.
National Center for Agricultural Utilization Research, United States Department of Agriculture, Peoria, IL, USA
Jürgen Krahl
Jurgen Krahl is a professor at Coburg University in Coburg, Germany. He teaches classes in ecological chemistry and inorganic chemistry. Jurgen is the CEO of the Technology Transfer Center Automotive Coburg University (TAC) and a member of the Fuels Joint Research Group (www.fuels-jrg.de). His research areas include biofuels, fuel design, and exhaust gas analysis.
Professor, Coburg University, Coburg, Germany; CEO, Technology Transfer Center Automotive Coburg University (TAC), Coberg, Germany
Jon Gerpen
Dr. Jon Van Gerpen is a Professor and Department Head of Biological and Agricultural Engineering at the University of Idaho. He has held that position since July 2004. Before that, he was a professor of Mechanical Engineering at Iowa State University for 20 years. He received his B.S. (1978) and M.S. (1980) degrees in Mechanical Engineering from Iowa State and his Ph.D. (1984) from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. During a 14 month sabbatical, he worked on the design team at John Deere that developed a 12.5 liter engine. Dr. Van Gerpen has been researching the production and utilization of biodiesel for the past 17 years and his current projects include the design and construction of a biodiesel pilot plant and the development of a nation-wide biodiesel education program. He has published numerous technical papers on biodiesel production from low-cost and novel feedstock. Dr. Van Gerpen has been investigating the production and utilization of biodiesel since 1992. His work includes projects to explore the effect of biodiesel on engines, property characterization, production quality control and production from novel and low-cost feedstocks. He has been engaged in educational efforts with biodiesel including acting as the project director for a USDA-funded National Biodiesel Education Program that is in its second 5-year cycle of funding. In addition to biodiesel, He is interested in other biofuels such as cellulosic ethanol, hydrocarbons from lipids, and gasification.
Professor and Department Head of Biological and Agricultural Engineering, University of Idaho, Moscow, ID, USA