The Biochemistry of Plants, Volume 14
1st Edition
Carbohydrates
Table of Contents
1. Hexose Phosphate Metabolism by Nonphotosynthetic Tissues of Higher Plants.
T. Rees
2. Recent Advances in Sugar Transport
W.J. Lucas and M.A. Madore
3. Ascorbic Acid and Its Metabolic Products
F.A. Loewus
4. Fructans
C.J. Pollock and N.J. Chatterton
5. Structure and Chemistry of the Starch Granule.
K. Kainuma
6. Biosynthesis of Starch and Its Regulation
J. Preiss
7. Starch Degradation
M. Steup
8. Structure and Function of Plant Cell Walls
A. Bacic, P.J. Harris, and B.A. Stone
9. Biosynthesis of Plant Cell Walls
D.P. Delmer and B.A. Stone
10. Structure and Biosynthesis of Plant N-Linked Glycoproteins
G.P. Kaushal, T. Szumilo, and A.D. Elbein
11. Recent Progress in ~ga-Amylase Biosynthesis
T. Akazawa, T. Mitsui, and M. Hayashi
Description
The Biochemistry of Plants, Volume 14: Carbohydrates provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of plant biochemistry. This book deals with the function and structure of the plant cell wall by describing the physical and chemical properties of cell wall components.
Organized into 11 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of hexose phosphate metabolism in nonphotosynthetic tissues. This text then examines the findings in fructan structures, conformations, and linkages, the enzymes involved in fructan synthesis and degradation, and their cellular regulation, location, and metabolic role in plants. Other chapters consider the methods employing enzymes to determine starch structure. This book discusses as well the different biosynthetic modes of plant cell walls. The final chapter deals with the various environmental factors that influence expression of the ?-amylase gene, suggesting how molecular biology may help in understanding carbohydrate biochemistry and the enzymes involved in carbohydrate synthesis and metabolism.
This book is a valuable resource for plant biochemists.
Readership
Graduate and professional plant biochemists, bacterial and animal biochemists, and graduate-level bioscience libraries.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 529
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1988
- Published:
- 2nd December 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780126754148
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080926155
About the Series Volume Editors
Jack Preiss Series Volume Editor
Jack Preiss was born in Brooklyn. He earned his B.Sc. in Chemistry at City College of New York and completed his Ph.D. with P. Handler at Duke University. His post doctoral work was done with Paul Berg at Washington University at St. Louis and at Stanford and with G. Ashwell at NIH. In 1962 he became Assistant Professor at the University of California at Davis and went through the ranks from Professor to Chairman. In 1985 he came to Michigan State University as a Professor and Chairman of the Biochemistry Department. He has received many honors, among them the Alsberg-Schoch Memorial Lectureship Award of the American Association of Cereal Chemists and the Award of Merit of the Japanese Society of Starch Science.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Starch Bio-Engineering Group, Michigan State University
About the Editor-in-Chiefs
Walter Stumpf Editor-in-Chief
Affiliations and Expertise
University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill and Chugai Pharmaceutical Company, Ltd.
P. Michael Conn Editor-in-Chief
P. Michael Conn is the Senior Vice President for Research and Associate Provost, Texas Tech Health Sciences Center. He is The Robert C. Kimbrough, Professor of Internal Medicine and Cell Biology/Biochemistry. He was previously Director of Research Advocacy and Professor of Physiology and Pharmacology, Cell Biology and Development and Obstetrics and Gynecology at Oregon Health and Science University and Senior Scientist of the Oregon National Primate Research Center (ONPRC). He served for twelve years as Special Assistant to the President and Associate Director of the ONPRC. After receiving a B.S. degree and teaching certification from the University of Michigan (1971), a M.S. from North Carolina State University (1973), and a Ph.D. degree from Baylor College of Medicine (1976), Conn did a fellowship at the NIH, then joined the faculty in the Department of Pharmacology, Duke University Medical Center where he was promoted to Associate Professor in 1982. In 1984, he became Professor and Head of Pharmacology at the University of Iowa College of Medicine, a position he held for eleven years. Conn is known for his research in the area of the cellular and molecular basis of action of gonadotropin releasing hormone action in the pituitary and therapeutic approaches that restore misfolded proteins to function. His work has led to drugs that have benefitted humans and animals. Most recently, he has identified a new class of drugs, pharmacoperones, which act by regulating the intracellular trafficking of receptors, enzymes and ion channels. He has authored or co-authored over 350 publications in this area and written or edited over 200 books, including texts in neurosciences, molecular biology and endocrinology. Conn has served as the editor of many professional journals and book series (Endocrinology, Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, Endocrine, Methods, Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science and Contemporary Endocrinology). Conn served on the National Board of Medical Examiners, including two years as chairman of the reproduction and endocrinology committee. The work of his laboratory has been recognized with a MERIT award from the NIH, the J.J. Abel Award of the American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics, the Weitzman, Oppenheimer and Ingbar Awards of the Endocrine Society, the National Science Medal of Mexico (the Miguel Aleman Prize) and the Stevenson Award of Canada. He is the recipient of the Oregon State Award for Discovery, the Media Award of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology and was named a distinguished Alumnus of Baylor College of Medicine in 2012. Conn is a previous member of Council for the American Society for Cell Biology and the Endocrine Society and is a prior President of the Endocrine Society, during which time he founded the Hormone Foundation and worked with political leadership to heighten the public’s awareness of diabetes. Conn’s students and fellows have gone on to become leaders in industry and academia. He is an elected member of the Mexican Institute of Medicine and a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. He is the co-author of The Animal Research War (2008) and many articles for the public and academic community on the value of animal research and the dangers posed by animal extremism. His op/eds have appeared in The Washington Post, The LA Times, The Wall Street Journal, the Des Moines Register, and elsewhere. Conn consults with organizations that are influenced by animal extremism and with universities and companies facing challenges from these groups.
Affiliations and Expertise
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Lubbock, USA