The Biochemical Ecology of Marine Fishes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120261369, 9780080579597

The Biochemical Ecology of Marine Fishes, Volume 36

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: G. Shulman R. Love
eBook ISBN: 9780080579597
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120261369
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th August 1999
Page Count: 350
Table of Contents

  • Editor’s Preface
  • 1: Introduction
  • 2: Adaptations of Fish
    • 2.1 TEMPERATURE
    • 2.2 SALINITY
    • 2.3 OXYGEN LEVEL
    • 2.4 PRESSURE AND BUOYANCY
    • 2.5 FOOD AND RELATED FACTORS
  • 3: Strategies of Adaptation
    • 3.1 ALTERNATIVE STRATEGIES OF BIOLOGICAL PROGRESS
    • 3.2 DIVERGENCES OF ENERGY METABOLISM
    • 3.3 DIVERGENCES OF PLASTIC METABOLISM
  • 4: Molecular and Metabolic Aspects of Life Cycles
    • 4.1 ONTOGENESIS
    • 4.2 ANNUAL CYCLES
    • 4.3 DAILY (ORCADIAN) RHYTHMS
    • 4.4 INTERANNUAL FLUCTUATIONS
    • 4.5 DYNAMICS OF ABUNDANCE, BEHAVIOUR AND DISTRIBUTION PATTERN
  • 5: The Metabolic Basis of Productivity and the Balance of Substance and Energy
    • 5.1 DEFINING PRODUCTION AND ENERGY
    • 5.2 PRODUCTION OF SUBSTANCE AND ACCUMULATION OF ENERGY
    • 5.3 SUBSTANCE AND ENERGY EXPENDITURE
    • 5.4 CONSUMPTION, TRANSFORMATION AND UTILIZATION OF SUBSTANCE AND ENERGY
    • 5.5 SUBSTANCE AND ENERGY BUDGET
    • 5.6 TROPHIC SIGNIFICANCE OF POPULATIONS
    • 5.7 ECOLOGICAL METABOLISM
  • 6: Indicators of Fish Condition
    • 6.1 GENERAL CONCEPTS
    • 6.2 LIPIDS
    • 6.3 OTHER SUBSTANCES
  • 7: Intraspecific and Interspecific Differentiation of Fish
    • 7.1 INTRAPOPULATION VARIABILITY
    • 7.2 INTERPOPULATION VARIABILITY
    • 7.3 INTERSPECIFIC VARIABILITY
  • 8: Conclusions
    • 8.1 ECOLOGICAL PRINCIPLES
    • 8.2 THE FORCES OF PHYSIOLOGICAL AND BIOCHEMICAL ADAPTATIONS AND EVOLUTION
    • 8.3 APPLIED ASPECTS
  • Acknowledgements
  • References
  • Appendix
  • Subject Index
  • Cumulative Index of Titles
  • Cumulative Index of Authors

Description

This volume is dedicated to an in-depth discussion of the biochemical ecology of marine fishes. The authors review fish biology with regard to the environment and the world's fisheries. They show how fish can be assessed for harvesting at the best time in their life cycles and in the correct condition for marketing, freezing, and preserving. In this context, they include coverage of adaptations of fish to the environment, life cycles, and metabolism. This volume will be of interest to biochemists, marine ecologists, and fishery scientists.

Advances in Marine Biology has always offered marine biologists an in-depth and up-to-date review on a variety of topics. As well as many volumes that provide a selection of important topics, the series also includes thematic volumes that examine a particular field in detail.

Readership

Marine biologists, fisheries scientists, and ecologists--postgraduates and researchers.

@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"Each of these reviews is complete within its topic." @source:--THE QUARTERLY REVIEW OF BIOLOGY

About the Serial Volume Editors

G. Shulman Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Biology of the Southern Seas, Sevastopol, Republic of Ukraine

R. Love Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

East Silverburn, Kingswells, Aberdeen, Scotland

