The Biocene
1st Edition
The Age of New Life Beyond Evolution
Description
The Biocene: The Age of New Life examines how humans solve our biggest challenges using artificial intelligence and living systems, assimilating all natural data, living machines, and synthetic life. Living systems can provide us with innovative solutions; mosquitos teach us how to make hypodermic needles, cacti may teach us how to extract water from Mars. We explore science to build a Periodic Table of Life, an AI-based design system that can learn from natural history to predict solutions to nature’s problems. This book provides a view into these innovations and school of thought.
This book provides a brief history of biomimetics extending back to pre-Bronze Age hominins, offering a new perspective on the value of fossils and the role of biomimetics in advancing AI beyond the use of bio-inspired algorithms. Readers are introduced to the Periodic Table of Life as a ground-breaking tool that aims to automate innovation, as well as new fields including physioteleology and how they relate to AI, blockchains, and bio-inspiration.
The Biocene: The Age of New Life is an important resource for researchers and academics studying evolution, life sciences, and their new-age relation to technology such as AI. This book also appeals to advanced students interested in subjects including biomimetics and integrated biosciences programs.
Key Features
- The only book to inspect biomimetics through a scientific lens and present an approach to automated innovation
- Discusses unexplored areas of biomimetics, including paleomimetics, anthropomimetics, and criteria for selecting biological methods
- Provides the potential for bio-inspiration in developing new AI technologies
Readership
Researchers and academics in evolutionary biology and life sciences
Table of Contents
1. Introduction - In a universe far, far ahead
2. A Brief History of Bio and Untapped Potential
3. Paleomimesis: What can the Brontosaur Teach a Great Ape?
4. Anthropomimesis: Wisdom of the Ancients
5. Physioteleology: The Purposedness of Nature (or the lack thereof)
6. Monkeys, Religion and Economics - A Mutual Understanding
7. Leaving Nature in the dust - Artificial Evolution
8. Enter the Biocene - The Age of New Life
9. PeTaL - the Periodic Table of Life
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128184431
About the Author
Vikram Shyam
Vikram Shyam is the leader of NASA’s nature-inspired design and jet engine turbine development team. He also serves as an adjunct professor at the University of Akron in the Mechanical Engineering department. He is the founder of the Virtual Intelligence for Nature-Inspired Exploration (V.I.N.E.) at the NASA Glenn Research Center. His research and research interests include artificial intelligence, energy harvesting, and STEM education. He was recently featured on the television series Xploration Nature Knows Best discussing his work with NASA. Shyam is the recipient of such awards as NASA’s Early Career Achievement Medal, NASA Group Achievement Award, and the ASEI Young Engineer Award.
Affiliations and Expertise
Vikram Shyam is the leader of NASA’s nature-inspired design and jet engine turbine development team.