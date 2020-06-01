The Biocene: The Age of New Life examines how humans solve our biggest challenges using artificial intelligence and living systems, assimilating all natural data, living machines, and synthetic life. Living systems can provide us with innovative solutions; mosquitos teach us how to make hypodermic needles, cacti may teach us how to extract water from Mars. We explore science to build a Periodic Table of Life, an AI-based design system that can learn from natural history to predict solutions to nature’s problems. This book provides a view into these innovations and school of thought.

This book provides a brief history of biomimetics extending back to pre-Bronze Age hominins, offering a new perspective on the value of fossils and the role of biomimetics in advancing AI beyond the use of bio-inspired algorithms. Readers are introduced to the Periodic Table of Life as a ground-breaking tool that aims to automate innovation, as well as new fields including physioteleology and how they relate to AI, blockchains, and bio-inspiration.

The Biocene: The Age of New Life is an important resource for researchers and academics studying evolution, life sciences, and their new-age relation to technology such as AI. This book also appeals to advanced students interested in subjects including biomimetics and integrated biosciences programs.