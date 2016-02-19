The Bilingual Brain - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120487509, 9780080916347

The Bilingual Brain

1st Edition

Neuropsychological and Neurolinguistic Aspects of Bilingualism

Authors: Martin Albert Loraine Obler
eBook ISBN: 9780080916347
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120487509
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 29th November 1978
Page Count: 304
Price includes VAT/GST

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080916347
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120487509

