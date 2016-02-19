The Beta Equilibrium, Stability, and Transport Codes: Application to the Design of Stellarators covers the application of the BETA computer codes to the Heliotron E plasma confinement experiment. This book is the outgrowth of a collaboration between the Courant Institute at New York University and the Plasma Physics Laboratory at Kyoto University. After briefly dealing with the history of the codes and the design of new stellarator experiments, this five-chapter book goes on presenting 15 typical runs of the BETA equilibrium, stability, and transport codes. Included with each run is a statement relating the physics of the example to the computational model. The following chapters focus on the revisions of the BETA equilibrium code by implementing a simplified neoclassical transport theory defining the geometric confinement time output by the equilibrium code. The concluding chapter provides a FORTRAN listing of the transport code.