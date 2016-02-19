The Beta Equilibrium, Stability, and Transport Codes
1st Edition
Applications of the Design of Stellarators
The Beta Equilibrium, Stability, and Transport Codes: Application to the Design of Stellarators covers the application of the BETA computer codes to the Heliotron E plasma confinement experiment. This book is the outgrowth of a collaboration between the Courant Institute at New York University and the Plasma Physics Laboratory at Kyoto University. After briefly dealing with the history of the codes and the design of new stellarator experiments, this five-chapter book goes on presenting 15 typical runs of the BETA equilibrium, stability, and transport codes. Included with each run is a statement relating the physics of the example to the computational model. The following chapters focus on the revisions of the BETA equilibrium code by implementing a simplified neoclassical transport theory defining the geometric confinement time output by the equilibrium code. The concluding chapter provides a FORTRAN listing of the transport code.
Table of Contents
I. Introduction
1. History of the Codes
2. Design of New Stellarator Experiments
3. List of Symbols
II. Sample Runs
1. Wendelstein VII-A Fixed Boundary Equilibrium
2. Wendelstein VII-AS Nonlinear Stability Test
3. Heliotron E Stability for an m - 2 Mode
4. Heliotron H Free Boundary Stability
5. ATF-1 Nonlinear Stability Test
6. Vertical Field in the ATF-1 Winding Law
7. Resonant Heliac of Small Aspect Ratio
8. TJ-II Heliac Equilibrium
9. Heliac Stability for an m - 3 Mode
10. Heliac Free Boundary Equilibrium
11. Helias Nonlinear Stability Test
12. Bifurcated Tokamak Equilibrium
13. Calculation of Ion Confinement Time
14. Calculation of Electron Confinement Time
15. Confinement Time for Heliotron E
III. Revisions of the Equilibrium Code
1. Glossary for the Equilibrium and Stability Code
2. FORTRAN Update
3. Variational Principle
4. The Spectral Method
5. Asymptotic Convergence to a Weak Solution
IV. Neoclassical Transport
1. The Monte Carlo Method
2. Description of the Code
3. Glossary of Input Parameters
4. References
V. FORTRAN Listing of the Transport Code
Index
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1987
- Published:
- 28th January 1987
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323160315