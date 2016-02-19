The Beta Equilibrium, Stability, and Transport Codes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120828159, 9780323160315

The Beta Equilibrium, Stability, and Transport Codes

1st Edition

Applications of the Design of Stellarators

Editors: Frances Bauer
eBook ISBN: 9780323160315
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1987
Page Count: 200
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Beta Equilibrium, Stability, and Transport Codes: Application to the Design of Stellarators covers the application of the BETA computer codes to the Heliotron E plasma confinement experiment. This book is the outgrowth of a collaboration between the Courant Institute at New York University and the Plasma Physics Laboratory at Kyoto University. After briefly dealing with the history of the codes and the design of new stellarator experiments, this five-chapter book goes on presenting 15 typical runs of the BETA equilibrium, stability, and transport codes. Included with each run is a statement relating the physics of the example to the computational model. The following chapters focus on the revisions of the BETA equilibrium code by implementing a simplified neoclassical transport theory defining the geometric confinement time output by the equilibrium code. The concluding chapter provides a FORTRAN listing of the transport code.

Table of Contents


I. Introduction

1. History of the Codes

2. Design of New Stellarator Experiments

3. List of Symbols

II. Sample Runs

1. Wendelstein VII-A Fixed Boundary Equilibrium

2. Wendelstein VII-AS Nonlinear Stability Test

3. Heliotron E Stability for an m - 2 Mode

4. Heliotron H Free Boundary Stability

5. ATF-1 Nonlinear Stability Test

6. Vertical Field in the ATF-1 Winding Law

7. Resonant Heliac of Small Aspect Ratio

8. TJ-II Heliac Equilibrium

9. Heliac Stability for an m - 3 Mode

10. Heliac Free Boundary Equilibrium

11. Helias Nonlinear Stability Test

12. Bifurcated Tokamak Equilibrium

13. Calculation of Ion Confinement Time

14. Calculation of Electron Confinement Time

15. Confinement Time for Heliotron E

III. Revisions of the Equilibrium Code

1. Glossary for the Equilibrium and Stability Code

2. FORTRAN Update

3. Variational Principle

4. The Spectral Method

5. Asymptotic Convergence to a Weak Solution

IV. Neoclassical Transport

1. The Monte Carlo Method

2. Description of the Code

3. Glossary of Input Parameters

4. References

V. FORTRAN Listing of the Transport Code

Index


Details

No. of pages:
200
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1987
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323160315

About the Editor

Frances Bauer

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.