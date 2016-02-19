The BEST Way
1st Edition
Implementing Career Development Activities for Biomedical Research Trainees
Description
The BEST Way: Implementing Career Development Activities for Biomedical Research Trainees provides an instructional guide for institutions wanting to create, supplement or improve their career and professional development offerings. Each chapter provides an exclusive perspective from an administrator from the 17 Broadening Experiences in Scientific Training (BEST) institutions. The book can aid institutions train graduate students in a variety of careers through the experiences of these 17 unique university graduate training programs by teaching faculty and staff on how to create and implement career development programing for biomedical research graduate students and postdocs, highlighting the effectiveness of the offerings, demonstrating that creating a program from scratch is doable and requires a few dedicated faculty and staff and surprisingly little monetary support, and informing faculty and staff how to get institutional buy-in so they are willing to support a career and professional development program. This is a must-have for graduate school deans, faculty, and staff who want to implement and institutionalize career development programing at their institutions as well as graduate students and postdocs that want to help themselves in lieu of specific programming.
Key Features
Provides an instructional guide for institutions wanting to create or supplement their career and professional development offerings
- Perspectives from administrators from the 17 Broadening Experiences in Scientific Training (BEST) institutions provide distinct perspectives in each chapter
- Addresses what graduate students and postdoctoral populations can think about and implement now to help broaden career outcomes
Readership
Graduate school deans, faculty, and staff who want to implement and institutionalize career development programing at their institutions; professional societies and their members
Table of Contents
I. BEST Book outlines:
II. Atlanta – Emory and Georgia Tech
The Atlanta BEST Program: A partnership to enhance professional
development and career planning across two dissimilar institutions -
Hutto, Wilkinson, Newstetter, MacBeth, Tedesco, McCarty
III. Boston University School of Medicine
BU’s BEST: using workforce data and other strategies to drive
curricular reform - Schreiber, Hyman, and Fournier
IV. Cornell University
Cornell BEST-keys to successful institutionalization of career and
professional development programming - Avery August, Chris Schaffer,
Susi Varvayanis
V. Michigan State University
MSU BEST, Lessons Learned - Stephanie W Watts, Karen Klomparens,
Julie W Rojewski
VI. NYU
VII. Rutgers University -
iExplore, iExperience, iEngage: “The Case” for Rutgers University’s
iJobs Program - Janet Alder, Doreen Badheka, Sunita Chaudhary, Susan
Engelhardt, James Millonig, Martin Yarmush
VIII. University of California, Davis
The UC Davis FUTURE Program Partner Network - Jennifer Greenier,
Milagros Copara, Rachel Reeves, Daniel Moglen, Stacy Hayashi
IX. University of California, Irvine
UCI Graduate Professional Success: Navigating Career Paths for
Biomedical PhDs - Emma Flores, David Fruman
X. University of California, San Francisco
The Motivating INformed Decisions (MIND) Program – UCSF’s BEST
Program for Career Exploration - Jennie Dorman, Bill Lindstaedt,
Gabriela C. Monsalve, Theresa C. O’Brien, Elizabeth A. Silva, and Keith
R. Yamamoto.
XI. University of Chicago
Using the right tool for the job: Designing career development
programming that leverages your institution - Julian Solway, Erin
Adams, Vicky Prince, Ellen Cohen, Abby Stayart
XII. University of Colorado, Denver | Anschutz Medical Campus
BETTER THROUGH BEST - Inge Wefes
XIII. University of Massachusetts Medical School
Integrating career development into and across the PhD curriculum -
Authors: BEST leadership, students, and faculty,
Contact: cynthia.fuhrmann@umassmed.edu
XIV. University of North Carolina
The Career Cohort Model: Benefits to Students, Programs, and
Institutions - Layton, RL; Patrick, PD; Patrick, BJ; Cook, JG
XV. University of Rochester
Leadership and Management for Scientists - Tracey Baas, Sarah Peyre,
and Steve Dewhurst
XVI. Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
Vanderbilt’s ASPIRE- building on a strong career development
foundation to change the PhD training-culture - Kimberly Petrie,
Ashley Brady, Kate Stuart, Abigail Brown, Kathleen Gould
XVII. Virginia Tech
VT-BEST: Shaping biomedical professional development programming
across colleges and campuses - Audra Van Wart, Michael Friedlander
XVIII. Wayne State University
Across Disciplines: Multi-Phase Career Preparation for Doctoral
Students - Chow, CS; Moldenhauer, JA; Muthunayake, NS; Mathur, A
Details
- No. of pages:
- 308
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128207598
About the Editor
Roger Chalkley
Dr. Roger Chalkley, DPhil, has had an extensive career engaged in both teaching and research. Over time, his interests expanded to include graduate education. He was responsible for designing the Vanderbilt Interdisciplinary Graduate Program (IGP), which has served as a model for graduate education for many other institutions. Subsequently, as Senior Associate Dean, he and Dr. Linda Sealy co-created the Vanderbilt graduate diversity program (IMSD), which has now awarded its 126th PhD in biomedical research to students contributing to diversity at this institution. This program last year was acknowledged as one of the nation’s leading producer of African American biomedical PhD’s. Over the years he has continued his interest in innovative approaches to graduate education both at Vanderbilt and nationally. He was chair of the NRC Workforce Committee on Biomedical Training in 2010, and was president of the AAMC GREAT Group in 2012. Currently, he is one of the PIs on Vanderbilt’s BEST grant as well as the PI on the BEST supplemental award, which is the coordinating center. He has made a significant contribution to expanding opportunities within biomedical research for all trainees.
Affiliations and Expertise
U1224 MRBIII Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN, USA
Lorena Lara
Dr. Lorena Infante Lara, PhD, Communications and Social Medica Manager at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, Office of the Dean of Basic Science. As a science writer, she has published in Univisión Noticias, Smithsonian Magazine, and more. She is a member of the Osheroff Lab in the Department of Biochemistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
U1224 MRBIII Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee, USA
Laura Daniel
Dr. Laura Daniel, PhD, is the Associate Director and Program Manager of the NIH BEST Consortium. She facilities interaction between all 17 BEST sites by leading monthly teleconferences, organizing annual meetings, and maintaining the website and blog. Before joining the BEST team, she was a productive member of the Roden Lab at Vanderbilt University. Her research focused on investigating how gene-environmental interact to produce arrhythmia phenotypes using both animal models and iPS cells.
Affiliations and Expertise
Program Manager, BEST Consortium, Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, Nashville, TN, USA