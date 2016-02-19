The BEST Way

Dr. Roger Chalkley, DPhil, has had an extensive career engaged in both teaching and research. Over time, his interests expanded to include graduate education. He was responsible for designing the Vanderbilt Interdisciplinary Graduate Program (IGP), which has served as a model for graduate education for many other institutions. Subsequently, as Senior Associate Dean, he and Dr. Linda Sealy co-created the Vanderbilt graduate diversity program (IMSD), which has now awarded its 126th PhD in biomedical research to students contributing to diversity at this institution. This program last year was acknowledged as one of the nation’s leading producer of African American biomedical PhD’s. Over the years he has continued his interest in innovative approaches to graduate education both at Vanderbilt and nationally. He was chair of the NRC Workforce Committee on Biomedical Training in 2010, and was president of the AAMC GREAT Group in 2012. Currently, he is one of the PIs on Vanderbilt’s BEST grant as well as the PI on the BEST supplemental award, which is the coordinating center. He has made a significant contribution to expanding opportunities within biomedical research for all trainees.