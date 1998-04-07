The Best of Kinks and Hints - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750698900, 9780080500010

The Best of Kinks and Hints

1st Edition

Authors: Allan Colombo
eBook ISBN: 9780080500010
Paperback ISBN: 9780750698900
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 7th April 1998
Page Count: 152
Description

The Best of Kinks and Hints is a compilation of over 100 articles from SDM Magazine about trouble shooting alarm system problems. This completely revised edition retains the excellent composition of the original Kinks & Hints for the Alarm Installer, while increasing coverage on important topics such as access control, burglar alarms, and CCTV.

Here, in a straight forward, easy-to-read manner, are practical pointers on:
· Diagnosing intermittent problems and power failures
· Eliminating false alarms
· Selecting and testing components
· Locating malfunctions
· Many other problems which have been know to stump seasoned experts
Whether used as a reference or read from cover to cover, The Best of Kinks & Hints will become the indispensable ally of every alarm specialist who takes pride in doing professional quality work with a minimum of wasted time and energy.

Key Features

  • How to diagnose and solve alarm-related problems
  • Over 100 proven tricks of the trade
  • An indispensable tool for every alarm specialist

Readership

Alarm installers, technicians, dealers

Table of Contents

Access Control Installation Servicing Access Control Burglar Alarm Installation Servicing Burglar Alarms Central Station Monitor Do-It-Yourself Circuits CCTV Kinks & Hints Fire Alarm Installation Servicing Fire Alarms

About the Author

Allan Colombo

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Editor, SDM Magazine

