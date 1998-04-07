The Best of Kinks and Hints
1st Edition
Description
The Best of Kinks and Hints is a compilation of over 100 articles from SDM Magazine about trouble shooting alarm system problems. This completely revised edition retains the excellent composition of the original Kinks & Hints for the Alarm Installer, while increasing coverage on important topics such as access control, burglar alarms, and CCTV.
Here, in a straight forward, easy-to-read manner, are practical pointers on:
· Diagnosing intermittent problems and power failures
· Eliminating false alarms
· Selecting and testing components
· Locating malfunctions
· Many other problems which have been know to stump seasoned experts
Whether used as a reference or read from cover to cover, The Best of Kinks & Hints will become the indispensable ally of every alarm specialist who takes pride in doing professional quality work with a minimum of wasted time and energy.
Key Features
- How to diagnose and solve alarm-related problems
- Over 100 proven tricks of the trade
- An indispensable tool for every alarm specialist
Readership
Alarm installers, technicians, dealers
Table of Contents
Access Control Installation Servicing Access Control Burglar Alarm Installation Servicing Burglar Alarms Central Station Monitor Do-It-Yourself Circuits CCTV Kinks & Hints Fire Alarm Installation Servicing Fire Alarms
Details
- No. of pages:
- 152
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1997
- Published:
- 7th April 1998
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080500010
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750698900
About the Author
Allan Colombo
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Editor, SDM Magazine