The Best Damn IT Security Management Book Period - 1st Edition

The Best Damn IT Security Management Book Period

1st Edition

Authors: Susan Snedaker Robert McCrie
eBook ISBN: 9780080557335
Paperback ISBN: 9781597492270
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 14th December 2007
Page Count: 960
Description

The security field evolves rapidly becoming broader and more complex each year. The common thread tying the field together is the discipline of management. The Best Damn Security Manager's Handbook Period has comprehensive coverage of all management issues facing IT and security professionals and is an ideal resource for those dealing with a changing daily workload.

Coverage includes Business Continuity, Disaster Recovery, Risk Assessment, Protection Assets, Project Management, Security Operations, and Security Management, and Security Design & Integration.

Compiled from the best of the Syngress and Butterworth Heinemann libraries and authored by business continuity expert Susan Snedaker, this volume is an indispensable addition to a serious security professional's toolkit.

Key Features

  • An all encompassing book, covering general security management issues and providing specific guidelines and checklists
  • Anyone studying for a security specific certification or ASIS certification will find this a valuable resource
  • The only book to cover all major IT and security management issues in one place: disaster recovery, project management, operations management, and risk assessment

Readership

IT security professionals, security managers, system administrators, and consultants.

Table of Contents

Business Continuity. Disaster Recovery. Risk Assessment. Protection Assets. Project Management. Security Operations. Security Management. Security Design & Integration.

Details

No. of pages:
960
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Syngress 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Syngress
eBook ISBN:
9780080557335
Paperback ISBN:
9781597492270

About the Author

Susan Snedaker

Susan Snedaker, currently Director of IT and Information Security Officer at a large community hospital in Arizona, which has achieved HIMSS Analytics Stage 7 (EMR) certification and has been voted 100 Most Wired Hospitals two years in a row. Susan has over 20 years’ experience working in IT in both technical and executive positions including with Microsoft, Honeywell, and VirtualTeam Consulting. Her experience in executive roles has honed her extensive strategic and operational experience in managing data centers, core infrastructure, hardware, software and IT projects involving both small and large teams. Susan holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) and a Bachelors degree in Management. She is a Certified Professional in Healthcare Information Management Systems (CPHIMS), Certified Information Security Manager (CISM), and was previously certified as a Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer (MCSE), a Microsoft Certified Trainer (MCT). Susan also holds a certificate in Advanced Project Management from Stanford University and an Executive Certificate in International Management from Thunderbird University’s Garvin School of International Management. She is the author of six books and numerous chapters on a variety of technical and IT subjects.

Affiliations and Expertise

MCSE, MCT Founder, Virtual Team Consulting, Tucson, AZ, USA

Robert McCrie

Since 1970, Robert McCrie has written, edited, researched, taught, and consulted broadly in issues related to security management (protection of assets from loss) and criminal justice. He edits Security Letter and was founding editor-in-chief of Security Journal, a research journal, and now is editor emeritus.

He has been associated with John Jay College since the 1970’s. He joined the faculty in 1985, moving up the ranks to full professor and serving as chair of one of the largest departments, Law, Police Science and Criminal Justice Administration from 1997-2003. He later helped found his current department.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, John Jay University, New York, NY, USA

Ratings and Reviews

