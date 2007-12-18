Exchange, SQL and IIS are at the core of most Microsoft enterprise servers. The 2007 releases of these products, along with the release of Windows Vista and Windows 2008 Server, represents the biggest overhaul of Windows enterprise products since Windows 2000. The dramatic changes to security tools and the addition of features that support "anywhere access" present IT professionals with a steep learning curve. Making certain that these products are configured to meet regulatory compliance requirements adds addtionaly complexity to day-to-day management network management.

The Best Damn Exchange, SQL and IIS Book Period delivers an all-in-one reference for Windows System Administrators deploying the 2007 releases of these core Microsoft servers. The coverage is comprehensive, and provides users with just about everything they need to manage a Windows enterprise server. Special Bonus coverage includes how to gather and analyze the many log files generated by these servers.