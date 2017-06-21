The Behavioral Economics of Climate Change
1st Edition
Adaptation Behaviors, Global Public Goods, Breakthrough Technologies, and Policy-Making
Description
The Behavioral Economics of Climate Change: Adaptation Behaviors, Global Public Goods, Breakthrough Technologies, and Policy-Making shows readers how to understand mitigation strategies emerging from global warming policy discussions and the ways that changing climate conditions can alter these strategies. Through quantitative analyses, case studies and policy examples, this bottom-up approach to climate change economics gives readers the tools to create effective responses to global warming. This self-contained book on the topic covers key scientific and economic subjects in an applied, innovative and immediately relevant fashion.
Key Features
- Unravels individual behaviors and national policies about global warming by evaluating their evolving motives and incentives
- Provides an economic analysis of the ways individuals makes decisions when faced with climate change
- Details a full range of alternative economic and policy responses, placing them in an integrated conceptual and policy framework
Readership
Upper-division undergraduates and graduate students working on climate change issues, particularly the behavioral and policy dimensions of global warming
Table of Contents
1. An Introduction to the Behavioral Economics of Climate Change for Provision of Global Public Goods
2. The Theory of Public Goods and Their Efficient Provisions
3. Designing Global Warming Policies and Major Challenges
4. A Globally Optimal Carbon Price Policy from Noncooperative Behavioral Standpoints
5. Breakthrough Technologies: Technological Innovations as an Alternative Global Warming Solution
6. Adaptation Paradigm as an Alternative Global Warming Policy
7. Negotiating a Global Public Good: Lessons from Global Warming Conferences and Future Directions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 278
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 21st June 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128118757
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128118740
About the Author
S. Niggol Seo
Prof. S. Niggol Seo is a natural resource economist who specializes in the study of global warming. He was born in a rural village in South Korea in 1972; he studied at Seoul National University and the University of California at Berkeley and received a PhD degree in Environmental and Natural Resource Economics from Yale University in May 2006 with a dissertation on microbehavioral models of global warming. While at Yale University, he learned from Robert Mendelsohn and William Nordhaus. Since 2003, he has worked with theWorld Bank on various climate change projects in Africa, Latin America, and Asia. He held professor positions in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Australia from 2006 to 2015. Since September 2015, he is Professor of Environmental & Natural Resource Economics at the Muaebak Institute of Global Warming Studies in Seoul, Korea. Prof. Seo has published four books and over 50 international journal articles on the economics of global warming. He frequently serves as a journal referee for more than 30 international journals and has been on the editorial boards of the two journals Food Policy and Applied Economic Perspectives and Policy. He received an Outstanding Applied Economic Perspectives and Policy Article Award from the Agricultural and Applied Economics Association in Pittsburgh in June 2011.
Affiliations and Expertise
Muaebak Institute of Global Warming Studies, Seoul, South Korea
Reviews
"The Behavioral Economics of Climate Change is a well-structured summary of current thinking. People need a clearly articulated presentation of key topics, and this book provides it." --Ana Iglesias, Technical University of Madrid (UPM)
"The policy problems which climate change creates for the global community are enormous. This new book provides an excellent guide to what economics has to say about the best approaches to solving these problems." --Nick Hanley, University of St Andrews