The Behavioral and Social Sciences and the Practice of Medicine: The Psychiatric Foundations of Medicine compiles the contributions of all disciplines that are relevant to the behavioral, psychological, social, and humanistic aspects of medicine, including the contributions of clinical psychiatry that constitute an integral part of the healing art and science of medicine. This book consists of seven parts. Parts I and II deal with the cross-sectional dimensions of the infraorganismic, organismic, and supraorganismic organization of behavior. The biological substrates of behavior, emotions, cognitive functions, and psychodynamic views of personality are also elaborated. The contributions of behavioral and social science to the practice of medicine are presented in Parts III to VII. This publication is specifically written for medical students and physicians.