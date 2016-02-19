The Behavioral and Social Sciences and the Practice of Medicine
1st Edition
The Psychiatric Foundations of Medicine
Description
The Behavioral and Social Sciences and the Practice of Medicine: The Psychiatric Foundations of Medicine compiles the contributions of all disciplines that are relevant to the behavioral, psychological, social, and humanistic aspects of medicine, including the contributions of clinical psychiatry that constitute an integral part of the healing art and science of medicine. This book consists of seven parts. Parts I and II deal with the cross-sectional dimensions of the infraorganismic, organismic, and supraorganismic organization of behavior. The biological substrates of behavior, emotions, cognitive functions, and psychodynamic views of personality are also elaborated. The contributions of behavioral and social science to the practice of medicine are presented in Parts III to VII. This publication is specifically written for medical students and physicians.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
Behavioral and Social Science
I Organismic-Psychological Dimensions of Behavior
1 Biological Correlates of Behavior
2 Emotions
3 Learning Theories: Operant Paradigm
4 Learning Theories: Pavlovian Paradigm
5 Perception
6 The Psychodynamic View of Human Behavior
II Social Dimensions of Behavior
7 Communicational Aspects of Behavior
8 Interpersonal Aspects of Behavior
9 Social Aspects of Behavior
10 Cultural Aspects of Behavior
11 Family
12 Social Organizations
13 A Systems Theory Approach to Understanding Behavior
Behavioral and Social Science Contributions to the Practice of Medicine
III The Doctor-Patient Relationship
14 Contractual Aspects of the Doctor-Patient Relationship
15 Psychodynamic Aspects of the Doctor-Patient Relationship
16 Interpersonal Aspects of the Doctor-Patient Relationship
17 Placebogenic Aspects of the Doctor-Patient Relationship
18 Compliance in Health-Seeking Behavior
IV Patient Interviewing
19 Review of Interview Research
20 Basic Principles of Interviewing
21 Medical Interviewing Techniques
22 Psychiatric Interviewing Techniques
V The Patient and Society
23 Social Factors Affecting Health, Illness, and Treatment
24 Social Institutions and the Organization and Delivery of Health Care
25 Organization and Delivery of Mental Health Services
26 Legislation and Health Care in the United States
27 Unmet Needs and Future Directions
VI The Physician and Society
28 Values and Ethics in Medicine
29 Professional Accountability and Peer Review
30 Emotional Problems of the Physician and Medical Student
VII Man and Society
31 The Psychology of Women
32 Psychohistory
33 Creativity
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 848
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483182902