The Behavioral and Social Sciences and the Practice of Medicine

1st Edition

The Psychiatric Foundations of Medicine

Editors: George U. Balis Leon Wurmser Ellen McDaniel
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 848
Description

The Behavioral and Social Sciences and the Practice of Medicine: The Psychiatric Foundations of Medicine compiles the contributions of all disciplines that are relevant to the behavioral, psychological, social, and humanistic aspects of medicine, including the contributions of clinical psychiatry that constitute an integral part of the healing art and science of medicine. This book consists of seven parts. Parts I and II deal with the cross-sectional dimensions of the infraorganismic, organismic, and supraorganismic organization of behavior. The biological substrates of behavior, emotions, cognitive functions, and psychodynamic views of personality are also elaborated. The contributions of behavioral and social science to the practice of medicine are presented in Parts III to VII. This publication is specifically written for medical students and physicians.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

Behavioral and Social Science

I Organismic-Psychological Dimensions of Behavior

1 Biological Correlates of Behavior

2 Emotions

3 Learning Theories: Operant Paradigm

4 Learning Theories: Pavlovian Paradigm

5 Perception

6 The Psychodynamic View of Human Behavior

II Social Dimensions of Behavior

7 Communicational Aspects of Behavior

8 Interpersonal Aspects of Behavior

9 Social Aspects of Behavior

10 Cultural Aspects of Behavior

11 Family

12 Social Organizations

13 A Systems Theory Approach to Understanding Behavior

Behavioral and Social Science Contributions to the Practice of Medicine

III The Doctor-Patient Relationship

14 Contractual Aspects of the Doctor-Patient Relationship

15 Psychodynamic Aspects of the Doctor-Patient Relationship

16 Interpersonal Aspects of the Doctor-Patient Relationship

17 Placebogenic Aspects of the Doctor-Patient Relationship

18 Compliance in Health-Seeking Behavior

IV Patient Interviewing

19 Review of Interview Research

20 Basic Principles of Interviewing

21 Medical Interviewing Techniques

22 Psychiatric Interviewing Techniques

V The Patient and Society

23 Social Factors Affecting Health, Illness, and Treatment

24 Social Institutions and the Organization and Delivery of Health Care

25 Organization and Delivery of Mental Health Services

26 Legislation and Health Care in the United States

27 Unmet Needs and Future Directions

VI The Physician and Society

28 Values and Ethics in Medicine

29 Professional Accountability and Peer Review

30 Emotional Problems of the Physician and Medical Student

VII Man and Society

31 The Psychology of Women

32 Psychohistory

33 Creativity

Index

About the Editor

George U. Balis

Leon Wurmser

Ellen McDaniel

